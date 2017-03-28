BACK TO BASICS: LG G6 RESPONDS TO CONSUMER FEEDBACK

SYDNEY,28thMarch –LG Electronics (LG) is thrilled to bring its latest flagship smartphone, the LG G6, to Australia today. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, the G6 is a back-to-basics approach to premium smartphones, with a focus on the features consumers want, most notably a big screen that actually fits in one hand.The device is available in Australia from Tuesday 28th March at Telstra. Australia is the first country behind Korea to receive the new device in-store.

Bruce Leigh, Marketing Manager for Mobile at LG Electronics Australia says:

Not only is the LG G6 a beautiful crafted Smartphone, it has also been built around the latest consumer trends. Australians are increasingly spending more time viewing content on their smartphones and the LG G6 has been designed with these types of consumer trends in mind, most notably providing a big screen that actually fits in one hand, so you can see more and hold less. The G6 has functions Australians have come to expect, such as wide angle cameras, water resistance, finger print security and the latest Google enhancements.”

At Mobile World Congress 2017 the G6 earned multiple honours from various international titles and publications attending the show. Amongst top honours received, Wired, Android Authority, Digital Trends, PCMag and TechRadardesignated the G6 as the best smartphone of MWC 2017.

The Big Screen That Actually Fits in Your Hand

Even with the large screen featured on the G6, the smartphone is easy to hold and operate with one hand, giving you a big screen experience without a big phone. The LG G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440 resolution) FullVision display, and for the first time ever in a smartphone, an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Compared to conventional 16:9 aspect ratio displays, the 18:9 format offers more viewing space when viewing social media content, playing games and multi-tasking between apps.

Great Camera Quality and Functionality

With the LG G6 wide angle cameras, you don’t need to ask people in the picture to cram together or find another place to stand in order to get everything in the shot you want – simply choose between standard and wide angle settings. Plus, with dual 13MP rear cameras, including a 125-degree lens, the LG G6 captures incredible panoramic shots. Consumers can also have an outstanding camera experience by creating easy transitions when zooming in and out between the wide-angle and standard camera lenses even during 4K video capture. The LG G6 front camera also comes with an expanded 100-degree field of view, so users can take selfies without the need for a selfie stick.

There are many engaging features included with the LG G6 camera, including the new Square Camera Mode. This function allows for recent photos and camera or video mode to be all on one screen, so users don’t have to move to the gallery to review their photos. With the Square Camera function the 18:9 ratio display is split into two identical squares, where users can take photos in 1:1 ratio ideal for social media sharing on Instagram. What’s more, ‘Foodies’ can enjoy Food Mode to capture their dishes with high colour and saturation, optimised for culinary delights.

Cinema-Style Viewing in Your Hand

The LG G6 is the first smartphone to feature Dolby Vision™ technology. The device also supports HDR 10, which along with Dolby Vision are standards for High Dynamic Range (HDR). This picture quality technology allows enhanced colour and contrast when HDR content is used.

Durability: Water and Dust Resistance

Make the most of the Australian lifestyle. IP68 water and dust resistance makes it safe to be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes, so you can enjoy that pool party or have peace of mind if you're caught out in a sudden rain storm.

To help optimal functionality and reliability, the LG G6 uses a proprietary technology that dissipates heat via an internal heat pipe, the first in an LG smartphone. To further disperse heat inside the unit, LG engineers positioned the components most prone to overheating as far from each other as possible.

Personalised Help with Google Assistant

Need an answer to a question? Want to queue up a song or video? Maybe just get something done or find directions? Voice-activated Google Assistant works seamlessly and effortlessly with the G6 right out of the box and is ready to help in those times when you need a hand but can’t spare one.

Sleek, Minimalistic Design

Not only is the LG G6 extremely functional, it is also beautifully crafted. Sculpted from metal and gorilla glass, and comes in two colours;Astro Black and Ice Platinum. The LG G6 features a minimalist design that’s sleek all-round and perfectly smooth to the touch. The metal frame that wraps around the perimeter of the phone imparts solidity in style and the back is perfectly flat, with no camera bump to avoid or protect. Complimented by narrow bezels, the upper bezel has been minimised by rearranging the camera, sensor and speaker in a row on the front upper side. The rounded corners of both the body and display not only unify the design but also helps disperse the impact if the phone is dropped.

Key Specifications [For Australian Telstra Devices]

Phone type Touch with rear fingerprint sensor Design Metal Frame & Glass Display FullVision 5.7” Quad HD+ (2880x1440), 18:9 ratio, screen to body ratio: 80%, HDR10 & Dolby Vision™ Chipset Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 (Quad Core) Size 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm Front Camera Front 5MP camera, wide-angle 100°, f/2.2 Rear Camera Dual 13MP (dual matrix 1/3.06”): * Standard 71°, f/1.8 * Wide-angle 125°, f/2.4 Key features Square photo, manual mode (photo & video)

Software Android 7.0 Nougat Additional features Water & dust resistant (rated IP68 and IPX5)

Memory 4GB RAM, 32GB UFS 2.0, micro SD slot (up to 2TB) Battery 3,300mAh (embedded), Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0 compatible (inbox TA supports Qualcomm® Quick Charge 2.0 only)







