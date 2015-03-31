We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TECHNIQUE MEETS TECHNOLOGY: LG INTRODUCES 2015 AUDIO & VISUAL RANGE
SYDNEY, 31st March 2015 – As more Australian consumers lean towards smaller, more stylish sound units to complement their home entertainment experience, LG Electronics Australia (LG) is meeting the demand. Today, LG released a new range of versatile, stylish and powerful Home Entertainment Audio Visual (AV) products.
Specifically designed to complement the newly unveiled LG 4K Ultra HD TV line-up, the new roster of LG AV products not only ramp-up the home entertainment experience, but also reflects consumers’ increasing desires to easily stream their favourite content.
“Our 2015 AV accessories, such as the all-new Sound Bars, truly make all the difference in your overall home entertainment experience,” said Lambro Skropidis, General Manager Marketing for LG Australia. “At LG, we get that our customers have varying preferences and priorities, so that’s why our new AV line-up offers such a wide range in power, features and pricing to suit all needs. We’re confident that even if you’re a self-confessed audiophile, a gaming fan, a movie buff, or just someone who wants to boost their TV sound to watch the big game, we’ve got it covered.”
So, what’s new in a nutshell?
Leading the new LG AV range is its most powerful sound bar yet – the LAS950M. Ticking all the boxes, the new LG Sound Bar boasts 700Watts of power, an immersive sound experience and a sleek design to suit modern home décor trends. It’s among the first audio systems to hit Australia that are Google Cast compatible. Also announced today, the LG wireless Wi-Fi Music Flow system introduces a new portable multi-room speaker called the H4 (NP8350). LG has also launched a pair of new ‘smart’ Blu-ray players (BP550 and BP450) that gives you access to both Netflix and YouTube – which means that even if your existing TV isn’t a Smart TV, you still get to enjoy streamed content.
The skinny on LG’s new Sound Bars – stylish design, powerful sound
LG’s new multi-room LG Sound Bars – the LAS950M, LAS750M and the existing LAS650M – are stylish units and are designed to work in tandem with the all-new 4K Ultra HD TV range and LG’s Music Flow Multi-room system. Being Google Cast compatible, it makes it even easier to stream* music, radio stations and podcasts from your smartphones to speakers with fewer ‘clicks’. In addition, Google Cast avoids issues experienced with Bluetooth streaming audio, such as interrupting your music when an incoming call comes in.
*Google Cast Audio Services: Pandora, Google, Play Music, i heart radio, Rdio, Jongza, and NPR One. Available in April 2015.
LAS750M
LAS950M
Hands down the most powerful and flexible sound bar ever launched by LG, the all-new LAS950M is the LG hero model and delivers 700 watts spread over nine front-facing speakers and the wireless subwoofer. Matching the recent demand for larger screens, it is Wi-Fi-enabled, designed for multi-room use and serves as the ideal auditory match for any 65-inch-or larger TV model. The Sound Bar also offers a startling surround-sound experience. Meanwhile, our Auto Engine feature automatically balances the low and high frequency sounds to enhance the overall audio experience.
Music Flow
Go with the flow – Music Flow means a music mood for every room
Perfect for parties or home entertaining, Music Flow’s multi-room compatible speakers can be placed in separate rooms to play the same or different music – it’s really up to you. Utilising the LG Music Flow Player app, you can browse and play music from your networked devices – and whether you control it via smartphone, tablet or computer, different playlists can be streamed in each room or rooms can be grouped together. It’s easy to stream your tunes from popular streaming services like Spotify Premium, while Music Flow Wi-Fi Google Cast also enables you to stream audio directly from your smart devices.
To complement the existing range, the new H4 speaker is LGs first portable Wi-Fi multi-room speaker, offering even more versatility. It also comes with a new connectivity feature called Motion Play.
- • H4 Music Flow speaker (NP8350): The new H4 allows users to stretch their musical boundaries literally, from the house, patio and balcony, or even further to the park, beach and further, where it can act as a standalone Bluetooth speaker with up to four hours of battery life. When you return home, the H4 seamlessly links into your Music Flow network. In addition, one of the H4’s great advantages is how it can be integrated into a home theatre set-up – simply pair with an LG Music Flow Sound Bar and place two H4 speakers behind for an immersive, clutter-free audio experience.
