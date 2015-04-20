LG LAUNCHES WASHING MACHINES FOR BUSY AUSTRALIAN PARENTS

SYDNEY, 20 April 2015—If you often find that your hands are full – from juggling a baby, to brushing your child’s teeth, to dropping them off at school, to making sure dinner is ready each night – LG’s newest SmartWasher washing machines will give you a helping hand by offering the convenience of a top loader washing machine with features usually associated with front loader washers. LG have the only range of top load washers in Australia that feature on-board heaters which offer 60°C Allergen and 40°C Stain Care courses to ensure your children’s clothes get a proper clean no matter what they get into.

“Having sold more washing machines than any other brand worldwide in 2014 for the seventh consecutive year, at LG we know what consumers want and need from a washing machine,” Lambro Skropidis, General Manager Marketing, LG Australia said. “That’s why with the new LG SmartWashers we’ve focused on providing advanced clothing care without sacrificing convenience.”

On-board heater for sticky situations

The on-board heater raises the water temperature to an optimal 40~60°C,which is ideal to remove dirt, odours and allergens common to messy children’s clothes and nappies. When the kids get messy at the dinner table or come home from a busy day of making mud pies, select this option and the on-board heater ensures the water stays at 40°C to remove stubborn stains. If your children have allergies, you may want to select the Allergen Care Course, which heats water to 60°C to remove 99.9 per cent of household allergens such as pollen, cat & dog allergens and house dust mites*, delivering the best possible hygienic washing results. This setting is ideal for household linens.

But what about the central post/agitator?

Agitators largely are a thing of the past! Top loaders without agitators can not only clean clothes more gently, it also means you don’t have to spend ages unknotting your wet laundry.

So what’s the verdict?

Joy of The Mama Minute trialled the new SmartWasher washing machine and was amazed by how in tune the machine was with her busy lifestyle. Joy’s most loved feature, aside from the child-lock function preventing her three year old from ‘accidently’ parking his cars inside the machine, was just how dry the clothes came out after each wash. “The clothes only needed to be hung in the sun for an hour and they were ready to take in and fold. Talk about cutting down laundry time!” said Joy. “While there are a lot of great features and options to play with on the SmartWasher, it's also a good 'plug-and-play' washing machine for mums who need things to stay simple and quick!”

Other family-friendly features:

In addition to the on-board heater, the top load SmartWasher washing machines include….

• 6 Motion™ Direct Drive:The drum moves in a range of unique customised motions so the washing cycle is not just dictated by speed and temperature, but the actual movements of the drum. The unique combinations of motions cover most laundry needs from dirty nappies to fuzzy blankets.

• Wide-View Glass Lid: Like the meditative viewing experience of watching your clothes be cleaned? Good news – you can easily check on your washing without the hassle of opening the lid. Plus the soft-closing lid prevents it from closing on fingers unexpectedly

• Touch LED Display: The easy-to-use controls complement the many washing motions offered, so you can easily select the option that’s best for you. Plus, it looks super sci-fi cool.

• Smart Diagnosis:If an error ever does occur, your SmartWasher lets you know immediately! This feature lets you use the LG app (or make a phone call) to notify the LG Customer Information Centre – which means less wasted time inconvenience and unnecessary call-outs.**

• 10-Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty: At LG, we’re so confident about the quality and durability of our SmartWashers that all new models in the range come with a standard decade-long warranty on the Direct Drive motor.

What are the different types of new LG top loader SmartWashers?

Model Type SmartWasher size Finish Price (RRP) WTG9532VH 9.5 kg Stainless Finish $1,499 WTG9532WH (exclusive to Harvey Norman) 9.5 kg White $1,399 WTG7532W 7.5 kg White $1,149

For more information on the range’s innovative features, visit http://www.lg.com/au/top-loader-washing-machines

*Certified by the British Allergy Foundation

** Android 2.2+, iOS 4.3+ required

