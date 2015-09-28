LG Appoints New Marketing General Manager



SYDNEY, 28th SEPTEMBER 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Angus Jones as the new General Manager of Marketing for LG Australia.

Angus has spent more than 25 years working in marketing across consumer electronics, telecommunications and IT. With the past 8 years spent in international roles, Angus joins LG Australia most recently from Dell, where he served as the Global Marketing Director leading a diversity of teams ranging from Consumer to B2B.

“I am excited to be starting my journey with LG. As a great believer in work and life balance, it is especially important to me to be working with a brand that focuses on technology that helps to make people’s lives better. I am especially looking forward to collaborating with the team and bringing new ideas to the table in support of that goal.”

“From what I have observed so far, the LG range of products, both current and planned across all categories, has and will continue to turn many heads in the industry,” enthused Mr. Jones.

On his appointment at LG Australia, Managing Director, Mr. Youngik Lee commented:

“Angus brings over 25 years of technology marketing experience to LG. He spent over four years at Dell where he developed global marketing and sales strategies and managed large enterprise marketing programmes. Before that, Angus held a global marketing role at HP in Sydney and spent several years in consumer marketing for Optus. “

“We are very excited to have a marketeer of Angus’ calibre join LG Australia. He brings with him many years of technology marketing expertise and we look forward to working with him. As a keen family man that enjoys scuba diving, cycling, and generally keeping active, we believe there is a great synergy between the LG brand philosophy of Life’s Good and the passionate approach that Angus has demonstrated throughout his career.”

