SELFIES MADE EASY WITH LAUNCH OF LGK10 SMARTPHONE

07/07/2016
7th July 2016, Sydney: Hitting stores across Australiais the latest smartphone from LG, the K10. Available today from JB HiFi stores nationwide, the LG K10 is equipped with advanced camera technology and UX features. Priced to appeal to the more budget conscious among us, the LG K10 comes in at the very affordable price of just RRP $299.

With an exceptional look and feel, combined with glossy pebble design, the LG K10 is complemented by the new 2.5D Arc Glass. The intricately woven back cover also serves to provide optimal grip, helping to prevent the phone from slipping out of the user’s hands.

Offering advanced features without the premium price tag, the LG K10camera quality is exceptional for a smartphone in this category – 13MP on the rear and 5MP on the front. Its large display enables the user to better display images and videos, which is perfect for the younger audience who capture, watchand share everything on-the-go.

Designed for users who enjoy watching smartphone content without the constant worry about battery life, the LG K10 is fitted with a large 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch Display and 2,300mAh battery to help make those special moments last longer.

Additional features include the popular LG Gesture Shot and LG Gesture Interval Shot, making selfies easy and hassle-free. LG Gesture Show enables users to take photos simply by raising an open hand in front of the lens and then clenching it into a fist. Closing the hand twice automatically leads to the Gesture Interval Shot and will produce four consecutive photos. With the Virtual Flash feature, the front screen projects a bright white background to illuminate your face for a great selfie even when lighting conditions are less than ideal.

Gino Casha, General Manager of Mobile Communications for LG Australia and New Zealand commented: “It is important for LG to cater to everyone. The LG K10 was designed specifically for consumers that want some of the premium and advanced features without the premium price tag. We think the LG K10 has a real place in the market for this reason.”

 

 

Notes to Editor:

  • Display 3” HD (720 x 1280)
  • Rear Camera 13MP
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • CPU 14GHz Octa core
  • OS - Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Battery - 2,300mAh
  • Memory - 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, MicroSD Slot (up to 32GB)
  • Others FM Radio, Wi-Fi Direct

