LG LAUNCHES WASHING MACHINES FOR BUSY AUSTRALIAN PARENTS

CORPORATE 04/20/2015
SYDNEY, 20 April 2015—If you often find that  your hands are full – from juggling a baby, to brushing your child’s teeth, to dropping them off at school, to making sure dinner is ready each night – LG’s newest SmartWasher washing machines will give you a helping hand by offering the convenience of a top loader washing machine with features usually associated with front loader washers. LG have the only range of top load washers in Australia that feature on-board heaters which offer 60°C Allergen and 40°C Stain Care courses to ensure your children’s clothes get a proper clean no matter what they get into.

“Having sold more washing machines than any other brand worldwide in 2014 for the seventh consecutive year, at LG we know what consumers want and need from a washing machine,” Lambro Skropidis, General Manager Marketing, LG Australia said.  “That’s why with the new LG SmartWashers we’ve focused on providing advanced clothing care without sacrificing convenience.”

 

On-board heater for sticky situations

The on-board heater raises the water temperature to an optimal 40~60°C,which is ideal to remove dirt, odours and allergens common to messy children’s clothes and nappies.  When the kids get messy at the dinner table or come home from a busy day of making mud pies, select this option and the on-board heater ensures the water stays at 40°C to remove stubborn stains.  If your children have allergies, you may want to select the Allergen Care Course, which heats water to 60°C to remove 99.9 per cent of household allergens such as pollen, cat & dog allergens and house dust mites*, delivering the best possible hygienic washing results.  This setting is ideal for household linens.

6 Motion Direct Drive

 

But what about the central post/agitator?

Agitators largely are a thing of the past! Top loaders without agitators can not only clean clothes more gently, it also means you don’t have to spend ages unknotting your wet laundry.

 

So what’s the verdict?

Joy of The Mama Minute trialled the new SmartWasher washing machine and was amazed by how in tune the machine was with her busy lifestyle. Joy’s most loved feature, aside from the child-lock function preventing her three year old from ‘accidently’ parking his cars inside the machine, was just how dry the clothes came out after each wash. “The clothes only needed to be hung in the sun for an hour and they were ready to take in and fold. Talk about cutting down laundry time!” said Joy. “While there are a lot of great features and options to play with on the SmartWasher, it's also a good 'plug-and-play' washing machine for mums who need things to stay simple and quick!”

 

Other family-friendly features:

In addition to the on-board heater, the top load SmartWasher washing machines include….

  • • 6 Motion™ Direct Drive:The drum moves in a range of unique customised motions so the washing cycle is not just dictated by speed and temperature, but the actual movements of the drum. The unique combinations of motions cover most laundry needs from dirty nappies to fuzzy blankets.
  • • Wide-View Glass Lid: Like the meditative viewing experience of watching your clothes be cleaned? Good news – you can easily check on your washing without the hassle of opening the lid. Plus the soft-closing lid prevents it from closing on fingers unexpectedly
  • • Touch LED Display: The easy-to-use controls complement the many washing motions offered, so you can easily select the option that’s best for you. Plus, it looks super sci-fi cool.
  • • Smart Diagnosis:If an error ever does occur, your SmartWasher lets you know immediately! This feature lets you use the LG app (or make a phone call) to notify the LG Customer Information Centre – which means less wasted time inconvenience and unnecessary call-outs.**
  • • 10-Year Direct Drive Motor WarrantyAt LG, we’re so confident about the quality and durability of our SmartWashers that all new models in the range come with a standard decade-long warranty on the Direct Drive motor.

 

What are the different types of new LG top loader SmartWashers?

Model Type

SmartWasher size

Finish

Price (RRP)

WTG9532VH

9.5 kg

Stainless  Finish

$1,499

WTG9532WH (exclusive to Harvey Norman)

9.5 kg

White

$1,399

WTG7532W

7.5 kg

White

$1,149

 

For more information on the range’s innovative features, visit http://www.lg.com/au/top-loader-washing-machines

 

*Certified by the British Allergy Foundation

** Android 2.2+, iOS 4.3+ required

 

###

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

LG PR Contact 

Abbey Jones                                                             

LG-One Australia                                                     

abbey.jones@lg-one.com                                      

02 9286 1284

0475 310 865

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Company

LG Electronics Home Appliance Company is a global leader in the home appliance industry, providing thoughtfully designed products that combine excellent performance with enhanced user convenience. The company’s smart appliances offer consumers impressive energy and time savings along with greater health benefits. LG’s innovative products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, built-in appliances, and healthcare products are designed to resonate with consumers around the world. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

