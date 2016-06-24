BEST EVER LG OLED TVs ARRIVE IN AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, 24 June 2016–LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced its latest 2016 OLED TV range is available at select retailers starting next week. The range includes the ultra-thin and most impressive LG OLED TVs ever seen – the G6T Signature and the E6T series.

Known for producing perfect black, amazingly vivid colours and wide viewing angles – matched with the intuitive LG webOS Smart TV platform, the LG OLED TV category has become a popular option for Australian consumers. This gets no better than the company’s CES 2016 award-winning signature G6T OLED TV and the impressive E6T TV model.

Each of the models is enabled with HDR to enhance the graduation of contrast in light and dark areas to create an extreme new level of realism. The new models are also supported with Dolby Vision. Unlike standard HDR technology that only adjust colour and contrast detail once for an entire film or TV show, Dolby Vision can adjust the level of individual pixels scene-by-scene to enhance image detail, natural contrast and vivid colour. LG OLED also adds the advantage of providing more dynamic range in lower black levels than LED/LCD TVs due to the technology’s self-lighting pixels.

Grant Vandenberg, Marketing Manager for LG Home Entertainment had this to say:

“The G6T Signature Series is truly the best TV LG has ever produced. Our OLED technology keeps getting better and OLED TV is going from strength to strength in Australia.

OLED is no longer a niche segment but rather, it keeps on growing as consumers take the LG OLED TV Challenge and see the incredible picture quality it produces against backlit LED/LCD TVs. Over 25,000 Australian households now have an OLED TV and we expect this number will keep increasing throughout 2016. The combination of the perfect black screen and a billion colours with HDR and Dolby Vision truly reinvents the way we watch content.”

Impressively thin and elegant designs

LG OLED TVs boast amazing picture quality, as well as elegant designs. Across all four new models, the bezels are extraordinarily narrow and the OLED panels are so slim they enhance the look of any lounge room.

The LG G6T Signature OLED TV and E6T series are the first LG TVs to feature the ‘Picture-on-Glass’ design where the OLED panel is bonded onto a glass back. In addition, the LG G6T is built with a forward-facing sound bar speaker system and sound designed by harman/kardon®, which folds back when wall mounted. The E6T includes an ultra-slim profile with a built-in sound bar and sound also designed by Harman/Kardon, which is integrated into the stylish TV stand.

Dolby Vision – The Choice of Hollywood

Many recent movies and TV series have already been created with HDR filming and production technologies. All seven major Hollywood studios are also in the process of producing new movies and remastering older content into Dolby Vision, using the technology as the preferred format for the creation of content.

Through the new and improved webOS 3.0* Smart TV platform, users can also stream HDR and Dolby Vision content through Netflix.** Netflix original series including Marco Polo and Marvel’s Daredevil, are both currently available in HDR and Dolby Vision. In fact, Netflix has announced it will add more than 150 hours of HDR content by the end of the year globally.

Francis Ford Coppola recognises LG OLED as TV Technology no other TV can match

Acclaimed Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola hails LG OLED TV as the next frontier in cinematic home entertainment breaking boundaries for content delivery. He claims this new category delivers stunning picture quality that truly brings the director’s cinematic vision to life in ways that have never been possible before.

Coppola had this to say on LG OLED TV:

“When I first watched Apocalypse Now on an LG OLED TV, I was filled with emotion. Not only because it was so lifelike that I felt like I was back in the director’s chair nearly 40 years ago, but because I was finally able to see the film how I always intended it to look. Every scene was so vivid and stunning.”

He continued, “Every detail was so perfectly clear and immersive. Many of these details which were originally lost when translated onto screen were now brought back to all their glory.”

Coppola’s praise for OLED TV is the latest in endorsements for LG OLED TV amongst other fellow Academy Award Winning directors. Most notably, Ridley Scott and his son, Jake Scott, teamed up as producer and director in 2016 for the first ever LG Super Bowl commercial.

Statement for OLED Lifespan

A TV’s lifespan is measured by the time required for the panel’s luminance level to drop below 50 per cent of its initial output. This industry standard is designed to measure the luminance half-life period of every category of television, including cathode-ray tube (CRT), LCD/LED and OLED TVs. 30, 000 hours is a widely accepted level of luminance half-life and is based on consumer viewing habits, allowing them to watch a TV for eight hours a day for 10 years.

Pricing and availability

Australians have options when it comes to the LG OLED TV range; there are four new models.

Type Model Size RRP Launch Date 2016 HDR Enabled Dolby Vision ™ Netflix Recommended TV 4K OLED OLED65G6T 65” $10,999 June 2016 Y Y Y 4K OLED OLED65E6T 65” $9,499 June 2016 Y Y Y 4K OLED OLED55E6T 55” $6,499 June 2016 Y Y Y 2K OLED 55EG910T 55” $3,999 Now

While initial availability of the G6T and E6T will be limited to a number of stores, ranging will expand to more stores during the remainder of 2016.

For more details on the LG OLED TV category visit http://www.lg.com/au/oled-tvs.

Notes to editors:

*Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC. FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology, which combines broadcast and broadband technology

**Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K UHD. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K UHD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply. For 1 Month Free Trial offer and Netflix subscription fees, see www.netflix.com for details and terms.