- • Motion Play: Music Flow’s overall connectivity has also been improved with the new Motion Play technology. Using the latest in Bluetooth low energy technology, your speakers can now detect which room you’re in and direct your music to the nearest speaker. The feature comes in particularly handy when you are wandering around doing household chores.
NP8350
Blu-ray just got ‘smarter’
Thanks to LG’s new BP550 and BP450 Blu-ray Players, Blu-rays are now ‘smarter’. Not only do the new ‘smart’ Blu-ray devices play movies, they also come equipped with Netflix – meaning users don’t need to own a Smart TV to take advantage of content like Netflix and YouTube.
It’s all part of LG’s dedication to giving customers what they want. “At LG, we believe all of our customers deserve access to the content they know and love on their TVs,” said Skropidis. “That’s why we’ve launched affordable options such as our revamped Blu-ray players to give them that access without the need to purchase a Smart TV.”
This is innovation for a better life.
BP550
Model
RRP
Available
Major Retailers
Sound Bar
LAS950M – HS9
$1,299
April 20th
JB, GG, RR/RT, BSR
LAS750M – HS7
$899
April 20th
HN, JB, GG, DS, RT/RR, BSR, BL
LAS650M – HS6
$799
April 20th
HN,GG, BL
LAS550H
$549
April 20th
HN, JB, GG, RT/RR, BSR, BL
LAS450H
$399
April 20th
HN, JB, DS, BSR, BL
LAS350B
$249
June 15th
GG, DS, BSR
Music Flow
NP8740 – H7
$549
In market
HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL
NP8540 – H5
$399
In market
HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL
NP8350 – H4
$279
April 20th
HN,JB, GG, BSR,
NP8340 – H3
$249
In market
HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL
MR140 (Bridge)
$79
In market
HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL
Mini
CM9950
$1,699
11th May
HN, GG, RT/RR, BSR
CM9750
$1,199
11th May
HN, JB, GG, BSR
CM8450
$849
11th May
HN, BSR, BL
CM8350
$599
11th May
HN, GG, RR/RT, BSR
CM4650P
$399
April 20th
HN, RR/RT, BSR, BL
CM4350P
$249
April 20th
HN, GG, DS, RT/RR, BSR, BL
Home Theatre
BH9540TW
$1,099
In market
HN, GG
LHB755W
$849
April 20th
JB, RR/RT, BSR, BL
LHB655W
$649
April 20th
HN, RR/RT, BSR
Micro
DM2740DAB
$399
In market
HN, GG, JB, BL
CM2540
$199
In market
HN, JB
CM1530BT
$149
In market
HN, BSR
CM1530
$99
In market
TGG, Big W
Blu-ray Player
BP740
$249
In market
HN
BP550
$209
April 20th
HN, JB, DS, BSR, BL
BP450
$159
April 20th
HN, GG, RR/RT, BSR, BL
BP250
$119
April 20th
HN, JB, GG, DS, RT/RR, BL
Recorders
BR625T
$649
In market
HN, JB, BL
HR949T
$599
In market
HN
HR945T
$499
In market
HN, GG, JB, BSR, TR/RR, BL
RH735T
449
In market
HN, GG, JB, BL
DVD Player
DP132
49
In market
HN, GG, DSE, Big W, BSR
Netflix enabled AV Products:
Year
Model
Type of Product
Definition Available
2012
BP420
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BP325
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BH9520TW
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
BH7520TW
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
2013
BP430
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BP530
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BP730
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BH9530TW
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
BH7530TW
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
BH6530TW
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
HR936T/HR938T
Twin HD Recorder
Up to HD
2014
BP440
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BP540
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BP740
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BH9540TW
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
BH7540TW
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
BH6540TW
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
2015
BP450
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
BP550
Smart Blu-Ray
Up to HD
LHB755W
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
LHB655W
Blu Ray Home Theatre
Up to HD
For more information, please visit the LG website.
Media Contacts:
For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com
LG PR Contact:
Emma Miller
LG-One Australia
02 9286 1228
0450 761 339
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units - Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components - and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, 4K ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.
- Previous
- Next
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/au/en/about-lg/press-and-media/technique-meets-technology-lg-introduces-2015-audio-visual-range.html isCopied
paste