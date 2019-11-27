Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS INTRODUCES A BRAND-NEW AI ENABLED ROBOTIC VACUUM

CORPORATE 11/27/2019
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

 

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA. 27th November 2018 – Once only the dream of futurists, time-poor or the housework shy - the robotic vacuum with built in artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning - is now a reality with the arrival of the R9 CordZero robotic vacuum from LG.

 

As one of the new breed of AI enabled appliances developed by LG Electronics, using ‘Deep ThinQ’ machine learning technology, the R9 can recognise objects and room layouts and over time learn how to effectively navigate around them for a thorough cleaning result.

 

The R9 uses an on-board camera and laser sensor to analyse the spaces in your home, by mapping its path as it navigates around the rooms and vacuums as it goes. Meaning the R9 learns how to clean your house more effectively over time and does the dirty work without you lifting a finger, and you can even control and monitor it remotely.

 

Intelligent Cleaning.

Once the rooms in your home are fully mapped and the furniture objects and room layouts learnt the R9 can go about the cleaning task with amazing navigation accuracy to get into almost every nook and cranny and clear away unwanted dust, dirt and pet hair.

 

As a bonus, the ‘MyZone’ feature uses the established maps of the rooms to let you select specific areas, via the SmartTHINQTM smartphone app*, to either clean or leave untouched depending on the individual room cleaning requirements.

 

Getting the whole job done.

The R9’s Smart Quick Charge feature means that if the battery runs low before the vacuum has finished its full cleaning schedule it will automatically return to its docking station for a short duration charge. The R9 will then assess the amount of battery recharging time required, charge the battery and then recommence cleaning to complete the remainder of the designated task.

 

Keep an eye on things

The R9 HomeViewTM feature lets you access the machine remotely via a compatible smartphone* and view inside your home using the front mounted camera. You can control the vacuums motion with the on-screen controls and even view on your smartphone screen exactly what the vacuums camera can see.

 

And with the even more amazing HomeGuardTM feature the vacuum can be positioned in a set location within the home and enabled to detect movement or unexpected motion. If something is detected it takes 5 pictures of the area and sends them to a connected smartphone*. Great for keeping an eye on pets, for example, as they come in and out of a doggy door while you’re away.

 

Getting the tough stuff done.

The R9 has a Smart Inverter Motor that rotates at high speed spinning a fan to create strong air flows inside the cyclone chambers. When the vacuum detects certain carpet types, walls or heavy concentrations of dust it will switch to turbo mode and increase suction power for a more thorough clean, with the belt driven Power Drive Nozzle -tangle brush design working efficiently to lift dust, dirt and even pet hair from carpets and other surfaces.

 

Notes to Editors:

Product available at the below retailers:

Product Name

RRP

Available at

R9 Master CordZero Robotic Vacuum

$1899

Harvey Norman

Media assets: For high resolution images and product specifications, visit here.

Media Contacts:

For further information and interview requests, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Madeleine Hemsley, LG-One Australia                                          

madeleine.hemsley@lg-one.com

02 9434 1314

* Home Wi-Fi and compatible smartphone, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG SmartThinQ, HomeViewTM , HomeGuardTM features. Images displayed on smartphone are for illustration purposes.

 

 

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG is comprised of five companies ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business ― and is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices in addition to premium LG SIGNATURE products and ThinQ featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest news and information on LG Electronics, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 