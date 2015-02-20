SCORE BIG THIS SUMMER WITH LG AND DAVID WARNER

HOW ABOUT THIS FOR A GREAT DEAL!

Just purchase an LG G3 from a participating Telstra dealer and let us know – "How are you Australia's greatest cricket fan?"



You will be in the running to win a fantastic LG and cricket promotional pack consisting of a huge 70” LG TV, a personally signed Dave Warner ‘Kaboom’ cricket bat, a state of the art LG G Watch R to use with your LG G3 and a World Cup merchandise pack all to the value of $5,000.



The promotion commences on Saturday 14th February 2015 and ends on Friday 20th March 2015.



LG will select the winner based on the creative merit of the submission. The most creative entry will be deemed the winner.

HOW TO ENTER

Purchase an LG G3 from a participating Telstra dealer or Via Telstra online at https://www.telstra.com.au/mobile-phones/mobiles-on-a-plan during the promotion period. Promotion period commences 12.00 am (AEDST) 14th February 2015 and ends 12.00 midnight (AEDST) 20th March 2015. Send an SMS to telephone number 1998 8777 or place a post on your Facebook page (and tag the Promoter using the #TelstraG3Promotion) telling us or showing us, in your most creative way, "How your are Australia’s greatest cricket fan". SMS entries need to include the LG G3 15 digit IMEI number and an entry submission in 25 words or less. Facebook entries can be a picture or written content or both. There is no word limit for Facebook entries. To locate the 15 digit IMEI number look on the sticker on the outside of LG G3 sales box (or access the IMEI from the phone memory via ‘Settings -> About Phone-> Status -> IMEI) Costs may apply to complete your SMS entry. SMS entries to the phone number 1998 8777 will received a confirmation SMS message back. No confirmation of entry will be provided for Facebook submissions.

Judging will occur on the 23rd of March. The winner will be announced on the Promoter’s website on 28th March 2015

Good luck with your entry.

* Orders placed online with Telstra may take up to 5 days for delivery and device is needed in order to enter the competition.

For further information visit the LG website.

# # #