LG X-BOOM FREESTYLER: THE ALL-IN-ONE MUSIC SYSTEM THAT BRINGS OUT THE GOOD TIMES IN EVERYONE

SYDNEY, 4th July 2016 – Whether you’re hosting a family barbeque, birthday or house party, you know the festivities do not kick off without music and a great playlist to match. LG Australia (LG) today announced the availability of the LG X-BOOM Freestyler (FH6)*, a new 600W all-in-one sound system with wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a variety of DJ features and effects to transform any party.

The LG X-BOOM Freestyler: an all-in-one sound system

Not only does the LG X-BOOM Freestyler FH6 boast powerful 600W sound packed with four speakers including dual 8” woofers, it comes with additional features and DJ effects such as scratching, flanging, phasing, delay, and wah, allowing you to be the ultimate host. Plus, there are lighting features that can produce up to 64 colour combinations and synchronise to the beat. Ultimately, meaning you have a sound system that provides a fun boost to any social occasion.

Want more? The LG X-BOOM Freestyler also has a flexible two-way setup: set it up vertically if you’re short on space or horizontally for that classic boombox-feel.

Connect and control through Bluetooth

Party hosts can control sound and DJ features directly from the unit or from their Android smartphones by using the LG Music Flow Bluetooth app**, which is available to download on compatible smartphones or tablets. Users can also stream their favourite playlists directly from online sources such as Spotify Premium or Pandora. Access to Bluetooth connectivity is also provided through a built-in NFC tag that works by simply tapping your smartphone on the top panel of the sound system. Tracks can also be accessed manually by using the provided USB connection, which is also conveniently located on the top panel of the system.

Pair up to three smartphones

The Bluetooth Multipoint capability can pair up to three devices (including smartphones, tablets or PCs) simultaneously so friends can play their favourite songs one after another without going through the connection and disconnection process.

What LG has to say?

“If you entertain people at home – parties, BBQs, even just a Friday night with your mates in front of the footy – the LG X-BOOM Freestyler transforms quickly from a wireless TV sound bar to a Bluetooth music system with karaoke features. It’s incredibly diverse,” said Grant Vandenberg, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics.

“The LG X-BOOM Freestyler is the modern day boombox. There’s resurgence in larger all-in-one music systems that can be used in a wide range of situations that pump out loud and high quality sound. The Bluetooth market is performing strongly, currently growing at 37 per cent year on year*** and the LG X-BOOM Freestyler competes in this space.

“This is Bluetooth on steroids. If you want a Bluetooth audio system in your home that pumps out 600W of powerful sound and does so much more, the LG X-BOOM Freestyler fits the bill. One thing is guaranteed, the LG X-BOOM Freestyler will bring out the good times in everyone,” added Vandenberg.

Features and benefits include…

Multi-Purpose System – Party, BBQ, Living room, Garage, Backyard…you can party anywhere with the LG X-BOOM Freestyler. You can also connect your all-in-one system to your LG Smart TV wirelessly via Bluetooth to boost your sound experience for action flicks or simply to help create a more engaging experience for console gaming

Party, BBQ, Living room, Garage, Backyard…you can party anywhere with the LG X-BOOM Freestyler. You can also connect your all-in-one system to your LG Smart TV wirelessly via Bluetooth to boost your sound experience for action flicks or simply to help create a more engaging experience for console gaming Powerful Sound – The system boasts powerful 600W sound through its four speakers including dual 8” woofers, with the addition of dual tweeters

The system boasts powerful 600W sound through its four speakers including dual 8” woofers, with the addition of dual tweeters Multi-Bluetooth – Share your customised playlists; you can pair up to three devices simultaneously through the Multi- Bluetooth function. Three friends can play their music one after the other without the hassle of going through the connection and disconnection process

Share your customised playlists; you can pair up to three devices simultaneously through the Multi- Bluetooth function. Three friends can play their music one after the other without the hassle of going through the connection and disconnection process Sample Creator - The sample creator allows you to record DJ cues – imagine your friends’ surprise when your voice comes out over the music

- The sample creator allows you to record DJ cues – imagine your friends’ surprise when your voice comes out over the music DJ Effects – To bring out your inner DJ, the LG X-BOOM Freestyler lets party-goers use flanging, phasing, Wah, and delay sound effects on songs playing back on the USB drive. You can also play around with the turntable scratch, drum and beat box sampling effects

To bring out your inner DJ, the LG X-BOOM Freestyler lets party-goers use flanging, phasing, Wah, and delay sound effects on songs playing back on the USB drive. You can also play around with the turntable scratch, drum and beat box sampling effects 64 Lighting Combinations – Liven up any occasion with multi-coloured lighting combinations, synced to the beat. You can change the theme to suit your mood - Party, Firework, Water, City Glow and more

– Liven up any occasion with multi-coloured lighting combinations, synced to the beat. You can change the theme to suit your mood - Party, Firework, Water, City Glow and more Wireless Party Link – Link two sound systems together and you can sync the speakers for double the sound

Link two sound systems together and you can sync the speakers for double the sound Two-Way Set-Up – Depending on available space, you can freestyle the sound system vertically or horizontally as needed

Depending on available space, you can freestyle the sound system vertically or horizontally as needed Karaoke Features with Voice Canceller – Sing along to your favourite song or join forces with a friend for a duet; there are two microphone**** inputs available and the Voice Canceller feature reduces the existing song’s vocals so you can be heard more clearly. The key changer feature also adjusts the pitch of the song to suit your vocal abilities

Pricing and Availability

The LG X-BOOM Freestyler is available for RRP $599. For a list of participating retailers and additional details please visit: www.lg.com.au/freestyler.

