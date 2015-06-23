THE LG G4: POWER AND GRACE AT YOUR FINGERTIPS



SYDNEY, 23 June, 2015 – As we eagerly await the launch of the LG G4 in Australia, you may have already heard about its incredible camera or the premium full grain leather back case built around the beautiful ‘Slim Arc’ design, but now it’s time to discuss the LG G4’s awesome features, which rest under your fingers and improve your overall experience of LG’s greatest smartphone yet.

So let’s take a look ‘under the bonnet’ at the inspired alchemy of hardware and software that LG Electronics (LG) has melded together in its most impressive smartphone to date.

HARDWARE

• Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 808 processor with X10 LTE: First announced at the LG G4’s prestigious launch in New York, this constitutes the powerhouse engine of the phone. As the most up-to-date processor available from Qualcomm, this nifty chipset will allow your LG G4 to run faster and more smoothly.

• 3,000mAh removable battery: This battery packs some serious power to get you through your day and beyond. Not only this, the LG G4 is also one of the only flagship smartphones released in 2015 to date to include a removable battery, meaning users will have the option of keeping a spare on hand just in case..

• 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display: Building on the acclaimed LG G3 QuadHD screen, and then taking a big leap forward, the G4 is LG’s first smartphone to use the new 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display, which boasts incredible colour reproduction, brightness and contrast.

• Advanced In-cell Touch (AIT) Technology: Another LG first, the LG G4 has the first screen to include AIT technology, which combines the LCD and touch sensor into a single layer to improve touch sensitivity. The new display is also calibrated for DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) standards for better colour expression.

SOFTWARE

• Smart Notice: Another feature from the LG G3 that has been significantly improved, this widget allows the LG G4 to be even smarter at surfacing the information you need when you need it. Whether you need a weather forecast, traffic information or a reminder you have missed a call, Smart Notice can help you get it all at a glance.

• The New Gallery: Quickly scroll through thousands of your pictures by viewing them on your timeline. The ‘Memories’ feature automatically organises photos and videos into albums based on the time and place they were taken, so you can easily jump to a specific event.

• Event Pocket: In this busy world, nobody has time to juggle multiple calendars, so LG has created one unified calendar for the LG G4 that lets you drag and drop appointments and activities from different calendars and social media sites – a very useful tool for those with a lot to do.

• Quick Shot: This allows you to take pictures when the screen is off without even opening the camera app – just double tap the phone’s rear key and you’ll be ready to snap. The LG G4 also has an incredibly fast camera start-up time of just six-tenths of a second.

WHAT LG HAS TO SAY

Phillip Anderson, Head of Public Relations at LG Electronics Australia, is proud of how the company has assembled both the heart and the brain of the phone.

“Everything LG creates has the end-user at its heart. We want the consumers to have the best experience they can get with our devices, and we have put in a lot of effort to get this right - which is why we are very confident that the LG G4 will offer a truly great smartphone experience to our consumers.”

