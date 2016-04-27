LG STYLUS DAB+ – THE WORLD’S FIRST SMARTPHONE TO SUPPORT DIGITAL RADIO – COMES TO AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 27th, 2016 — LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced the launch of its new LG Stylus DAB+ device, the world’s first smartphone with built-in DAB+ broadcast digital radio.

Unlike music streaming and other apps that can use hefty amounts of data, the LG Stylus DAB+ lets users listen to digital quality radio broadcasts for free through a tuner in the smartphone.* Not only will this provide quality digital broadcast, but it also allows the user to access broadcasts pictures and text information on the screen.

Users will be able to access more radio channels with DAB+ than traditional AM + FM, with up to 30 free digital only stations. Popular digital stations include Triple M Classic Rock, Koffee, Coles Radio, Kinderling, The Range, The Edge Digital, Gorilla and NTS.

DAB+ is on air in 40 countries around the world. It is currently available in Sydney, Mel- bourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, with plans to rollout to regional areas from 2017.

The LG device was launched in conjunction with Commercial Radio Australia which is a member of IDAG (The International DMB Advancement Group), a global organisation rep- resenting radio broadcasters which helped develop the DAB+ smartphone.

Gino Casha, General Manager, Mobile Communications at LG Australia commented: “We are delighted that Australia is one of the first countries in the world to get the LG Stylus DAB+. This is a smartphone that offers something nobody else does – built-in digital radio. Customers in the market for a fully-featured affordable smartphone on which to enjoy a fantastic digital broadcast experience should look no further than this latest offering.”