LG Research Uncovers How Australians Eat and Dine

CORPORATE 08/18/2015
WHERE FOOD TRENDS BECOME GENUINE HABITS– LG REVEALS CUSP IN AUSTRALIAN CULINARY HABITS

An LG consumer survey goes beyond fleeting foodie fads to unveil how Australians really prefer to eat

 

SYDNEY, 18 August 2015 – From fermentation to edible insects, the Australian culinary scene is no stranger to food trends. What LG wanted to know is, are these things the inventions of gourmet chefs and fine foodies, or are everyday Australians keeping with the latest trends? LG Australia undertook consumer research* in July to find out how Australians really cook and dine.

 

It’s a fact that Australians place a lot of importance on what they eat.  Whether they search for quality ingredients or use dining as a means for socialising, food is an important aspect of Australian daily life. The LG research found:

 

-        A majority of Australians (77.5 per cent) said what they eat is either important or very important to them.

-        Nearly half (49.1 per cent) of Australians said that food is either important or very important to their social life.

-        More than half (60.4 per cent) said they cook for themselves/ their family at least 5 times per week.

-        34.4 per cent said quality was the number one thing they look for when choosing fresh foods.

 

The figures below also demonstrate that Australians say they are  incorporating healthy eating and care more about the provenance of their food than 10 years ago:

 

-        More than half (52.1 per cent) of Australians said they eat more fruits and vegetables.

-        More than half (52.4 per cent) of Australians said they are more concerned about where there food comes from.

-        Nearly half (49.7 per cent) of Australians said they cook at home more frequently.

 

So if Australians are placing more importance on what they eat – what exactly are they eating? Australians are cooking new things and incorporating new flavours; however, some of the old favourites and traditions still stand:

 

-        Half of Australians try a new recipe once a month or more

-        40 per cent of Australians said they incorporate more international cuisine into their cooking compared to 10 years ago.

-        The top three styles of food cooked most often by Australians at home are meat and two veg (34 per cent); pasta (14 per cent); and stir fry (9.5 per cent).**

 

However, despite the importance placed on food, the way Australians eat has changed, with far fewer dinners occurring at the dining table:  A majority (76.3 per cent) of Australians said that in their youth they ate most often at the dinner table with only 20.3 per cent saying they ate most often in front of the TV.  Now, only 53.4 per cent of Australians say they eat dinner at the dinner table most often, while 41.1 per cent of Australians eat dinner in front of the TV most often. 

 

“It’s great to see that Australians really do place an importance on the quality and provenance of their food, and that these aren’t just foodie phenomena,” Jennifer Osborne, Home Appliance Marketing Manager, LG Australia said. “At LG, we feel our new Door-in-Door refrigerator with CustomChill™ Drawer is well-suited to Australians who invest in their ingredients. The LG CustomChill™ Drawer allows them to choose from a range of pre-set temperatures to suit their needs, independent from the rest of the fridge.  Therefore, our consumers can select a pre-temperature to help keep their carefully selected ingredients at the appropriate temperature.

 

More about the new LG Door-in-Door™  Refrigerators with CustomChill™ Drawer 

 The LG Door-in-Door Refridgerator range provides quick and easy access to the things you use the most, like drinks for entertaining or your favourite sauces and condiments. Moreover, using*** Many models have full width shelves, with up to 845mm wide open space, offering generous fridge space perfect for large platters, wide platters for entertaining and lots of fresh groceries. The fridge also offers three vegetable crispers to ensure that Australians can fit their fresh fruits and vegetables.

 

For more information on LG’s complete line-up of Door-in-Door refrigerators, please visit http://www.lg.com/au/door-in-door.

 

Pricing

GF-AD910SL - 910L, $5,799

GF-AD701SL – 701L, $5,499

 

*Based on LG research of Australian consumers conducted in July, 2015 by accredited independent online market research agency, Yellow Squares

 

* *When asked to choose top 3 preferences

***Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC AND LFX31945ST/02, according to LG internal test methodology, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening the Door-in-Door compared to the full door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.

 

###

 

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

For high-res images please click here

 

LG PR Contact 

Abbey Jones                                                             

LG-One Australia                                                      

abbey.jones@lg-one.com

02 9286 1284

0475 310 865

 

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Company

LG Electronics Home Appliance Company is a global leader in the home appliance industry, providing thoughtfully designed products that combine excellent performance with enhanced user convenience and impressive energy and time saving features. LG’s innovative products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances are designed to resonate with consumers around the world. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

