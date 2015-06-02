LG G4: SEEING IS BELIEVING

SYDNEY, 2 June, 2015 – Before releasing LG Electronics Australia’s (LG) new flagship device, the much-anticipated LG G4, into the market, a global team of early adopters had a sneak peak. Needless to say, they have all been impressed by the smartphone, but there’s one element that really seems to be grabbing their attention - the new LG G4 camera.

THE EXPERT’S OPINION



It has been touted by one expert as the “best smartphone camera”[1] they have ever used. In fact, LG was so proud of the camera on the LG G4 that they called upon professional photographer Colby Brown to give it a spin. Brown is a renowned landscape, travel and humanitarian photographer from Boulder, Colorado, US, and he was given the chance to experiment with the LG G4 camera in his inimitable style. The results are stunning.

While Brown was impressed with the camera in both Normal and Auto Mode, he found the LG G4’s Manual Mode really sold it for him – and it is something that is getting everyone else excited too.



As Brown noted, LG’s new G4 “takes mobile phone photography to an unprecedented level of quality and control”[2] by allowing you to manually change the ISO, shutter speed and white balance settings, amongst other customisable settings.

Check out this LG G4: Colby Brown Interview for more details on Brown’s review, and then take a look at these amazing images that he shot using the LG G4.

HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF IT

Okay, so what if you’re not sure how to make the most of these settings? Not a problem – we all know you have to start somewhere and the LG G4 is a perfect introduction to the finer points of photography techniques. Here’s a breakdown of what the features mean and what kind of images they can be best used for:

F1.8 Lens: This lens will help you capture a more natural photo in varying conditions. Essentially, the F1.8 is a bright lens, which means it can capture more light and will reduce the need for a flash. While great for taking images outdoors, it will also enhance the pictures you capture in challenging light conditions – at sunrise or at night, for example.

Manual Mode: Another special feature of the LG G4 camera is Manual Mode, which allows users to take a picture like a professional by manually setting ISO, shutter speed, and white balance..

- ISO: ISO refers to the level of sensitivity the LG G4 camera has to available light. For example, you would use the lowest setting possible – down to 50 – in brightly lit scenes for the cleanest looking images. Take a shot on these settings and you’ll be able to zoom in with little ‘noise’ – which is the industry term for ‘graininess’ in the picture.

- Shutter Speed: Express your true artistic character and have better control over your pictures. Increase shutter speed to 1/6000 of a second on this camera and users will be able to stop moving objects in their tracks. Alternately, slow down exposures by up to 30 seconds and the LG G4 will allow you to create dramatic images of moving objects.

- White Balance: Want to make your photos look more natural with all the colour, clarity and feeling of real life? The LG G4 camera offers a customizable white balance setting that adjusts for lighting in order to make white objects appear white in photos. That is to say, light is most often not truly white in nature. For example, the light from a halogen bulb is reddish in colour, while light from the sun is bluish. The LG G4’s customisable white balance settings, for example, will prevent a white bed sheet in a photo from appearing orange in colour when it is being illuminated by a candle.

Colour Spectrum Sensor: The LG G4 expresses colours with greater accuracy and is the first smartphone camera to have an additional sensor so that it can detect both the infrared and RGB spectrum of a scene. This helps to ensure improved white balance and colours that ‘pop’ in your pictures, whether you take them inside under artificial light or outside using natural light.

Optical Image Stabiliser (OIS 2.0): LG’s new and improved Optical Image Stabiliser helps users capture a clear stable shot in the most challenging of situations – like snapping those special sporting moments in the middle of a bustling crowd. With the LG G4’s OIS 2.0, the range of stabilization on the X and Y axis has been extended to 2 degrees from the initial 1 degree each. This combined with the industry’s first Z-axis feedback also helps to speed up the focusing feature and add power to the Laser Auto Focus function.

Laser Auto Focus: Have you heard the term “blink and you’ll miss it”? Well, the LG G4 camera’s laser auto focus technology allows users to focus on subjects in as little as 0.276 seconds; literally quicker than a blink of an eye. So what does that mean in practical terms? Quite simply, all you do is touch the screen’s focus-point, the laser homes in virtually instantaneously on your subject and shoots, and there you have it - stunning images made simple.

8MP Front-Facing Camera: Another improvement on the LG G4’s camera is the ability to take multiple, crisp selfies with the advanced Gesture Shot technology. Perform a double ‘fist-pump’ to the camera, and the LG G4 will snap off four selfies back-to-back with a small interval in between each shot.

WHAT LG HAS TO SAY

Lambro Skropidis, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia, had this to say: “The camera in the LG G4 is a truly incredible camera. We are aware of how important smartphone cameras, and sharing the pictures taken on them, are to the daily life of our consumers. The combination of great technologies and the custom settings in Manual Mode will ensure photographers of all abilities, from amateurs to professionals, always have the tools available in the palm of their hand to capture amazing photos.”

Media assets:

For full resolution images please click here.

LG PR Contact:

Ciaran Pillay

LG-One Australia

Ciaran.Pillay@lg-one.com or HKAus@lg-one.com

02 9286 1219

04 7421 7962 About LG Electronics Australia LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is an innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG’s consumer-centric products — including the flagship premium LG G Series models — incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

[1] Campbell Simpson, Gizmodo, April 2015

[2] Colby Brown Interview, 10 May 2015