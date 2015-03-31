TECHNIQUE MEETS TECHNOLOGY: LG INTRODUCES 2015 AUDIO & VISUAL RANGE

SYDNEY, 31st March 2015 – As more Australian consumers lean towards smaller, more stylish sound units to complement their home entertainment experience, LG Electronics Australia (LG) is meeting the demand. Today, LG released a new range of versatile, stylish and powerful Home Entertainment Audio Visual (AV) products.

Specifically designed to complement the newly unveiled LG 4K Ultra HD TV line-up, the new roster of LG AV products not only ramp-up the home entertainment experience, but also reflects consumers’ increasing desires to easily stream their favourite content.

“Our 2015 AV accessories, such as the all-new Sound Bars, truly make all the difference in your overall home entertainment experience,” said Lambro Skropidis, General Manager Marketing for LG Australia. “At LG, we get that our customers have varying preferences and priorities, so that’s why our new AV line-up offers such a wide range in power, features and pricing to suit all needs. We’re confident that even if you’re a self-confessed audiophile, a gaming fan, a movie buff, or just someone who wants to boost their TV sound to watch the big game, we’ve got it covered.”

So, what’s new in a nutshell?

Leading the new LG AV range is its most powerful sound bar yet – the LAS950M. Ticking all the boxes, the new LG Sound Bar boasts 700Watts of power, an immersive sound experience and a sleek design to suit modern home décor trends. It’s among the first audio systems to hit Australia that are Google Cast compatible. Also announced today, the LG wireless Wi-Fi Music Flow system introduces a new portable multi-room speaker called the H4 (NP8350). LG has also launched a pair of new ‘smart’ Blu-ray players (BP550 and BP450) that gives you access to both Netflix and YouTube – which means that even if your existing TV isn’t a Smart TV, you still get to enjoy streamed content.

Sounds Bars

The skinny on LG’s new Sound Bars – stylish design, powerful sound

LG’s new multi-room LG Sound Bars – the LAS950M, LAS750M and the existing LAS650M – are stylish units and are designed to work in tandem with the all-new 4K Ultra HD TV range and LG’s Music Flow Multi-room system. Being Google Cast compatible, it makes it even easier to stream* music, radio stations and podcasts from your smartphones to speakers with fewer ‘clicks’. In addition, Google Cast avoids issues experienced with Bluetooth streaming audio, such as interrupting your music when an incoming call comes in.

*Google Cast Audio Services: Pandora, Google, Play Music, i heart radio, Rdio, Jongza, and NPR One. Available in April 2015.

LAS750M

LAS950M

Hands down the most powerful and flexible sound bar ever launched by LG, the all-new LAS950M is the LG hero model and delivers 700 watts spread over nine front-facing speakers and the wireless subwoofer. Matching the recent demand for larger screens, it is Wi-Fi-enabled, designed for multi-room use and serves as the ideal auditory match for any 65-inch-or larger TV model. The Sound Bar also offers a startling surround-sound experience. Meanwhile, our Auto Engine feature automatically balances the low and high frequency sounds to enhance the overall audio experience.

Music Flow

Go with the flow – Music Flow means a music mood for every room

Perfect for parties or home entertaining, Music Flow’s multi-room compatible speakers can be placed in separate rooms to play the same or different music – it’s really up to you. Utilising the LG Music Flow Player app, you can browse and play music from your networked devices – and whether you control it via smartphone, tablet or computer, different playlists can be streamed in each room or rooms can be grouped together. It’s easy to stream your tunes from popular streaming services like Spotify Premium, while Music Flow Wi-Fi Google Cast also enables you to stream audio directly from your smart devices.

To complement the existing range, the new H4 speaker is LGs first portable Wi-Fi multi-room speaker, offering even more versatility. It also comes with a new connectivity feature called Motion Play.

• H4 Music Flow speaker (NP8350): The new H4 allows users to stretch their musical boundaries literally, from the house, patio and balcony, or even further to the park, beach and further, where it can act as a standalone Bluetooth speaker with up to four hours of battery life. When you return home, the H4 seamlessly links into your Music Flow network. In addition, one of the H4’s great advantages is how it can be integrated into a home theatre set-up – simply pair with an LG Music Flow Sound Bar and place two H4 speakers behind for an immersive, clutter-free audio experience.

