LG G6 WITH HI-FI DAC AVAILABLE AT JB HI-FI AND HARVEY NORMAN
LG Australia is partnering with JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman to bring the LG G6 to more Australian consumers. The LG G6 will be available at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman from 13th April at RRP $1199.The LG G6 supplied by JB HI-FI and Harvey Norman will include features such as Dual SIM capabilities, 64GB memory and a Hi-Fi Quad DAC.
Sales of the LG G6 in Australia have been strong so far, and by partnering with JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, LG looks forward to bringing the LG G6 to even more Australians.
All Australian LG G6 devices will include the core back to basics capabilities, including the big FullVision screen that actually fits in one hand, wide angle cameras, water resistance, finger print security and the latest Google enhancements. As the world’s first handset with Dolby Vision™, the LG G6 also caters to consumers looking for cinema-style viewing in the palm of their hand.
Key Specifications [For Australian JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman Devices]
Phone type
Touch with rear fingerprint sensor
Design
Metal Frame & Glass
Display
FullVision 5.7” Quad HD+ (2880x1440), 18:9 ratio,
screen to body ratio: 80%, HDR10 & Dolby Vision™
Chipset
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 (Quad Core)
Size
148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm
Front Camera
Front 5MP camera, wide-angle 100°, f/2.2
Rear Camera
Dual 13MP (dual matrix 1/3.06”): * Standard 71°, f/1.8 *
Wide-angle 125°, f/2.4
Key features
Square photo, manual mode (photo & video)
Software
Android 7.0 Nougat
Additional features
Water & dust resistant (rated IP68 and IPX5)
Memory
4GB RAM, 64GB UFS 2.0, micro SD slot (up to 2TB), Dual SIM4G/3G
Audio
Hi-Fi Quad DAC
Battery
3,300mAh (embedded), Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0 compatible
(inbox TA supports Qualcomm® Quick Charge 2.0 only)
