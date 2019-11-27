LG ELECTRONICS INTRODUCES A BRAND-NEW AI ENABLED ROBOTIC VACUUM

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA. 27th November 2018 – Once only the dream of futurists, time-poor or the housework shy - the robotic vacuum with built in artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning - is now a reality with the arrival of the R9 CordZero robotic vacuum from LG.

As one of the new breed of AI enabled appliances developed by LG Electronics, using ‘Deep ThinQ’ machine learning technology, the R9 can recognise objects and room layouts and over time learn how to effectively navigate around them for a thorough cleaning result.

The R9 uses an on-board camera and laser sensor to analyse the spaces in your home, by mapping its path as it navigates around the rooms and vacuums as it goes. Meaning the R9 learns how to clean your house more effectively over time and does the dirty work without you lifting a finger, and you can even control and monitor it remotely.

Intelligent Cleaning.

Once the rooms in your home are fully mapped and the furniture objects and room layouts learnt the R9 can go about the cleaning task with amazing navigation accuracy to get into almost every nook and cranny and clear away unwanted dust, dirt and pet hair.

As a bonus, the ‘MyZone’ feature uses the established maps of the rooms to let you select specific areas, via the SmartTHINQTM smartphone app*, to either clean or leave untouched depending on the individual room cleaning requirements.

Getting the whole job done.

The R9’s Smart Quick Charge feature means that if the battery runs low before the vacuum has finished its full cleaning schedule it will automatically return to its docking station for a short duration charge. The R9 will then assess the amount of battery recharging time required, charge the battery and then recommence cleaning to complete the remainder of the designated task.

Keep an eye on things

The R9 HomeViewTM feature lets you access the machine remotely via a compatible smartphone* and view inside your home using the front mounted camera. You can control the vacuums motion with the on-screen controls and even view on your smartphone screen exactly what the vacuums camera can see.

And with the even more amazing HomeGuardTM feature the vacuum can be positioned in a set location within the home and enabled to detect movement or unexpected motion. If something is detected it takes 5 pictures of the area and sends them to a connected smartphone*. Great for keeping an eye on pets, for example, as they come in and out of a doggy door while you’re away.

Getting the tough stuff done.

The R9 has a Smart Inverter Motor that rotates at high speed spinning a fan to create strong air flows inside the cyclone chambers. When the vacuum detects certain carpet types, walls or heavy concentrations of dust it will switch to turbo mode and increase suction power for a more thorough clean, with the belt driven Power Drive Nozzle -tangle brush design working efficiently to lift dust, dirt and even pet hair from carpets and other surfaces.

