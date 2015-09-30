Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG and Google Collaborate for Nexus 5X Release Date

CORPORATE 09/30/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

SYDNEY, 30 September 2015 – LG Electronics (LG) and Google today globally unveiled the result of the companies’ third collaborative effort. Nexus 5X smartphone features Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Google’s newest operating system for mobile devices, and delivers impressive performance, better imaging and enhanced security.  It also delivers the best of Google and LG know-how in a single package.

PR_Image01_30092015

POWERFUL AND FAST PERFORMANCE

Nexus 5X features a sharp 5.2-inch 423ppi Full HD IPS display with advanced In-Cell Touch technology that enables faster recognition and crisper images. The Nexus 5X is Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 Processor which delivers smooth and effortless performance for even the most demanding tasks with its fast Type-C USB port.

 

FULL MULTIMEDIA ENVIRONMENT

Both the front and the rear cameras on Nexus 5X have been improved, with a 12.3MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera in front. The 1.55µm sensor on the rear camera and 1.4µm above the display absorb more light than any previous Nexus device, delivering brighter photos with stunning details in less than ideal lighting conditions. Nexus 5X is also capable of capturing 4K and slow-motion videos, making this smartphone the most advanced multimedia Nexus device to date that LG has produced.

 

ENHANCED SECURITY WITH JUST A FINGERTIP

Nexus 5X is more secure than ever and simpler to use with Nexus Imprint, a fingerprint sensor conveniently located on the back, where your finger naturally falls. A single touch of the sensor is all it takes to power on and unlock Nexus 5X for immediate use.

“We are excited to be able to work with Google again on developing Nexus 5X, our best Nexus yet,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications.” This time, we wanted to deliver the best hardware for Google’s most advanced software and we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Nexus 5X will initially be available for pre-order on the Google Store (store.google.com) starting today in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Korea and Japan with shipping to start late next month. Starting October 19, Nexus 5X will begin rolling out to additional markets with nearly 40 countries to offer the device via Google Store or local retail establishments in the fourth quarter.

 

Australian prices and availability will be announced by LG Australia in the weeks to come

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

  • • Chipset: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808
  • • Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • • Display: 5.2-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080 / 423ppi)
  • • Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16 or 32GB eMMC ROM
  • • Camera: Rear - Up to 12.3MP with F2.2 Aperture / Front - 5MP with F2.0 Aperture
  • • Battery: 2,700mAh (embedded)
  • • Size: 147 x 72.6 x 7.9mm
  • • Weight: 136g
  • • Network: LTE-A Cat 6
  • • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / Type-C USB
  • • Colors: Carbon / Quartz / Ice
  • • Other: 4K Video / Dual Flash / IR Laser Auto-Focus / Fingerprint Sensor

 

 

LG PR Contact: 

Ciaran Pillay                                                                                         

LG-One Australia                                                                                 

Ciaran.Pillay@lg-one.com or HKAus@lg-one.com

02 9286 1219

0474217962  

 

 About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is an innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG’s consumer-centric products — including the flagship premium LG G Series models — incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

 

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 