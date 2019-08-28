NEW LG WS SPLIT SYSTEM AIR CONDITIONING RANGE WITH VOICE CONNECTIVITY

SYDNEY, 2nd September 2019 – LG Electronics Australia will introduce its first voice-activated air conditioning range to Australia compatible with Google Assistant in the new WS split system range being launched ahead of Summer.

The company’s 2019 Split System Air Conditioning range, the WS Series, will enable households to perform a range of operational tasks with their voice using the Google Assistant app, or a compatible smart speaker. Furthermore, users can check the status of operations through the LG Smart ThinQ mobile app to monitor power consumption, control the temperature, filter information and diagnose problems*.

“The new LG WS Series is a great solution to keeping cool as Australians approach the warmer months. Connectivity is king and at LG, we are continuing to innovate solutions that offer convenience to our customers,” said Angus Jones, General Manager of Marketing, LG Australia.

“The ability to control your air conditioner through a simple voice command and monitor consumption from your smartphone offers a sense of convenience you need to experience to believe. We are excited to bring this technology to consumers through our new air conditioning range,” he added.

Voice Compatibility

On your way home from work, you can turn your new WS series air conditioner on through your Google Assistant App, and come home to comfort with your ideal temperature set in your home. Offering the ability to turn on and off, control temperature and mode when the air conditioner is connected to the home Wi-Fi, users simply ask their Google Assistant what they would like to do such as ‘Ok Google, turn on the air conditioner’.

Energy Consumption

Helping consumers stay in control of their energy consumption, users can access real-time and weekly/monthly energy usage through the LG Smart ThinQ mobile app. The Active Energy Control function allows users to cap the energy consumption level. The four levels of power consumption allows users to set the level to best suit their needs, so, if there are only one or two people in the room, users would set 40 per cent energy usage to reduce consumption.

Silent Assassin

Combatting hot, sticky nights while offering a quiet environment for restful sleep, Quiet Mode ensures quiet operation of the air conditioner. The Skew Fan is tilted by 15-degrees to help reduce air surface pressure on the fan, resulting in reduced peak air mode, while the Brushless DC Fan Motor allows for low noise levels.

Internal Components

The Twin Rotatory Compressor is a specialised motor that offers efficient operation. LG WS Series features R32 refrigerant. Low levels of refrigerant will result in the unit not cooling effectively, and if it gets too low it can damage the motor. The LG WS Series features built-in technology that monitors refrigerant levels and before it reaches the dangerously low-level, the unit will shut down to avoid damage to the compressor and help protect the unit. Furthermore, LG offers a 10-year parts warranty on the Inverter Compressor**, offering peace-of-mind to users.

Design

The 2019 LG WS Series features a slimline and discreet design. Fitting with a range of home décor styles, the neat, wall-mounted unit in a white finish combining nicely with the sleek display that shows temperature and mode.

LG WS split system air conditioners are available from LG Specialised Dealers across Australia. To find your local Specialist Dealer, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/split-system-air-conditioner

*Feature can be accessed using LG SmartThinQ App on Android or iOS smartphones. Internet, Wi-Fi connection and Google account required. Data usage may apply. Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

** 5 Years parts and labour + 5 years limited parts warranty on the compressor.

