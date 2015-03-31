Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
TECHNIQUE MEETS TECHNOLOGY: LG INTRODUCES 2015 AUDIO & VISUAL RANGE

CORPORATE 03/31/2015
SYDNEY, 31st March 2015 – As more Australian consumers lean towards smaller, more stylish sound units to complement their home entertainment experience, LG Electronics Australia (LG) is meeting the demand. Today, LG released a new range of versatile, stylish and powerful Home Entertainment Audio Visual (AV) products.

Specifically designed to complement the newly unveiled LG 4K Ultra HD TV line-up, the new roster of LG AV products not only ramp-up the home entertainment experience, but also reflects consumers’ increasing desires to easily stream their favourite content.

“Our 2015 AV accessories, such as the all-new Sound Bars, truly make all the difference in your overall home entertainment experience,” said Lambro Skropidis, General Manager Marketing for LG Australia. “At LG, we get that our customers have varying preferences and priorities, so that’s why our new AV line-up offers such a wide range in power, features and pricing to suit all needs. We’re confident that even if you’re a self-confessed audiophile, a gaming fan, a movie buff, or just someone who wants to boost their TV sound to watch the big game, we’ve got it covered.” 

 

So, what’s new in a nutshell?

Leading the new LG AV range is its most powerful sound bar yet – the LAS950M. Ticking all the boxes, the new LG Sound Bar boasts 700Watts of power, an immersive sound experience and a sleek design to suit modern home décor trends. It’s among the first audio systems to hit Australia that are Google Cast compatible. Also announced today, the LG wireless Wi-Fi Music Flow system introduces a new portable multi-room speaker called the H4 (NP8350). LG has also launched a pair of new ‘smart’ Blu-ray players (BP550 and BP450) that gives you access to both Netflix and YouTube – which means that even if your existing TV isn’t a Smart TV, you still get to enjoy streamed content.

 

Sounds Bars

The skinny on LG’s new Sound Bars – stylish design, powerful sound

LG’s new multi-room LG Sound Bars – the LAS950M, LAS750M and the existing LAS650M – are stylish units and are designed to work in tandem with the all-new 4K Ultra HD TV range and LG’s Music Flow Multi-room system. Being Google Cast compatible, it makes it even easier to stream* music, radio stations and podcasts from your smartphones to speakers with fewer ‘clicks’. In addition, Google Cast avoids issues experienced with Bluetooth streaming audio, such as interrupting your music when an incoming call comes in.

*Google Cast Audio Services: Pandora, Google, Play Music, i heart radio, Rdio, Jongza, and NPR One. Available in April 2015.

 

PressRelease-LAS750M

LAS750M

 

PressRelease-LAS950M

LAS950M

Hands down the most powerful and flexible sound bar ever launched by LG, the all-new LAS950M is the LG hero model and delivers 700 watts spread over nine front-facing speakers and the wireless subwoofer. Matching the recent demand for larger screens, it is Wi-Fi-enabled, designed for multi-room use and serves as the ideal auditory match for any 65-inch-or larger TV model. The Sound Bar also offers a startling surround-sound experience. Meanwhile, our Auto Engine feature automatically balances the low and high frequency sounds to enhance the overall audio experience. 

 

Music Flow

Go with the flow – Music Flow means a music mood for every room

Perfect for parties or home entertaining, Music Flow’s multi-room compatible speakers can be placed in separate rooms to play the same or different music – it’s really up to you. Utilising the LG Music Flow Player app, you can browse and play music from your networked devices – and whether you control it via smartphone, tablet or computer, different playlists can be streamed in each room or rooms can be grouped together. It’s easy to stream your tunes from popular streaming services like Spotify Premium, while Music Flow Wi-Fi Google Cast also enables you to stream audio directly from your smart devices.

To complement the existing range, the new H4 speaker is LGs first portable Wi-Fi multi-room speaker, offering even more versatility. It also comes with a new connectivity feature called Motion Play.

  • • H4 Music Flow speaker (NP8350): The new H4 allows users to stretch their musical boundaries literally, from the house, patio and balcony, or even further to the park, beach and further, where it can act as a standalone Bluetooth speaker with up to four hours of battery life. When you return home, the H4 seamlessly links into your Music Flow network. In addition, one of the H4’s great advantages is how it can be integrated into a home theatre set-up – simply pair with an LG Music Flow Sound Bar and place two H4 speakers behind for an immersive, clutter-free audio experience.
  • • Motion PlayMusic Flow’s overall connectivity has also been improved with the new Motion Play technology. Using the latest in Bluetooth low energy technology, your speakers can now detect which room you’re in and direct your music to the nearest speaker. The feature comes in particularly handy when you are wandering around doing household chores.

