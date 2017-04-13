LG G6 WITH HI-FI DAC AVAILABLE AT JB HI-FI AND HARVEY NORMAN

LG Australia is partnering with JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman to bring the LG G6 to more Australian consumers. The LG G6 will be available at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman from 13th April at RRP $1199.The LG G6 supplied by JB HI-FI and Harvey Norman will include features such as Dual SIM capabilities, 64GB memory and a Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

Sales of the LG G6 in Australia have been strong so far, and by partnering with JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, LG looks forward to bringing the LG G6 to even more Australians.

All Australian LG G6 devices will include the core back to basics capabilities, including the big FullVision screen that actually fits in one hand, wide angle cameras, water resistance, finger print security and the latest Google enhancements. As the world’s first handset with Dolby Vision™, the LG G6 also caters to consumers looking for cinema-style viewing in the palm of their hand.

Key Specifications [For Australian JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman Devices]

Phone type Touch with rear fingerprint sensor Design Metal Frame & Glass Display FullVision 5.7” Quad HD+ (2880x1440), 18:9 ratio, screen to body ratio: 80%, HDR10 & Dolby Vision™ Chipset Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 (Quad Core) Size 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm Front Camera Front 5MP camera, wide-angle 100°, f/2.2 Rear Camera Dual 13MP (dual matrix 1/3.06”): * Standard 71°, f/1.8 * Wide-angle 125°, f/2.4 Key features Square photo, manual mode (photo & video)

Software Android 7.0 Nougat Additional features Water & dust resistant (rated IP68 and IPX5)