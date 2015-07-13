Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
CHOICE MAGAZINE RECOMMENDS AN LG ENERGY EFFCIENT AND TEMPERATURE RESPONSIVE BOTTOM-MOUNT FRIDGE

CORPORATE 07/13/2015
PR_Images01The Australian Consumer Association publication

gives a nod to LG for its 450L Bottom Mount Refrigerator

 

SYDNEY, 13th July 2015– In CHOICE magazine’s February2015
edition, the respected consumer advocacy publication recommends the LG GN-450UWL, rating it as one of the top performers.

One thing the CHOICE review notes in particular is the need for refrigerators that can quickly cool warm items. CHOICE notes that if your fridge can’t cool warm food quickly enough, your health may be at risk. The review goes on to describe CHOICE’s testing methodology where temperature fluctuations, the range of temperatures available, how uniform the temperature is throughout compartments and the performance during external temperature changes are assessed. The LG GN-450UWL not only passed but it emerged as one of CHOICE’s top… well, choices.

 

PR_Images02Perfect for the Australian summer

“Considering the temperatures we experience throughout an Australian summer, LG recognises how important it is for refrigerators to respond efficiently to changes in room temperature, and the GN-450 UWL is one great example of where LG has really nailed that,” Phillip Anderson, Head of PR at LG Australia. “To have this refrigerator recognised by the Australian Consumer Association is a big validation for LG, and an overall reflection of our  innovation and progressive technology in this category.”

 

Technology that’s too cool for school

The GN-450UWL is responsive to changes in room temperatures because of its Inverter Linear Compressor and Multi Air Flow technologies.  The LG Inverter Linear Compressor technology ensures that food is stored at a constant temperature under a variety of conditions including adding food to the refrigerator, opening the door frequently or even when the fridge has remained shut for a long time. This technology also offers greater control of energy consumption, with less vibration than a conventional compressor system.  With Multi Air Flow technology, the air circulates through multiple strategically-placed vents, which ensures an equal amount of chilled air reaches each shelf and corner for quick and uniform cooling.  It is thanks to these technologies that the refrigerator performed so well in the performance metrics rated by Choice.

 

The fridge is full... of extra features and technology

In addition to its Inverter Linear Compressor and Multi Air Flow technologies, the GN-450UWL bottom mount refridgerator offers a number of features designed to offer further peace of mind to consumers: Bioshield™ technology helps prevent the growth of bacteria and mould on the seals; tempered-glass shelves are more durable than regular glass; and the deodoriser helps to minimise fridge odours.  Its performance, strong feature set and energy-efficiency make it an ideal fridge for Australian consumers concerned about energy efficiency as well as style and ease of use.

For more information about this refrigerator, please visit: LG.com/au/fridges

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

For high-res images please click here

 

LG PR Contact 

Abbey Jones                                                             

LG-One Australia                                                      

abbey.jones@lg-one.com

02 9286 128402 9286 1284

0475 310 8650475 310 865

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Company

LG Electronics Home Appliance Company is a global leader in the home appliance industry, providing thoughtfully designed products that combine excellent performance with enhanced user convenience and impressive energy and time saving features. LG’s innovative products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances are designed to resonate with consumers around the world. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

