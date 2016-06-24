Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

BEST EVER LG OLED TVs ARRIVE IN AUSTRALIA

CORPORATE 06/24/2016
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

SYDNEY, 24 June 2016–LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced its latest 2016 OLED TV range is available at select retailers starting next week. The range includes the ultra-thin and most impressive LG OLED TVs ever seen – the G6T Signature and the E6T series.

 

Known for producing perfect black, amazingly vivid colours and wide viewing angles – matched with the intuitive LG webOS Smart TV platform, the LG OLED TV category has become a popular option for Australian consumers. This gets no better than the company’s CES 2016 award-winning signature G6T OLED TV and the impressive E6T TV model.

 

Each of the models is enabled with HDR to enhance the graduation of contrast in light and dark areas to create an extreme new level of realism. The new models are also supported with Dolby Vision. Unlike standard HDR technology that only adjust colour and contrast detail once for an entire film or TV show, Dolby Vision can adjust the level of individual pixels scene-by-scene to enhance image detail, natural contrast and vivid colour. LG OLED also adds the advantage of providing more dynamic range in lower black levels than LED/LCD TVs due to the technology’s self-lighting pixels.

 

 

Grant Vandenberg, Marketing Manager for LG Home Entertainment had this to say:

 

“The G6T Signature Series is truly the best TV LG has ever produced. Our OLED technology keeps getting better and OLED TV is going from strength to strength in Australia.

 

OLED is no longer a niche segment but rather, it keeps on growing as consumers take the LG OLED TV Challenge and see the incredible picture quality it produces against backlit LED/LCD TVs. Over 25,000 Australian households now have an OLED TV and we expect this number will keep increasing throughout 2016.  The combination of the perfect black screen and a billion colours with HDR and Dolby Vision truly reinvents the way we watch content.”

 

Impressively thin and elegant designs

 

LG OLED TVs boast amazing picture quality, as well as elegant designs. Across all four new models, the bezels are extraordinarily narrow and the OLED panels are so slim they enhance the look of any lounge room. 

 

The LG G6T Signature OLED TV and E6T series are the first LG TVs to feature the ‘Picture-on-Glass’ design where the OLED panel is bonded onto a glass back. In addition, the LG G6T is built with a forward-facing sound bar speaker system and sound designed by harman/kardon®, which folds back when wall mounted. The E6T includes an ultra-slim profile with a built-in sound bar and sound also designed by Harman/Kardon, which is integrated into the stylish TV stand.     

 

Dolby Vision – The Choice of Hollywood

 

Many recent movies and TV series have already been created with HDR filming and production technologies. All seven major Hollywood studios are also in the process of producing new movies and remastering older content into Dolby Vision, using the technology as the preferred format for the creation of content.

 

Through the new and improved webOS 3.0* Smart TV platform, users can also stream HDR and Dolby Vision content through Netflix.** Netflix original series including Marco Polo and Marvel’s Daredevil, are both currently  available in HDR and Dolby Vision.   In fact, Netflix has announced it will add more than 150 hours of HDR content by the end of the year globally.

 

Francis Ford Coppola recognises LG OLED as TV Technology no other TV can match

 

Acclaimed Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola hails LG OLED TV as the next frontier in cinematic home entertainment breaking boundaries for content delivery. He claims this new category delivers stunning picture quality that truly brings the director’s cinematic vision to life in ways that have never been possible before.

 

Coppola had this to say on LG OLED TV:

 

“When I first watched Apocalypse Now on an LG OLED TV, I was filled with emotion. Not only because it was so lifelike that I felt like I was back in the director’s chair nearly 40 years ago, but because I was finally able to see the film how I always intended it to look. Every scene was so vivid and stunning.”

 

He continued, “Every detail was so perfectly clear and immersive. Many of these details which were originally lost when translated onto screen were now brought back to all their glory.”

 

Coppola’s praise for OLED TV is the latest in endorsements for LG OLED TV amongst other fellow Academy Award Winning directors. Most notably, Ridley Scott and his son, Jake Scott, teamed up as producer and director in 2016 for the first ever LG Super Bowl commercial.

 

Statement for OLED Lifespan

 

A TV’s lifespan is measured by the time required for the panel’s luminance level to drop below 50 per cent of its initial output. This industry standard is designed to measure the luminance half-life period of every category of television, including cathode-ray tube (CRT), LCD/LED and OLED TVs. 30, 000 hours is a widely accepted level of luminance half-life and is based on consumer viewing habits, allowing them to watch a TV for eight hours a day for 10 years.

 

Pricing and availability

 

Australians have options when it comes to the LG OLED TV range; there are four new models.

 

Type

Model

Size

RRP

Launch Date 2016

HDR Enabled

Dolby Vision ™

Netflix Recommended TV

4K OLED

OLED65G6T

65”

$10,999

June 2016

Y

Y

Y

4K OLED

OLED65E6T

65”

$9,499

June 2016

Y

Y

Y

4K OLED

OLED55E6T

55”

$6,499

June 2016

Y

Y

Y

2K OLED

55EG910T

55”

$3,999

Now

 

 

 

 

While initial availability of the G6T and E6T will be limited to a number of stores, ranging will expand to more stores during the remainder of 2016.

 

For more details on the LG OLED TV category visit  http://www.lg.com/au/oled-tvs.

 

 

Notes to editors:

 

*Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC. FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology, which combines broadcast and broadband technology

 

**Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K UHD. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K UHD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply.  For 1 Month Free Trial offer and Netflix subscription fees, see www.netflix.com for details and terms.

 

Media assets: For high resolution images and product specifications, click here.

 

Media Contacts:

For further information and interview requests, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Emma Miller, LG-One Australia                                                          

emma.miller@lg-one.com

02 9286 1228 / 0450 761 339

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2015 global sales of USD 48.8 billion (KRW 56.5 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2015 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in televisions, audio-visual products, monitors, personal computers and digital signage and commercial displays. The company is always pushing the boundaries of technology to create feature-rich devices with stylish designs that meet the needs of global consumers. LG is committed to improving customers lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its 4K UHD TVs, CINEMA 3D Smart TVs and award-winning OLED TVs featuring webOS 3.0 platform. For more information, please visit www.LG.com

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 