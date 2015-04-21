Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG CONTINUES TO PUSH THE BOUNDARIES WITH ITS NEW MID-RANGE SMARTPHONES

CORPORATE 04/21/2015
SYDNEY21st April, 2015 —Pushing the boundaries yet again when it comes to choice in the Australian smartphone market – this time in the accessible and attractively priced mid range segment – LG Australia (LG) will release the versatile and affordable LG Spirit and LG Leon through local retail partners from late April and early May.

Make no mistake both are smartphones with serious style.

Spirit and Leon

For high-res Spirit and Leon imagery click HERE

After receiving recent kudos for producing the world’s “best smartphone”¹  in the acclaimed G3 flagship model, LG is now expanding the local product portfolio to include two new awesome mid-range smartphones –  the LG Spirit and the LG Leon.

While they’re designed as ‘mid-level’ smartphones, the LG Spirit and LG Leon pack plenty of muscle when it comes to design features and technology, making them ideal for anyone looking to make their first smartphone purchase or upgrade to a well featured device that won’t break the budget.

Boasting some of the best of LG’s cool new tech, intuitive interfaces and stylish looks that made the critically acclaimed LG G3 such a global hit, the LG Spirit and LG Leon are more than just a smartphone – they’re a smart choice.

 

WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO GET?

LG has pulled together many of the features in the flagship LG G3 and rolled them into these new mid range devices. What that means is a winning combination of essential hardware with stylish design elements and user experience – a perfect balance of aesthetics and usability. To paraphrase, you’re going to get a lot for this price point.

Here’s just a taste of some of the awesome features the LG Spirit and LG Leon come jam-packed with…

  • • Latest Android OS: Featuring the recently released Android ‘Lollipop’ 5.0 software.
  • • Gesture shot: One of the most celebrated features of LG’s recent smartphones the Gesture Shot brings the art form of the perfect ‘selfie‘ to a whole new level. Simply raise a high-five hand at the front-facing camera to show you’re ready and then make a fist. The LG Spirit and LG Leon will intuitively see that signal to activate a shutter countdown… three, two, one and voila! A self-portrait you can be proud of!
  • • Glance view: Making the most valuable info instantly accessible to your fingertips, a quick downward swipe of the screen means you’ll see all the important stuff you most commonly require from your mobile – for example, the time, messages and missed calls, etc.
  • • In-cell touch display: This new feature not only means your screen is thinner but it also boosts the sensitivity of the screen, making it more responsive to touch.
  • • Gently curved design (LG Spirit): The gentle curve of the front screen gives the LG Spirit stand out visual appeal and the curved rear of the phone makes it comfortably in the palm of your hand.

 

WHAT DOES LG HAVE TO SAY?

Lambro Skropidis, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia, had this to say about the new mid-range smartphones: “We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved with our G3 flagship smartphone in the last year, but I’d also say that it’s really indicative of our heritage in the mid-range smartphone market in general. After all, with consumers at the heart of everything we do, LG understands that the more premium model is not always going to be accessible to everyone. So that’s why we’ve created the LG Spirit and LG Leon – they’re packed with an array of the G3’s acclaimed features but at a price that will be sure to please. We’re immensely pleased with both smartphones. I suspect both the LG Spirit and LG Leon are going to be an absolute revelation for our consumers.”

 

WHERE, WHEN AND HOW?

The LG Spirit will be available through VODAFONE on pre-paid plans at an RRP $199 from the following outlets from late April:

  • • Vodafone stores
  • • Mo’s Mobile
  • • Selected retailers including Big W (from May 2015)

 

The LG Leon will be available through OPTUS on pre-paid plans at an RRP $149 from the following outlets:

  • • Optus stores
  • • Kmart
  • • Dick Smith
  • • Harvey Norman
  • • Big W
  • • Australian Post

 

THE TECH SPECS

Device

LG Spirit

LG Leon

Display

4.7” HD

4.5” FWVGA

Chipset

1.2GHz Quad-Core

1.2GHz Quad-Core

Camera

Rear 8MP / Front 1MP

Rear 5MP / Front VGA

Memory

8GB / 1GB

8GB / 1GB

Battery

2,100mAh

1,900mAh

OS

Android 5.0 Lollipop

Android 5.0 Lollipop

Size

133.2 x 66.1 x 9.9mm

129.9 x 64.0 x 10.9mm

 

###

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

LG PR Contact 

Ciaran Pillay                                                             

LG-One Australia                                                     

ciaran.pillay@lg-one.com

02 9286 1219

0474 217 962

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

 

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is an innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG’s consumer-centric products — including the flagship premium G Series models — incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

* ¹ The LG G3 was jointly awarded ‘Best Smartphone’ at the 20th Global Mobile Awards at MWC in Barcelona, March 2015

