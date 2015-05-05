Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG LIGHTS UP LIFE WITH ANOTHER POWERFUL RANGE OF MINIBEAM PROJECTORS

CORPORATE 05/05/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

SYDNEY, 5th May, 2015 — Following the successful launch of the LG MiniBeam range in 2014, LG Electronics Australia today unveiled its latest and greatest range of LED projectors. Boasting new sleek designs focusing on portability and functionality, the new PW800 comes with a HD TV Tuner allowing users to find new ways to watch free-to-air TV at their convenience.

PW800

PW800G

MEET THE MINIBEAMS

This year, amongst a whole range of sterling products, LG has unveiled four projectors that steal the limelight, the PH300, PW800PW800G and PF1500G are mini masterpieces. Whilst the projectors vary in design and features, they bring to the category a host of technological treats.

PF1500

PF1500

TECHNOLOGICAL TREATS

  • • No power concerns: The PH300 has a built-in rechargeable battery that will give you up to 2.5 hours’ worth of viewing time and weighs only 430g
  • • Laptop free projection: No longer do you need to lug a laptop around to use your projector, simply put your favourite videos or media on a USB and plug it directly into the PH300
  • • Bringing the smartphone to the big screen: With the help of an MHL cable you can now display your smartphone on the big screen
  • • Auto Vertical Keystone: These projectors will save you time in fiddling around with getting the display right as they automatically detect and correct the vertical keystone error.
  • • Long Lasting LED Light source: The LG projectors are fitted with a high-efficiency LED light source that will last up to 30,000 hours

PF1500

PF1500

JUST SHOWING OFF NOW

Further to all of the above the new PW800 also packs in a couple of extra treats

  • • Live TV: Yep, that’s correct; the PW800 has a HD TV tuner and can receive free-to-air TV signals. So put it all together and you could be watching 100” Live State of Origin on the wall in your backyard with a device smaller than a ‘footy’ by your side. The PW800 series is also available without a HD TV Tuner (PW800G) for those who are content with a portable projector with Miracast, MHL, HDMI and USB connectivity.
  • • Sharing is caring: the PW800 allows for wireless screen sharing from compatible mobile devices, so at half-time during the Origin game you can mirror your smartphone screen to the 100” projection to show everyone pictures of the family holiday
  • • Cinematic viewing experience: The PF1500G projector might be small but it’s capable of dishing out 120” of vivid and clear Full HD picture quality in 3D* with its DLP High Contrast Ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine

*3D glasses required, sold separately

 

WHAT DOES LG HAVE TO SAY?

Lambro Skropidis, General Manager of Marketing at LG Australia, said: “These projectors really can’t be passed up. We had a lot of great feedback with last year’s range of MiniBeam products and this year we’re excited to see how they will fare with the enhancements. We’re confident they’ll do well considering the improvements in both the design and function.”

 

HOW TO LIGHT UP YOU LIFE

The PF1500G, PW800, PW800G and PH300 will be available at an RRP of $1999, $1199, $1099 and $899 respectively.

 

THE SPECS

Here is a more significant breakdown of what each projector is packing.

 

PF1500G

-      • Full HD (1920 x 1080)

-      • Long lasting light source up to 30,000 hrs.

-      • 1400 lumen

-      • DLP High Contrast Ratio

-      • 3D compatible (Top/Bottom, Left/Right)*

-      • Screen Share : Miracast, Intel’s Wireless Display (WiDi), MHL

-      • Screen Size : up to 120 inch (305cm) from 3.7m distance

-      • 13.2cm x 8.4 x 22.0cm (W x D x H)

-      • Weight : 1.5kg

-      • Video, Music, Photo, Office File thru USB

-      • LED light source

-      • 3W + 3W stereo speakers

-      • 1.1 x zoom adjustment

-      • HDMI x2

-      • 4 corner keystone adjustment

*Glasses sold separately

 

PW800

-      • WXGA (1280 x 800)

-      • Long lasting light source up to 30,000 hrs.

-      • 800 lumen

-      • DLP High Contrast Ratio

-      • HD Digital TV Tuner (DVB-T2)

-      • Screen Share : Miracast, Intel Wireless Display (WiDi), MHL

-      • Screen Size : up to 100 inch (254cm) from 3.25m distance

-      • 14cm x 5cm x 14cm (W x D x H)

-      • Weight : 620g

-      • Video, Music, Photo, Office File thru USB

-      • LED light source

-      • 1W + 1W Stereo

 

PH300

-      • HD (1280 x 720)

-      • Long lasting light source up to 30,000 hrs.

-      • Built-in rechargeable battery (up to 2.5 hours)

-      • 300 lumen

-      • DLP High Contrast Ratio  

-      • Screen Size : 100” (254cm) from 3.75m distance

-      • 13.3cm x 6.4cm x 8.5cm  (W x D x H)

-      • Weight : 430g

-      • Video, Music, Photo, Office File thru USB

-      • LED light source

-      • 1W + 1W Stereo

 

###

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

LG PR Contact 

Ciaran Pillay                                                            

LG-One Australia                                                    

ciaran.pillay@lg-one.com

02 9286 1219

0474 217 962

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, LED projectors, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

