LG launches bold new audio products at IFA

Sydney, Aug. 24, 2015 — LG Electronics has globally announced that is expanding its wireless audio collection with two new Bluetooth speakers. Debuting at IFA 2015 in Berlin, the LG Music Flow P5 and SoundPop 360 were both developed for consumers who want the convenience of portability but have high expectations for sound quality.

The LG Music Flow P5 is a portable speaker that belies its powerful sound. As part of LG’s Music Flow series, the P5 supports LG’s Auto Music Play feature which automatically begins playing music when the audio source comes within range. Its rechargeable battery allows for up to 15 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The P5 and its previously announced sibling, the P7, represent the LG commitment to expanding its wireless audio category to offer products with compelling design and versatility.

Meant to appeal to today’s active listeners, LG designed the SoundPop 360 to be portable. The speaker’s unconventional design was inspired by a coffee tumbler, helping it fit naturally into listeners’ daily lives. The easy to use LG SoundPop 360 is a great fit for any interior decorating scheme, blending in well with the user’s other furniture and appliances.

The strong sound quality and small body of the SoundPop 360 are the result of close collaboration between the LG Home Entertainment and Mobile Communications Companies. It’s great for listening in large groups and the party can go well into the night with up to 20 hours of battery life.

Both new devices offer features only found in LG wireless audio products. With Multi Point, the speakers can be connected to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously allowing two users to control the devices and share music. Conversely, Dual Play allows listeners to connect two LG Bluetooth speakers to one mobile device, offering customisation options such as stereo mode. Additionally, the TV Sound Sync feature allows either speaker to be connected to a Bluetooth-compatible TV so that users can have a private viewing experience or go the other way and create a personal home theatre.

“As a leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), we want to help kick off the Internet of Audio (IoATM) era by launching an innovative audio ecosystem. In order to achieve this, we incorporate very high quality audio technology as well as networking systems that connect our full range of wireless audio products,” said Min Byung-hoon, senior vice president of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio-video division.”

LG’s expanded Bluetooth speaker lineup and a special edition of Music Flow P5 will be on display at IFA 2015 from September 4-9 at LG’s booth in Hall 18. Additionally, the company’s new wireless range-expanding capabilities will be demoed on Music Flow networks without a router.

Pricing and availability for the Australian market have yet to be determined.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Elec-tronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global leader in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow cus-tomers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

