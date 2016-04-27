We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STYLUS DAB+ – THE WORLD’S FIRST SMARTPHONE TO SUPPORT DIGITAL RADIO – COMES TO AUSTRALIA
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 27th, 2016 — LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced the launch of its new LG Stylus DAB+ device, the world’s first smartphone with built-in DAB+ broadcast digital radio.
Unlike music streaming and other apps that can use hefty amounts of data, the LG Stylus DAB+ lets users listen to digital quality radio broadcasts for free through a tuner in the smartphone.* Not only will this provide quality digital broadcast, but it also allows the user to access broadcasts pictures and text information on the screen.
Users will be able to access more radio channels with DAB+ than traditional AM + FM, with up to 30 free digital only stations. Popular digital stations include Triple M Classic Rock, Koffee, Coles Radio, Kinderling, The Range, The Edge Digital, Gorilla and NTS.
DAB+ is on air in 40 countries around the world. It is currently available in Sydney, Mel- bourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, with plans to rollout to regional areas from 2017.
The LG device was launched in conjunction with Commercial Radio Australia which is a member of IDAG (The International DMB Advancement Group), a global organisation rep- resenting radio broadcasters which helped develop the DAB+ smartphone.
Gino Casha, General Manager, Mobile Communications at LG Australia commented: “We are delighted that Australia is one of the first countries in the world to get the LG Stylus DAB+. This is a smartphone that offers something nobody else does – built-in digital radio. Customers in the market for a fully-featured affordable smartphone on which to enjoy a fantastic digital broadcast experience should look no further than this latest offering.”
Joan Warner, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Radio Australia, said; “Australians love
radio, with 95% of the population tuning in each week. Now with the LG Stylus DAB+, radio stations will be able to deliver an even richer radio experience for listeners through the broadcast of visual content such as pictures and text about the track now playing, breaking news and web links.”
”Commercial Radio Australia has developed a tailored interface for the smartphone, which
allows listeners to enjoy digital radio alongside related internet content. Users will be able to see station logos and branded landing pages, and click on links to more information, events, offers and radio social media channels,” added Warner.
To celebrate the launch, participating radio stations will promote the LG Stylus DAB+ with an extensive on air marketing campaign from May 9, including listener giveaways of 250 handsets.
How to listen to digital radio on the LG Stylus DAB+
All consumers need to do to enable the digital radio feature on the LG Stylus DAB+ is plug in the headset provided with the phone (this acts an antenna through which the signal is achieved) and click on the Digital Radio logo to start a scan of the local DAB+ radio sta- tions in the area**. They will then be able to select from the list of available radio stations and save their favourite stations for easy access in the future.
More features than you can shake a stylus at...
The LG Stylus DAB+ is only 7.4mm thin and weighs 145g. The handset has a beautiful de- sign and high-end features such as a 3,000mAh removable battery, a MicroSD card slot to allow users to expand storage, and a gorgeous 5.7-inch screen on which to enjoy a variety of content.
The LG Stylus DAB+ also comes with a ‘Stylus’ pen that has a nano-coated tip for more accuracy. There is also variety of user experiences such as Pen Pop, which toggles a popup menu when the stylus is removed to offer shortcuts to Pop Memo and Pop Scanner. Addi- tionally, there is a new function called Pen Keeper, which prevents the Stylus from being misplaced by displaying a popup message when the phone is detected as being in motion when the Stylus slot is empty.
The LG Stylus DAB+ will be available May 2 for RRP $449 from Optus stores, Big W, All Phones, and selected Harvey Norman and Good Guys Stores. It will also be available 5th of May from Virgin Mobile Stores.
LG Stylus Key Specifications: ***
Display: 5.7-inch HD In-Cell Touch (1280 x 720)
Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core
Camera: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP
Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16GB ROM / MicroSD
Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)
Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Size: 155 x 79.6 x 7.4mm
Weight: 145g
Network: LTE / HSPA+ / GSM
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0
Colours: Titan
*Headphones (included) required to enable DAB+. The Digital Radio Plus Interface will be made available via software update direct to the handset.
**The DAB+ network is currently available in 5 metropolitan capital cities (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, with plans to rollout to regional areas from 2017) and covers 65% of the population. It offers up to30 free digi- tal-only radio stations and broadcast text and pictures on screen.
***Specifications/features may vary depending on the market.
### High res image can be downloaded here
Digital Radio
Digital radio was launched in Australia in 2009 and offers existing AM and FM stations in digital sound, as well as up to 30 new digital-only stations and scrolling text and pictures that can be broadcast through the smartphone screen.
Media Contacts:
High res image can be downloaded here
LG Mobile Communications Australia Jayne Ellis
+61479 101 268 Jayne.Ellis@lg-one.com
Commercial Radio Australia
Judy Shaw
+61418 415 965 Judy.shaw@commercialradio.com.au
