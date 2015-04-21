LG CONTINUES TO PUSH THE BOUNDARIES WITH ITS NEW MID-RANGE SMARTPHONES

SYDNEY, 21st April, 2015 —Pushing the boundaries yet again when it comes to choice in the Australian smartphone market – this time in the accessible and attractively priced mid range segment – LG Australia (LG) will release the versatile and affordable LG Spirit and LG Leon through local retail partners from late April and early May.

Make no mistake both are smartphones with serious style.

After receiving recent kudos for producing the world’s “best smartphone”¹ in the acclaimed G3 flagship model, LG is now expanding the local product portfolio to include two new awesome mid-range smartphones – the LG Spirit and the LG Leon.

While they’re designed as ‘mid-level’ smartphones, the LG Spirit and LG Leon pack plenty of muscle when it comes to design features and technology, making them ideal for anyone looking to make their first smartphone purchase or upgrade to a well featured device that won’t break the budget.

Boasting some of the best of LG’s cool new tech, intuitive interfaces and stylish looks that made the critically acclaimed LG G3 such a global hit, the LG Spirit and LG Leon are more than just a smartphone – they’re a smart choice.

WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO GET?

LG has pulled together many of the features in the flagship LG G3 and rolled them into these new mid range devices. What that means is a winning combination of essential hardware with stylish design elements and user experience – a perfect balance of aesthetics and usability. To paraphrase, you’re going to get a lot for this price point.

Here’s just a taste of some of the awesome features the LG Spirit and LG Leon come jam-packed with…

• Latest Android OS : Featuring the recently released Android ‘Lollipop’ 5.0 software.

: Featuring the recently released Android ‘Lollipop’ 5.0 software. • Gesture shot : One of the most celebrated features of LG’s recent smartphones the Gesture Shot brings the art form of the perfect ‘selfie‘ to a whole new level. Simply raise a high-five hand at the front-facing camera to show you’re ready and then make a fist. The LG Spirit and LG Leon will intuitively see that signal to activate a shutter countdown… three, two, one and voila! A self-portrait you can be proud of!

: One of the most celebrated features of LG’s recent smartphones the Gesture Shot brings the art form of the perfect ‘selfie‘ to a whole new level. Simply raise a high-five hand at the front-facing camera to show you’re ready and then make a fist. The LG Spirit and LG Leon will intuitively see that signal to activate a shutter countdown… three, two, one and voila! A self-portrait you can be proud of! • Glance view : Making the most valuable info instantly accessible to your fingertips, a quick downward swipe of the screen means you’ll see all the important stuff you most commonly require from your mobile – for example, the time, messages and missed calls, etc.

: Making the most valuable info instantly accessible to your fingertips, a quick downward swipe of the screen means you’ll see all the important stuff you most commonly require from your mobile – for example, the time, messages and missed calls, etc. • In-cell touch display : This new feature not only means your screen is thinner but it also boosts the sensitivity of the screen, making it more responsive to touch.

: This new feature not only means your screen is thinner but it also boosts the sensitivity of the screen, making it more responsive to touch. • Gently curved design (LG Spirit): The gentle curve of the front screen gives the LG Spirit stand out visual appeal and the curved rear of the phone makes it comfortably in the palm of your hand.

WHAT DOES LG HAVE TO SAY?

Lambro Skropidis, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia, had this to say about the new mid-range smartphones: “We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved with our G3 flagship smartphone in the last year, but I’d also say that it’s really indicative of our heritage in the mid-range smartphone market in general. After all, with consumers at the heart of everything we do, LG understands that the more premium model is not always going to be accessible to everyone. So that’s why we’ve created the LG Spirit and LG Leon – they’re packed with an array of the G3’s acclaimed features but at a price that will be sure to please. We’re immensely pleased with both smartphones. I suspect both the LG Spirit and LG Leon are going to be an absolute revelation for our consumers.”

WHERE, WHEN AND HOW?

The LG Spirit will be available through VODAFONE on pre-paid plans at an RRP $199 from the following outlets from late April:

• Vodafone stores

• Mo’s Mobile

• Selected retailers including Big W (from May 2015)

The LG Leon will be available through OPTUS on pre-paid plans at an RRP $149 from the following outlets:

• Optus stores

• Kmart

• Dick Smith

• Harvey Norman

• Big W

• Australian Post

THE TECH SPECS

Device LG Spirit LG Leon Display 4.7” HD 4.5” FWVGA Chipset 1.2GHz Quad-Core 1.2GHz Quad-Core Camera Rear 8MP / Front 1MP Rear 5MP / Front VGA Memory 8GB / 1GB 8GB / 1GB Battery 2,100mAh 1,900mAh OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Android 5.0 Lollipop Size 133.2 x 66.1 x 9.9mm 129.9 x 64.0 x 10.9mm

