Latest Android Wear update brings Wi-Fi Connectivity

SYDNEY, 25thAugust, 2015 — With the latest Android Wear update, LG’s wearable smartwatch devices, LG G Watch R and LG Watch Urbane, will become Wi-Fi capable, allowing wearers to receive notifications and other information on their wrists even without a Bluetooth connection.

WHAT’S COMING AND WHEN?

Over the coming weeks, LG’s G Watch, G Watch R and LG Watch Urbane devices will all be subject to the Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) update as it is rolled out globally. By the 1st of September 2015 LG will have locally released three separate Android Wear devices and is fully committed to Android’s wearable ecosystem.

All three LG devices will now support interactive watch faces which owners can download from Google Play. Interactive watch faces allow users to tap on specific areas of the watch display in order to see additional related information.

The latest update will also allow LG’s Android Wear devices to support useful apps that perform specific functions, such as displaying a four-day weather forecast or performing translations in numerous foreign languages right on the watch itself. As there’s no need to pull out and turn on a phone, Android Wear apps deliver convenience and save time for active and busy users.

For further details about the upgrade and its key features, please visit Google’s official Android Wear blog at http://officialandroid.blogspot.com.

