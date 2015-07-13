CHOICE MAGAZINE RECOMMENDS AN LG ENERGY EFFCIENT AND TEMPERATURE RESPONSIVE BOTTOM-MOUNT FRIDGE

The Australian Consumer Association publication

gives a nod to LG for its 450L Bottom Mount Refrigerator

SYDNEY, 13th July 2015– In CHOICE magazine’s February2015

edition, the respected consumer advocacy publication recommends the LG GN-450UWL, rating it as one of the top performers.

One thing the CHOICE review notes in particular is the need for refrigerators that can quickly cool warm items. CHOICE notes that if your fridge can’t cool warm food quickly enough, your health may be at risk. The review goes on to describe CHOICE’s testing methodology where temperature fluctuations, the range of temperatures available, how uniform the temperature is throughout compartments and the performance during external temperature changes are assessed. The LG GN-450UWL not only passed but it emerged as one of CHOICE’s top… well, choices.

Perfect for the Australian summer

“Considering the temperatures we experience throughout an Australian summer, LG recognises how important it is for refrigerators to respond efficiently to changes in room temperature, and the GN-450 UWL is one great example of where LG has really nailed that,” Phillip Anderson, Head of PR at LG Australia. “To have this refrigerator recognised by the Australian Consumer Association is a big validation for LG, and an overall reflection of our innovation and progressive technology in this category.”

Technology that’s too cool for school

The GN-450UWL is responsive to changes in room temperatures because of its Inverter Linear Compressor and Multi Air Flow technologies. The LG Inverter Linear Compressor technology ensures that food is stored at a constant temperature under a variety of conditions including adding food to the refrigerator, opening the door frequently or even when the fridge has remained shut for a long time. This technology also offers greater control of energy consumption, with less vibration than a conventional compressor system. With Multi Air Flow technology, the air circulates through multiple strategically-placed vents, which ensures an equal amount of chilled air reaches each shelf and corner for quick and uniform cooling. It is thanks to these technologies that the refrigerator performed so well in the performance metrics rated by Choice.

The fridge is full... of extra features and technology

In addition to its Inverter Linear Compressor and Multi Air Flow technologies, the GN-450UWL bottom mount refridgerator offers a number of features designed to offer further peace of mind to consumers: Bioshield™ technology helps prevent the growth of bacteria and mould on the seals; tempered-glass shelves are more durable than regular glass; and the deodoriser helps to minimise fridge odours. Its performance, strong feature set and energy-efficiency make it an ideal fridge for Australian consumers concerned about energy efficiency as well as style and ease of use.