• Motion Play: Music Flow’s overall connectivity has also been improved with the new Motion Play technology. Using the latest in Bluetooth low energy technology, your speakers can now detect which room you’re in and direct your music to the nearest speaker. The feature comes in particularly handy when you are wandering around doing household chores.

NP8350

Blu-ray Players

Blu-ray just got ‘smarter’

Thanks to LG’s new BP550 and BP450 Blu-ray Players, Blu-rays are now ‘smarter’. Not only do the new ‘smart’ Blu-ray devices play movies, they also come equipped with Netflix – meaning users don’t need to own a Smart TV to take advantage of content like Netflix and YouTube.

It’s all part of LG’s dedication to giving customers what they want. “At LG, we believe all of our customers deserve access to the content they know and love on their TVs,” said Skropidis. “That’s why we’ve launched affordable options such as our revamped Blu-ray players to give them that access without the need to purchase a Smart TV.”

This is innovation for a better life.

BP550

Model RRP Available Major Retailers Sound Bar LAS950M – HS9 $1,299 April 20th JB, GG, RR/RT, BSR LAS750M – HS7 $899 April 20th HN, JB, GG, DS, RT/RR, BSR, BL LAS650M – HS6 $799 April 20th HN,GG, BL LAS550H $549 April 20th HN, JB, GG, RT/RR, BSR, BL LAS450H $399 April 20th HN, JB, DS, BSR, BL LAS350B $249 June 15th GG, DS, BSR Music Flow NP8740 – H7 $549 In market HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL NP8540 – H5 $399 In market HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL NP8350 – H4 $279 April 20th HN,JB, GG, BSR, NP8340 – H3 $249 In market HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL MR140 (Bridge) $79 In market HN,JB, GG, BSR, BL Mini CM9950 $1,699 11th May HN, GG, RT/RR, BSR CM9750 $1,199 11th May HN, JB, GG, BSR CM8450 $849 11th May HN, BSR, BL CM8350 $599 11th May HN, GG, RR/RT, BSR CM4650P $399 April 20th HN, RR/RT, BSR, BL CM4350P $249 April 20th HN, GG, DS, RT/RR, BSR, BL Home Theatre BH9540TW $1,099 In market HN, GG LHB755W $849 April 20th JB, RR/RT, BSR, BL LHB655W $649 April 20th HN, RR/RT, BSR Micro DM2740DAB $399 In market HN, GG, JB, BL CM2540 $199 In market HN, JB CM1530BT $149 In market HN, BSR CM1530 $99 In market TGG, Big W Blu-ray Player BP740 $249 In market HN BP550 $209 April 20th HN, JB, DS, BSR, BL BP450 $159 April 20th HN, GG, RR/RT, BSR, BL BP250 $119 April 20th HN, JB, GG, DS, RT/RR, BL Recorders BR625T $649 In market HN, JB, BL HR949T $599 In market HN HR945T $499 In market HN, GG, JB, BSR, TR/RR, BL RH735T 449 In market HN, GG, JB, BL DVD Player DP132 49 In market HN, GG, DSE, Big W, BSR

Netflix enabled AV Products:

Year Model Type of Product Definition Available 2012 BP420 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BP325 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BH9520TW Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD BH7520TW Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD 2013 BP430 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BP530 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BP730 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BH9530TW Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD BH7530TW Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD BH6530TW Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD HR936T/HR938T Twin HD Recorder Up to HD 2014 BP440 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BP540 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BP740 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BH9540TW Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD BH7540TW Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD BH6540TW Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD 2015 BP450 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD BP550 Smart Blu-Ray Up to HD LHB755W Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD LHB655W Blu Ray Home Theatre Up to HD

For more information, please visit the LG website.

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

LG PR Contact:

Emma Miller

LG-One Australia

emma.miller@lg-one.com

02 9286 1228

0450 761 339

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units - Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components - and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, 4K ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.