OLED TV continues to grow in Australia

SYDNEY, 6th October 2015 –LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that it has significantly expanded its 4K Ultra HD OLED TV (EG960T) rollout to a number of different retailers throughout the country.

In more good news for eager consumers, the company also announced that due to growing demand and the continual improvement in OLED TV manufacturing yield rates, the RRP of this amazing TV has been lowered. The 65-inch (65EG960T) 4K Ultra HD OLED TV is now selling for RRP $8,999, and for consumers not looking for something quite that large, there is also a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED available for RRP $5,999.

OLED TV is a growing segment in Australia. LG is forecasting OLED sales to increase significantly over the next five years and expectations are that OLED will capture up to one-third of the total TV market value.

“At LG Australia, we’re thrilled to give more Australians the opportunity to experience the LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV. With the increase of 4K content available in the market now, consumers are in a great position to really take advantage of what the EG960T has to offer,” said Grant Vandenberg, Marketing Manager for LG Home Entertainment.

“LG is the only company in Australia with the technology and capability to successfully combine 4K Ultra HD and OLED technologies into one large TV screen. Not just new TVs with new features, our OLED TVs represent a new TV category that gives consumers what we believe is the ultimate TV viewing experience,” he added.

Movie buffs – especially those who enjoy sci-fi, noir thrillers or actions flicks – will be impressed seeing colours come to life on a perfect black background. LG OLED TV pixels are self-lighting, which means that they can switch on and off individually. This allows an infinite contrast ratio that produces brilliant whites and the darkest blacks for a picture of unbelievable depth. Quite simply, no other TV can beat the perfect black of OLED.

Combined with this perfect black, LG OLED TVs also offer amazingly vivid colours that exceed the industry's sRGB colour standard in Wide Colour Gamut mode. When colour this spectacular leaps from a pure black backdrop, you’ll know you’re watching something very special.

If all of this alone wasn’t enough, the EG960T series also comes with features and innovations that LG OLED TVs have become renowned for, including the newly improved Smart TV operating system, webOS 2.0 with Netflix, and a 6-Step Ultra HD Upscaler.

Another notable feature is the TV’s Enhanced Motion Clarity. The response time of the LG OLED TV is 1000 times faster than LG LED/LCD TVs, and this allows the viewer to enjoy fast moving scenes with minimal blur. Imagine how great the big game will look on one of these beautiful TVs.

PARTICIPATING RETAILERS





Media assets:

For high resolution images of the EG960T range click here.

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

LG PR Contact

Emma Miller

LG-One Australia

emma.miller@lg-one.com

02 9286 1228

0450 761 339

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in televisions, audio-visual products, monitors, personal computers and digital signage and commercial displays. The company is always pushing the boundaries of technology to create feature-rich devices with stylish designs that meet the needs of global consumers. LG is committed to improving customers lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its 4K ULTRA HD TVs, CINEMA 3D Smart TVs and award-winning OLED TVs featuring the new webOS 2.0 platform. For more information, please visit www.LG.com