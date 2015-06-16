LG SPLIT SYSTEMS – AN AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVE TO HEATING YOUR HOME THIS WINTER



SYDNEY, 16 June 2015 – Winter has now well and truly set in, and with it the chilly weather, but this doesn’t mean that consumers need to wrap up in fuzzy jumpers and prepare countless cups of tea. There’s another solution thanks to LG Electronics Australia’s (LG) line of technologically savvy air conditioners. LG’s split system air conditioners offer a suite of features such as Active Energy Control and Wi-Fi Smart Control to help to keep consumers’ homes toasty with the added advantage of allowing them to manage energy expenditure.

LG surveyed Australian air conditioner owners late last year and discovered:

• A majority of Australians surveyed who own air conditioners said saving money on their electricity bill was important to them

• Half of Australians surveyed who own air conditioners said they did not understand the breakdown of their electricity bill

Addressing this issue, LG has designed its air conditioners to give Australians more ways to take control of their energy consumption.



Lambro Skropidis, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia commented, “We’re aware that the cost of energy is top of mind for Australian consumers. That’s why our premium split system air conditioners offer a number of options for Australians to take control of their energy usage and stay warm during the cooler months.”

So what exactly are these ‘hot’ features in LG’s Smart Air Conditioners?

Active Energy Control

Take control of your energy consumption with the simple press of a button. Unlike sensor technology that controls temperature by detecting movement in the home, Active Energy Control (AEC) offers three levels to cap power consumption (80, 60 and 40 per cent) for individual energy-saving needs. Depending on how many people are in the room and what consumers are doing, this allows users to cap the energy consumption of their air conditioner, thereby improving energy efficiency and reducing power consumption at a reduced heating output.

Wi-Fi Smart Control (Premium Series Only)

Thanks to LG and its handy App for smartphones, users can control the home’s AC remotely. All they need to do is simply set the air conditioner to an ideal temperature when they leave the office or after a cold day outside. Likewise, forgetful types can also use the App to turn the AC off if it is accidentally left on. Better yet, the App also provides users with real-time energy usage information, alerting them when electricity consumption has reached a pre-set limit.

An often overlooked form of heating, reverse split system air conditioners can provide efficient heating solutions for the home. According to Ausgrid*, reverse cycle air conditioners only have a $37 per month average usage cost and can be sized or zoned for optimum efficiency. In last November’s issue of Choice magazine, three split-system reverse-cycle P, S and W air conditioner models outperformed all other competitors for heating efficiency in the large (6.1kw and over) category.

LG offers a gamut of air conditioners for different consumer needs and room sizes. The LG Classic (S) air conditioners include Active Energy Control, while the Premium (P) range may be purchased from specialist retailers and includes Wi-Fi Smart Control. The W model may be purchased at Harvey Norman and includes a WLAN Module. With the P series, the WLAN module can be purchased separately from dealers.

Model RRP P09AWN-14 $1,304 P12AWN-14 $1,474 P18AWN-14 $2,084 P24AWN-14 $2,593 P28AWN-14 $3,095 W09AWN-14 $1,370 W12AWN-14 $1,540 W18AWN-14 $2,150 W24AWN-14 $2,659 W28AWN-14 $3,161 S09AWN-14 $1,259 S12AWN-14 $1,429 S18AWN-14 $1,929 S24AWN-14 $2,409 S28AWN-14 $2,829 E32AWN-13 $3,299

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please click here.

LG PR Contact

Abbey Jones

LG-One Australia

abbey.jones@lg-one.com

02 9286 1284 02 9286 1284

0475 310 865 0475 310 865

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Company

LG Electronics Home Appliance Company is a global leader in the home appliance industry, providing thoughtfully designed products that combine excellent performance with enhanced user convenience and impressive energy and time saving features. LG’s innovative products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances are designed to resonate with consumers around the world. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.