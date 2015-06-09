THE LG G4 TO ARRIVE IN AUSTRALIA MID-JULY

SYDNEY, 9 June, 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that the launch to market of its greatest smartphone to date is imminent. Officially hitting the local market in mid-July, the LG G4 will come in a range of pleasing aesthetic options for the fashion-minded amongst us and will be available from a wide range of retail channels.

WHERE WILL IT BE AVAILABLE AND FOR HOW MUCH?

The LG G4 will be available from leading retail and mobile network provider outlets including Telstra, Optus, Harvey Norman, JB HiFi and other selected retailers. Official RRP details, along with pre-sale offers, will be announced at the beginning of July.

WHAT DESIGN OPTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE?



For those eagerly awaiting the arrival of the LG G4 and who want to be the first to own this awesome handset, there will be online pre-sale offers announced on the 1st July from a variety of retailers.

In the meantime, fans should note that the LG G4 will be available in several colour options. These will boast combinations of handcrafted genuine leather back cases or textured covers.

• Option one : Tan full-grain leather back, gold rear key and bonus Shiny Gold textured back cover.

• Option two : Black full-grain leather, grey rear key and bonus Titan Grey textured back cover.

• Option three: Titan grey textured rear cover with grey rear key.

A REMINDER OF THE LG G4’S AMAZING FEATURES

Here is a reminder of what you are going to get in the LG G4, making it one of the better purchases you are likely to make in 2015.

• The Camera: The LG G4 is the first smartphone in Australia to offer a 16MP rear camera with an F1.8 lens. It has a ground-breaking Manual Mode setting to let the user control features such as shutter speed, aperture and white balance. The new Colour Spectrum Sensor enable the phone to capture images that are vivid and true-to-life, and an enhanced Optical Image Stabiliser (OIS 2.0) gives three-axis stabilisation to the camera module to minimise photo blur. This is without doubt one of the most advanced cameras to have ever been integrated into a flagship smartphone.

• The Hardware: Combining sheer power with beautiful design, the LG G4 comes packed with advanced hardware, including an incredible Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 808 processor, a 3,000 mAh removable battery, 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display and Advanced In-cell Touch (AIT) technology.

• The Software: Everything with the LG G4 has been designed to enhance the user experience, including:

• Quick Shot lets the user take a picture by simply pressing the down volume key twice when the phone is in lock screen mode. • Bluetooth ‘Twin Headset’ Dual Audio lets you share music with your friends by enabling connection of two headsets at the same time (3.5mm jack + Bluetooth). • Smart Battery Manager alerts the user to what function is causing power consumption and assists in disabling the feature. • Event Pocket lets the user copy and paste event information from others apps (for example Facebook) into the calendar to easily create reminders. • Smart Gallery provides a time-based quick search of your photos with time stamps to separate images into day, month or year folders.



• The Design: A product created with design aesthetics at its heart, the LG G4 is available with genuine handcrafted full grain leather backs and is stylishly and gently curved with LG’s Slim Arc body shape.

WHAT LG HAS TO SAY

Lambro Skropidis, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia, is excited about the imminent release of the LG G4.

“There is no doubt that the LG G3 was a great smartphone in its own right - but what we have delivered with the new LG G4 – superior screen technology, beautiful design and next-level UX – represents some of the best improvements we’ve seen in LG smartphones to date.”

“Obviously, that step up excites us. We’re genuinely thrilled to be releasing the LG G4 in Australia and we are excited that consumers will soon be able to get their hands on it,” he added.

The specifications:

• Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 808 Processor with X10 LTE • Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440, 538ppi) • Memory: 32GB eMMC ROM, 3GB LPDDR3 RAM / microSD slot • Camera: Rear 16MP with F1.8 Aperture / OIS 2.0 / Front 8MP with F2.0 Aperture • Battery: 3,000mAh (removable) • Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop • Size (ceramic): 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 - 9.8 mm • Size (leather): 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 – 10.1mm • Weight (ceramic): 155g • Weight (leather): 157g • Network: 4G / LTE / HSPA+ 21 Mbps (3G) • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.1LE / NFC / USB 2.0 • Genuine leather colours: Black / Brown from sales start • / Red / Sky Blue / Beige / Yellow available as accessories after sales start. • Other colours: Titan Grey / Shiny Gold • Other: Manual Mode / Gesture Interval Shot / Quick Shot



Media assets:

For images of the LG G4 please click here.

For high resolution photographs taken using the LG G4, click here.

