LET YOUR FAVOURITE MUSIC FLOW FOR FREE WITH 90 DAYS ACCESS TO GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC!

SYDNEY, 1 July 2015 – Starting today, LG Electronics (LG) is offering Australian music lovers a 90-day free trial to Google Play* Music with the purchase of any participating LG Music Flow products. Music lovers will be able to enjoy access to over 30 million songs, ad-free, ready for listening at anytime, anywhere in the home with each participating LG Music Flow product purchased.

Offer is for new Google Play Music subscribers only and a charge will be applied after the trial ends if you do not unsubscribe.

WHAT’S INVOLVED?

Purchase an LG Music Flow product from participating stores during the promotion period Go online and register at http://www.lg.com.au/MusicFlowPromotion Complete the online claim form Provide a copy of your purchase receipt (Upload online or post to: LG Google Play Promotion, PO Box 612, Eastern Suburbs Mail Centre NSW 2004) Confirmation email is sent Once validated, Google Play Music Voucher is emailed to the customer

Pair up Music Flow with Google Play Music and you’ll be able to dance around the house to the latest hits, one hit wonders, or rock out to the best of the 80s all the while enjoying clear, crisp sound! Whether you’re having a party, cleaning the house, or just in the mood for some tunes, LG Music Flow and Google Play have got you covered.

The promotion begins on July 1, 2015, and wraps up January 30, 2016 (“Promotion Period”).

For more information on the promotion, click here.

PARTICIPATING LG PRODUCTS

LG Music Flow Product RRP More Information H3 (NP8340) $249 http://www.lg.com.au/au/home-audio/lg-H3-NP8340 H4 (NP8350) $279 http://www.lg.com/au/home-audio/lg-H4-NP8350 H5 (NP8540) $399 http://www.lg.com/au/home-audio/lg-H5-NP8540 H7 (NP8740) $549 http://www.lg.com/au/home-audio/lg-H7-NP8740 HS6 (LAS650M) $799 http://www.lg.com/au/home-audio/lg-HS6-LAS650M HS7 (LAS750M) $899 http://www.lg.com/au/home-audio/lg-LAS750M HS9 (LAS950M) $1299 http://www.lg.com/au/home-audio/lg-LAS950M

*Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

PARTICIPATING RETAILERS

Drop into your local branch of any of the following retailers to check out the promotion offer.

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or click here.

LG PR Contact

Emma Miller

LG-One Australia

emma.miller@lg-one.com

02 9286 1228 02 9286 1228

0450 761 339 0450 761 339

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in televisions, audio-visual products, monitors, personal computers and digital signage and commercial displays. The company is always pushing the boundaries of technology to create feature-rich devices with stylish designs that meet the needs of global consumers. LG is committed to improving customers lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its 4K ULTRA HD TVs, CINEMA 3D Smart TVs and award-winning OLED TVs featuring the new webOS 2.0 platform. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.