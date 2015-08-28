LG Brings Latest Range of Cordless Vacuum Cleaners To Australia

SYDNEY, 28 August 2015 — LG Electronics Australia (LG) announced today that will be launching its new LG CordZero™ Handstick vacuum cleaner. Equipped with the Dual PowerPack™, Anti-Tangle Brush™ and Smart Inverter Motor™, the LG CordZero™ Handstick provides users with long-lasting unplugged run time, offering up to 60 minutes of effective vacuuming in regular mode with its two rechargeable batteries. It also achieves 94.4% floor pick-up on hard floor surfaces. The LG Handstick is the hero product of the LG CordZero™ line-up, which also includes two new cordless canister vacuums.

“More and more Australians are looking to secondary vacuums to take care of quick clean-ups around the house in order to keep things tidy in between their more thorough once-a-week cleans,” said Jennifer Osborne HA Marketing Manager, LG Australia. “LG is very proud of this handy, practical device which is specifically designed for dealing with everyday messes little dusting jobs and quick floor cleans. Thanks to the long-lasting run time Dual PowerPack™, the vacuum allows you to take care of the week’s many mini-cleans without the worry that it will run out of battery.”



Anti-Tangle Brush™: hassle-free cleaning

For those who are far too familiar with the struggle of manually removing hair from their vacuum’s cleaning head, the LG Anti-Tangle Brush™ helps minimise this bothersome task. Collected dust and hair is moved to the centre of the brush along rubber ribs by suction, after which a hair removal hook dislodges remaining hair between the brush and nozzle head. As a result, it minimises the hassle of having to physically remove hair from the brush.

Smart Design: the LG Smart Inverter Motor™

The LG CordZero™ 2-in-1 Handstick features the Smart Inverter Motor™ which is lightweight and compact, and is more durable thanks to its brushless motor.

A flexible clean

The LG CordZero™ Handstick offers 2-in-1 functionality, which means that you can use it as a stick-type cleaner with a full-length handle or as a portable hand-held unit. With the built-in crevice and brush tool, easy 180-degree swivel head and lightweight design, the LG CordZero™ Handstick helps make cleaning less tedious. Better yet, if you have a few dust bunnies under the couch or the bed, the LED lights enable vision in dark environments.

LG CordZero™: A complete cordless range

While the handstick is your solution for quick clean-ups, the LG CordZero™ Canister vacuum is for your regular once-a-week cleans. The new cordless canister vacuum cleaner allows you to move freely from room to room without the need to repeatedly plug and unplug. Because outlet access is no longer necessary, vacuuming areas outside the home like the car or caravan are a lot less of a chore.

*Witness tested by Intertek (based on IEC Standard except non-aging). LG model tested VS8400SCW equivalent to VS8401SCW, VS8402SCW, VS*404SCW

Key Specifications:

LG CORDZERO™2 IN 1HANDSTICK (VS8401SCW, VS8402SCW, VS8404SCW)

 • Dual PowerPack™

 • Anti-Tangle Brush™

 • Built-in Brush (Crevice & Brush Tool)

 • Weight: 2.8kg

 • Easy 180 Degree Swivel Head

LG CORDZERO™ CANISTER VACUUM (VR94070NCAQ)

 • Running Time: 40 min (Minimum mode), 25 min (Regular Mode, 17 min (Power Mode)

 • 80V PowerPack™

 • Smart Inverter Motor™

 • Active Following Wheel Technology

 • LG KOMPRESSOR™ Technology

 • 4 Stage Carbon HEPA Filter

 • SLG 5 Star & BAF Certified



LG CORDZERO™ CANISTER VACUUM (VC74070NCAQ)

 • Running Time: (40 min (Minimum mode) , 25 min (Regular Mode, 17 min (Power Mode)

 • 80V PowerPack™

 • Smart Inverter Motor™

 • 4 Stage Carbon HEPA Filter

 • SLG 4 Star & BAF Certified

