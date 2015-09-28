Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Appoints New Marketing General Manager

CORPORATE 09/28/2015
SYDNEY, 28th SEPTEMBER 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Angus Jones as the new General Manager of Marketing for LG Australia.

Angus has spent more than 25 years working in marketing across consumer electronics, telecommunications and IT.  With the past 8 years spent in international roles, Angus joins LG Australia most recently from Dell, where he served as the Global Marketing Director leading a diversity of teams ranging from Consumer to B2B. 

“I am excited to be starting my journey with LG. As a great believer in work and life balance, it is especially important to me to be working with a brand that focuses on technology that helps to make people’s lives better.  I am especially looking forward to collaborating with the team and bringing new ideas to the table in support of that goal.” 

“From what I have observed so far, the LG range of products, both current and planned across all categories, has and will continue to turn many heads in the industry,” enthused Mr. Jones.

On his appointment at LG Australia, Managing Director, Mr. Youngik Lee commented:

“Angus brings over 25 years of technology marketing experience to LG. He spent over four years at Dell where he developed global marketing and sales strategies and managed large enterprise marketing programmes. Before that, Angus held a global marketing role at HP in Sydney and spent several years in consumer marketing for Optus. “ 

“We are very excited to have a marketeer of Angus’ calibre join LG Australia. He brings with him many years of technology marketing expertise and we look forward to working with him. As a keen family man that enjoys scuba diving, cycling, and generally keeping active, we believe there is a great synergy between the LG brand philosophy of Life’s Good and the passionate approach that Angus has demonstrated throughout his career.”

 

Media Contacts:

For further information and full specifications, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

LG PR Contact 

John Fearn                                                                                    

LG-One Australia                                                                           

john.fearn@lg-one.com

02 9286 1216

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home EntertainmentMobile CommunicationsHome Appliance & Air Conditioning Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

