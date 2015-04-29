LG UNVEILS THE G4, ITS MOST AMBITIOUS SMARTPHONE YET

SYDNEY, 29 April, 2015 —LG Electronics (LG) globally unveiled its eagerly anticipated LG G4 smartphone today, at launch events in six cities including New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Istanbul and Seoul. Almost 1,000 guests around the world gathered to view the new LG G4, the successor to the G3, which exceeded LG’s high expectations in terms of sales and industry awards.

With the G4, LG is focused on delivering comfortable elegance, a great visual experience and a human-centric user experience. The LG G4 camera features a rare-in-smartphones F1.8 aperture lens which allows 80 percent more light to hit the image sensor than in the LG G3. The innovative camera module is paired with the new IPS Quantum Display that is a step up from the innovative Quad HD display introduced to the world in the LG G3. The LG G4 is clearly different in its Slim Arc exterior design and graphical user interface.

“We are living up to our promise of innovation for a better life with a fashionable, premium smartphone that is more focused on delivering a balanced user experience and can compete with the best of the best,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We wanted to give consumers a truly human-centric device that combined the analog sensibilities with technologies that delivered real world performance. From the design, to the camera, to the display and the UX, this is the most ambitious phone we’ve ever created.”

COMFORTABLE AND ELEGANT DESIGN

LG paid special attention to the materials utilised in its newest flagship. The LG G4 is available in handcrafted, genuine full grain leather in six beautiful colors. The vegetable tanning process employed is an age old tradition that requires skilled craftsmen to produce and dye the leather. The colors of the leather on the G4 are rich with warm tones that look authentic and change over time. Most importantly, vegetable tanned leather is environmentally friendly and can be recycled easily, since no harsh chemicals are used. Other material options for the G4 rear cover include pure Ceramic White with 3D patterns, artisan-forged Metallic Gray as well lustrous, Shiny Gold.

The fashionable elegance of the LG G4 is a refreshing change from the uniformly flat, full metal designs seen across the industry. The LG G4’s design is defined by the Slim Arc, which runs along its entire body, highlighted by a display with a subtle curvature.

The design is also reflected in the smartphone’s user interface, which includes simple, naturally intuitive graphics. In the LG G4, the icon colours are more vibrant and the Smart Notice widget automatically changes its background and text colour based on the home screen image selected by the user.

GREAT VISUAL EXPERIENCE

LG designed the 16MP camera in the LG G4 to capture beautiful images, even under less than ideal lighting conditions. The camera module features a wide F1.8 aperture lens that allows more light to reach the sensor. LG improved low-light performance even further with OIS 2.0, which improves the performance of OIS+ by expanding the range of image stabilisation from one degree to two degrees on the X- and Y-axis and adding a third axis for the first time.

New for the LG G4, Manual Mode allows experienced photographers the ability to exercise more artistic expression by letting them directly control the focus, shutter speed, ISO, exposure compensation and white balance for every shot. Advanced photographers can also save their photos in RAW format, in addition to JPEG, for more precise editing with minimal loss of details.

The advanced camera in the LG G4 is complemented by Colour Spectrum Sensor (CSS). CSS improves colour accuracy by precisely reading the RGB values of the ambient light in a scene, as well as the infrared light reflected from objects. CSS uses this information to adjust the camera’s white balance and flash colour to create images that are as close to what one would see with the naked eye. With Colour Spectrum Sensor, no longer will reds appear as bright orange or whites as dull yellow.

For selfies good enough to frame, LG included an 8MP front-facing camera for sharp, detailed portraits and group shots. Gesture Interval Shot improves on the original Gesture Shot feature by taking four shots spaced two seconds apart, increasing the chance of getting that perfect shot under the most difficult conditions. Triggering the shutter is as simple as opening and closing one’s hand twice in front of the camera.

Taking a quantum leap in display technology, the LG G4 is LG’s first smartphone to use LG Display’s new 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display, which offers great colour reproduction, brightness and great contrast. It is LG’s first Quad HD display to employ Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) technology, which combines the LCD and touch sensor into a single layer to provide improved touch sensitivity. This new display is calibrated for DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) standards for colour expression.

POWER AND PERFORMANCE

With G4, the higher quality display doesn’t come at the expense of battery life. The LG G4 is equipped with a high-capacity 3,000mAh removable battery, combined with the benefits offered by the snappy yet energy-thrifty Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 808 processor with X10 LTE.

To mark the first public unveiling of its SnapdragonTM 808 processor, Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, executive chairman of Qualcomm International joined Mr. Cho on stage in New York City with Qualcomm Vice Chairman Jim Doh attending in Seoul.

“LG and Qualcomm Technologies collaborated from the initial stage of the Snapdragon 808 introduction to expertly tune the technologies and make several of the LG G4’s unique features possible,” said Jacobs. “The resulting G4 smartphone is an ideal example of how the best optimised technologies come together to meet consumers’ needs.”

HUMAN-CENTRIC UX

The LG G4 utilises the new human-centric UX 4.0 that promises to be simpler and more intuitive than its predecessor to better understand and respond to the needs of each user. The improved UX eliminates unnecessary steps while providing more configuration options for advanced users.

• Quick Shot allows customers to take pictures without opening the camera app by double tapping the phone’s Rear Key while the display is off. The LG G4 also has an incredibly fast camera startup time of just six-tenths of a second.

• The new Gallery makes it extremely fast to scroll through thousands of pictures and view them on a timeline. The Memories feature automatically organises photos and videos into event albums based on the time and place they were taken, without having to upload to the cloud.

• Event Pocket allows users to create one, unified calendar by dragging and dropping appointments and activities from multiple calendars and social media sites. After the initial setup, there’s no need to log into multiple calendars.

• The improved Smart Notice widget provides more personalised notifications for weather, travel and more by analysing habits, such as how a user commutes to work. This allows Smart Notice to issue personalised messages such as, “Make sure to take an umbrella on your way to the subway”.

• Quick Help allows users to search for instant answers to any questions about operating the LG G4, right in the Smart Notice widget.

LG has sought out partnerships to enhance the overall user experience of the G4. Google Office comes pre-installed on the LG G4 for easy collaboration on-the-go and G4 owners will receive an additional 100GB of Google Drive storage free for two years. With MirrorLink and LG G4, owners of certain Volkswagen vehicles[1] will be able to view a car-friendly version of the G4 interface on the in-dash display for full integration with contacts, navigation and music on the smartphone.





THE SPECIFICATIONS

• Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 808 Processor with X10 LTE

• Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440, 538ppi)

• Memory: 32GB eMMC ROM, 3GB LPDDR3 RAM / microSD slot

• Camera: Rear 16MP with F1.8 Aperture / OIS 2.0 / Front 8MP with F2.0 Aperture

• Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)

• Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop

• Size (ceramic): 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 - 9.8 mm

• Size (leather): 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 – 10.1mm

• Weight (ceramic): 155g

• Weight (leather): 157g

• Network: 4G / LTE / HSPA+ 21 Mbps (3G)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.1LE / NFC / USB 2.0

• Ceramic Colours: Metallic Gray / Ceramic White / Shiny Gold /

• Genuine Leather Colours: Black / Brown / Red / Sky Blue / Beige / Yellow

• Other: Manual Mode / Gesture Interval Shot / Quick Shot

AUSTRALIAN MODELS, AVAILABILITY AND PRICING WILL BE COMMUNICATED ONCE DETAILS ARE CONFIRMED

###

[1] Compatibility and availability in Volkswagen vehicles in Australian is yet to be confirmed.