PressRelease-NP8350

NP8350

Blu-ray Players

Blu-ray just got ‘smarter’

Thanks to LG’s new BP550 and BP450 Blu-ray Players, Blu-rays are now ‘smarter’. Not only do the new ‘smart’ Blu-ray devices play movies, they also come equipped with Netflix – meaning users don’t need to own a Smart TV to take advantage of content like Netflix and YouTube.

It’s all part of LG’s dedication to giving customers what they want. “At LG, we believe all of our customers deserve access to the content they know and love on their TVs,” said Skropidis. “That’s why we’ve launched affordable options such as our revamped Blu-ray players to give them that access without the need to purchase a Smart TV.”

This is innovation for a better life.

PressRelease-BP550

BP550

 

 

 

Model

RRP

Available

Major Retailers

Sound Bar

LAS950M – HS9

$1,299

April 20th

JB, GG, RR/RT, BSR

LAS750M – HS7

$899

April 20th

HN, JB, GG, DS, RT/RR, BSR, BL

LAS650M – HS6

$799

April 20th

HN,GG, BL

LAS550H

$549

April 20th

HN, JB, GG, RT/RR, BSR, BL

LAS450H

$399

April 20th

HN, JB, DS, BSR, BL

LAS350B

$249

June 15th

GG, DS, BSR

Music Flow

NP8740 – H7

$549

In market

HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL

NP8540 – H5

$399

In market

HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL

NP8350 – H4

$279

April 20th

HN,JB, GG, BSR,

NP8340 – H3

$249

In market

HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL

MR140 (Bridge)

$79

In market

HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL

Mini

CM9950

$1,699

11th May

HN, GG, RT/RR, BSR

CM9750

$1,199

11th May

HN, JB, GG, BSR

CM8450

$849

11th May

HN, BSR, BL

CM8350

$599

11th May

HN, GG, RR/RT, BSR

CM4650P

$399

April 20th

HN, RR/RT, BSR, BL

CM4350P

$249

April 20th

HN, GG, DS, RT/RR, BSR, BL

Home Theatre

BH9540TW

$1,099

In market

HN, GG

LHB755W

$849

April 20th

JB, RR/RT, BSR, BL

LHB655W

$649

April 20th

HN, RR/RT, BSR

Micro

DM2740DAB

$399

In market

HN, GG, JB, BL

CM2540

$199

In market

HN, JB

CM1530BT

$149

In market

HN, BSR

CM1530

$99

In market

TGG, Big W

Blu-ray Player

BP740

$249

In market

HN

BP550

$209

April 20th

HN, JB, DS, BSR, BL

BP450

$159

April 20th

HN, GG, RR/RT, BSR, BL

BP250

$119

April 20th

HN, JB, GG, DS, RT/RR, BL

Recorders

BR625T

$649

In market

HN, JB, BL

HR949T

$599

In market

HN

HR945T

$499

In market

HN, GG, JB, BSR, TR/RR, BL

RH735T

449

In market

HN, GG, JB, BL

    DVD Player

DP132

49

In market

HN, GG, DSE, Big W, BSR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Netflix enabled AV Products:

 

Year

Model

Type of Product

Definition Available

2012

BP420

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BP325

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BH9520TW

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

 

BH7520TW

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

2013

BP430

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BP530

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BP730

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BH9530TW

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

 

BH7530TW

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

 

BH6530TW

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

 

HR936T/HR938T

Twin HD Recorder

Up to HD

2014

BP440

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BP540

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BP740

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BH9540TW

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

 

BH7540TW

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

 

BH6540TW

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

2015

BP450

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

BP550

Smart Blu-Ray

Up to HD

 

LHB755W

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

 

LHB655W

Blu Ray Home Theatre

Up to HD

 

 

For more information, please visit the LG website.

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

LG PR Contact: 

Emma Miller                                                                

LG-One Australia                                                         

emma.miller@lg-one.com                                          

02 9286 1228

0450 761 339

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units - Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components - and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, 4K ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

 

