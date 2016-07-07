SELFIES MADE EASY WITH LAUNCH OF LGK10 SMARTPHONE

7th July 2016, Sydney: Hitting stores across Australiais the latest smartphone from LG, the K10. Available today from JB HiFi stores nationwide, the LG K10 is equipped with advanced camera technology and UX features. Priced to appeal to the more budget conscious among us, the LG K10 comes in at the very affordable price of just RRP $299.

With an exceptional look and feel, combined with glossy pebble design, the LG K10 is complemented by the new 2.5D Arc Glass. The intricately woven back cover also serves to provide optimal grip, helping to prevent the phone from slipping out of the user’s hands.

Offering advanced features without the premium price tag, the LG K10camera quality is exceptional for a smartphone in this category – 13MP on the rear and 5MP on the front. Its large display enables the user to better display images and videos, which is perfect for the younger audience who capture, watchand share everything on-the-go.

Designed for users who enjoy watching smartphone content without the constant worry about battery life, the LG K10 is fitted with a large 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch Display and 2,300mAh battery to help make those special moments last longer.

Additional features include the popular LG Gesture Shot and LG Gesture Interval Shot, making selfies easy and hassle-free. LG Gesture Show enables users to take photos simply by raising an open hand in front of the lens and then clenching it into a fist. Closing the hand twice automatically leads to the Gesture Interval Shot and will produce four consecutive photos. With the Virtual Flash feature, the front screen projects a bright white background to illuminate your face for a great selfie even when lighting conditions are less than ideal.

Gino Casha, General Manager of Mobile Communications for LG Australia and New Zealand commented: “It is important for LG to cater to everyone. The LG K10 was designed specifically for consumers that want some of the premium and advanced features without the premium price tag. We think the LG K10 has a real place in the market for this reason.”

Notes to Editor:

Display 3” HD (720 x 1280)

Rear Camera 13MP

Front Camera 5MP

CPU 14GHz Octa core

OS - Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Battery - 2,300mAh

Memory - 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, MicroSD Slot (up to 32GB)

Others FM Radio, Wi-Fi Direct

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery, camera optics and LTE technology, LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of people all over the world. While helping to enhance the mobile user experience by incorporating unique, sophisticated designs and intuitive UX features, LG is also committed to guiding consumers into the era of convergence and Internet of Things, maximizing inter-device connectivity between a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearables, home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme.

For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or www.facebook.com/LGaustralia

Media Contacts:

LG Mobile Communications Australia:

Jayne Ellis

Account Manager

+61479 101 268

Jayne.Ellis@lg-one.com