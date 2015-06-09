Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

THE LG G4 TO ARRIVE IN AUSTRALIA MID-JULY

CORPORATE 06/09/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

09062015-image01

SYDNEY, 9 June, 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that the launch to market of its greatest smartphone to date is imminent. Officially hitting the local market in mid-July, the LG G4 will come in a range of pleasing aesthetic options for the fashion-minded amongst us and will be available from a wide range of retail channels.

WHERE WILL IT BE AVAILABLE AND FOR HOW MUCH?

The LG G4 will be available from leading retail and mobile network provider outlets including Telstra, Optus, Harvey Norman, JB HiFi and other selected retailers. Official RRP details, along with pre-sale offers, will be announced at the beginning of July.

WHAT DESIGN OPTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE?
09062015-image02

For those eagerly awaiting the arrival of the LG G4 and who want to be the first to own this awesome handset, there will be online pre-sale offers announced on the 1st July from a variety of retailers.

In the meantime, fans should note that the LG G4 will be available in several colour options. These will boast combinations of handcrafted genuine leather back cases or textured covers.

  • • Option one: Tan full-grain leather back, gold rear key and bonus Shiny Gold textured back cover.
  • • Option two: Black full-grain leather, grey rear key and bonus Titan Grey textured back cover.
  • • Option three: Titan grey textured rear cover with grey rear key.

09062015-image03      09062015-image04

A REMINDER OF THE LG G4’S AMAZING FEATURES

Here is a reminder of what you are going to get in the LG G4, making it one of the better purchases you are likely to make in 2015.

  • • The Camera: The LG G4 is the first smartphone in Australia to offer a 16MP rear camera with an F1.8 lens. It has a ground-breaking Manual Mode setting to let the user control features such as shutter speed, aperture and white balance. The new Colour Spectrum Sensor enable the phone to capture images that are vivid and true-to-life, and an enhanced Optical Image Stabiliser (OIS 2.0) gives three-axis stabilisation to the camera module to minimise photo blur. This is without doubt one of the most advanced cameras to have ever been integrated into a flagship smartphone.

09062015-image0

  • • The Hardware: Combining sheer power with beautiful design, the LG G4 comes packed with advanced hardware, including an incredible Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 808 processor, a 3,000 mAh removable battery, 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display and Advanced In-cell Touch (AIT) technology.

09062015-image06

  • • The Software: Everything with the LG G4 has been designed to enhance the user experience, including:

09062015-image07

    • • Quick Shot lets the user take a picture by simply pressing the down volume key twice when the phone is in lock screen mode.
    • • Bluetooth ‘Twin Headset’ Dual Audio lets you share music with your friends by enabling connection of two headsets at the same time (3.5mm jack + Bluetooth).
    • • Smart Battery Manager alerts the user to what function is causing power consumption and assists in disabling the feature.
    • • Event Pocket lets the user copy and paste event information from others apps (for example Facebook) into the calendar to easily create reminders.
    • • Smart Gallery provides a time-based quick search of your photos with time stamps to separate images into day, month or year folders.

 

09062015-image08

  • • The Design: A product created with design aesthetics at its heart, the LG G4 is available with genuine handcrafted full grain leather backs and is stylishly and gently curved with LG’s Slim Arc body shape.

 

WHAT LG HAS TO SAY

Lambro Skropidis, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia, is excited about the imminent release of the LG G4.

 

“There is no doubt that the LG G3 was a great smartphone in its own right - but what we have delivered with the new LG G4 – superior screen technology, beautiful design and next-level UX – represents some of the best improvements we’ve seen in LG smartphones to date.”

“Obviously, that step up excites us. We’re genuinely thrilled to be releasing the LG G4 in Australia and we are excited that consumers will soon be able to get their hands on it,” he added.

 

The specifications:                                          

  •  
    • • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 808 Processor with X10 LTE
    • • Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440, 538ppi)
    • • Memory: 32GB eMMC ROM, 3GB LPDDR3 RAM / microSD slot
    • • Camera: Rear 16MP with F1.8 Aperture / OIS 2.0 / Front 8MP with F2.0 Aperture
    • • Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)
    • • Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop
    • • Size (ceramic): 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 - 9.8 mm
    • • Size (leather): 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 – 10.1mm
    • • Weight (ceramic): 155g
    • • Weight (leather): 157g
    • • Network: 4G / LTE / HSPA+ 21 Mbps (3G)
    • • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.1LE / NFC / USB 2.0
    • • Genuine leather colours: Black / Brown from sales start
      • • / Red / Sky Blue / Beige / Yellow available as accessories after sales start.
    • • Other colours: Titan Grey / Shiny Gold
    • • Other: Manual Mode / Gesture Interval Shot / Quick Shot

 

Media assets:

For images of the LG G4 please click here.

For high resolution photographs taken using the LG G4, click here

 

LG PR Contact: 

Ciaran Pillay                                                            

LG-One Australia                                                    

Ciaran.Pillay@lg-one.com or HKAus@lg-one.com

02 9286 121902 9286 1219                                                         

04 7421 796204 7421 7962

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is an innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG’s consumer-centric products — including the flagship premium LG G Series models — incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 