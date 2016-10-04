LG INTRODUCES NEW NEOCHEF™ MICROWAVE OVEN RANGE WITH SMART INVERTER TECHNOLOGY

SYDNEY, 30th September 2016 - Combining a design of subtle minimalism and Inverter technology from LG Electronics (LG), the new NeoChef™ range aims to take LG microwave ovens to a new level. With the inclusion of new design elements not seen before from LG, the new NeoChef microwave ovens are aesthetically pleasing to the eye and will introduce a touch of class to the modern kitchen. The NeoChef™ models include features such as simplified controls to streamline operation and an Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ internal surface to help in keeping the oven clean.

The models in the elegant LG NeoChef™ range have sleek modern design lines thanks to a single tempered glass panel on the front door. This combines with a refined matte exterior enabling the NeoChef™ to integrate nicely into the decor of a modern kitchen. The subtle contrast between the microwave’s glass door front and metal body give it a distinguished, refined look whether in black, white or silver. The ergonomically designed rounded pocket-style handle delivers user-convenience and replaces the traditional ‘push button’ opening mechanism. The NeoChef™ has a simple sliding timer touch control or a rotating dial design depending on the model preferred.

Equipped with LG Smart Inverter technology, the NeoChef™ microwave ovens use uninterrupted linear supply of power to more evenly cook, reheat or defrost food. The NeoChef™ range also boasts models with up to 1200-watt maximum power to cook dishes more quickly than lower power models. With just one appliance, the NeoChef™ microwave oven, you can warm, fry1, defrost and cook. From delicately proofing yoghurt, to melting chocolate, to popping your corn, the LG Inverter microwave is a versatile cooking solution.

The NeoChef™ range also features internal coating material to increase cleanliness. The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating makes cleaning the microwave a breeze and the coating makes it harder for dangerous contaminants to take root, eliminating 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria.2

The NeoChef range also come equipped with a number of great new ideas as improvements over the previous LG microwaves. Its hexagonal stable turntable offers increased stability with its six points of support, solving the issue of possible spillage when food containers are not exactly centered. An energy efficient interior LED lamp that is three times brighter than conventional LG models with incandescent lamps, lets users easily monitor the cooking process.

Brad Reed, Home Appliance Marketing Manager at LG Australia said: “The new NeoChef™ range represents a step change in the LG microwave oven portfolio and refreshes our offering with the aim of significantly improving our share of this cooking appliance segment. We hope that it will change how consumers see and use their microwaves, providing a variety of cooking options. Families are on-the-go more than ever and the LG NeoChef™ products can help consumers prepare food in a simple, fast and efficient way. This new range of microwave ovens, which number more than 10 models in total across the portfolio of both inverter microwave and Convection/Infrared microwave ovens, represents the company’s dedication to developing innovative technology to meet the needs of Australian consumers.”

Key Features of the NeoChef™:

Smart Inverter Technology: LG’s Smart Inverter technology allows for flexibility to select the power level at the start of the cooking process and varies the power delivered during the cooking process depending on the cooking option selected.

99.99% Anti-Bacterial Coating: makes cleaning simple and convenient with the Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ interior, which eliminates 99.99%2 of harmful bacteria from the internal surface.

Healthy Fry: with an air fry method of cooking the Convection ovens in the NeoChef™ range can reduce the amount of residual fat in potato wedges by up to 72%1 so you can skip the deep fryer and use your microwave.

Stable Turntable: the hexagonal ring stabilizes the turntable with six support points, which helps prevent off-centre items from tipping and spilling during cooking.

More Even Heating and Defrosting: take the worry out of thawing your food and achieve more even reheating. The inverter technology in the NeoChef™ enables more precise cooking control to reheat and defrost.

1 Healthy-Fry feature is only available on Convection microwave ovens as an optional feature. Based on testing using crispy tray potato wedges, canola oil and compared to deep fryer.

2 Tested by SGS

