LG and Google Collaborate for Nexus 5X Release Date

SYDNEY, 30 September 2015 – LG Electronics (LG) and Google today globally unveiled the result of the companies’ third collaborative effort. Nexus 5X smartphone features Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Google’s newest operating system for mobile devices, and delivers impressive performance, better imaging and enhanced security. It also delivers the best of Google and LG know-how in a single package.

POWERFUL AND FAST PERFORMANCE

Nexus 5X features a sharp 5.2-inch 423ppi Full HD IPS display with advanced In-Cell Touch technology that enables faster recognition and crisper images. The Nexus 5X is Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 Processor which delivers smooth and effortless performance for even the most demanding tasks with its fast Type-C USB port.

FULL MULTIMEDIA ENVIRONMENT

Both the front and the rear cameras on Nexus 5X have been improved, with a 12.3MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera in front. The 1.55µm sensor on the rear camera and 1.4µm above the display absorb more light than any previous Nexus device, delivering brighter photos with stunning details in less than ideal lighting conditions. Nexus 5X is also capable of capturing 4K and slow-motion videos, making this smartphone the most advanced multimedia Nexus device to date that LG has produced.

ENHANCED SECURITY WITH JUST A FINGERTIP

Nexus 5X is more secure than ever and simpler to use with Nexus Imprint, a fingerprint sensor conveniently located on the back, where your finger naturally falls. A single touch of the sensor is all it takes to power on and unlock Nexus 5X for immediate use.

“We are excited to be able to work with Google again on developing Nexus 5X, our best Nexus yet,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications.” This time, we wanted to deliver the best hardware for Google’s most advanced software and we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Nexus 5X will initially be available for pre-order on the Google Store (store.google.com) starting today in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Korea and Japan with shipping to start late next month. Starting October 19, Nexus 5X will begin rolling out to additional markets with nearly 40 countries to offer the device via Google Store or local retail establishments in the fourth quarter.

Australian prices and availability will be announced by LG Australia in the weeks to come

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

• Chipset: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808

• Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

• Display: 5.2-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080 / 423ppi)

• Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16 or 32GB eMMC ROM

• Camera: Rear - Up to 12.3MP with F2.2 Aperture / Front - 5MP with F2.0 Aperture

• Battery: 2,700mAh (embedded)

• Size: 147 x 72.6 x 7.9mm

• Weight: 136g

• Network: LTE-A Cat 6

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / Type-C USB

• Colors: Carbon / Quartz / Ice

• Other: 4K Video / Dual Flash / IR Laser Auto-Focus / Fingerprint Sensor

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is an innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG’s consumer-centric products — including the flagship premium LG G Series models — incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.