UPGRADE YOUR SOUND IN 2019: LG RAISES THE BAR IN HOME ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO

SYDNEY, 14 March 2019 — LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced the company’s 2019 Sound Bar line-up will be available locally from April.The range consists of seven sleek models-from the SL4Yentry level to the premium SL10YG - designed to enrich and enhance the home viewing experience when paired with a 2019 LG UHD, SUPER UHD or OLED TV.

Extending its partnership with High-Resolution Audio pioneers, Meridian, the new LG Sound Bar range delivers striking sound quality, Google Assistant compatibility* and a discreetly sleek design.

Introducing three premium Sound Bar models in the 2019 range –SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG

Two of the Sound Bars in the line-up (SL9YG and SL10YG) received Innovation Awards at CES 2019 with the premium SL9YG taking out the ‘Best in Innovation’ prize. Offering between 440W and 570W of total sound power and between 3.1.2 to 5.1.2 channels. Overall, the top three models, SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG, provide the ultimate LG entertainment experience upgrade - whether watching a movie, a sporting match or gaming.

The LG and Meridian Partnership Continues…

Combined efforts from Meridian and LG continue to deliver strong, multi-dimensional sound capabilities. In 2019 the LG SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG Sound Bars all include Meridian Audio integration for the first time - meaning there are now three LG Sound Bars in the line-up with Meridian.

“Our partnership with Meridian means we can deliver amazing audio performance to Australian households – and really provide Aussies with a fully packaged premium viewing experience. The 2019 line-up of LG Sound Bars has an additional benefit with the convenience of Google Assistant integration as well,” said Angus Jones, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia.

“It’s incredible how just from just one simple wireless Sound Bar – that anyone can set up – an incredible virtual surround sound experience is achieved.

“The breadth of the new range meets a growing demand for high-end Sound Bar products that provide high-fidelity sound, a premium aesthetic and cutting-edge connectivity. To sum up, 2019 LG Sound Bars are versatile, stylish and aspirational – and will upgrade the home cinema experience to a new level.”

Meridian calls upon a quarter century of Digital Signal Processing mastery for its Bass & Space technology, which creates a soundscape to immerse the listener in rich, distortion free tones and powerful bass. This is aided by its Image Elevation technology, which virtually raises the presence of the soundstage to deliver a more life-like cinematic experience.

Further elevating the premium listener experience in the LG Sound Bar line-up is Meridian’s Upmix technologies, which takes two-channel audio and virtual upgrades to create a multi-channel experience. The resulting balanced tones and distortion-free delivery can enhance vocals and lead instruments in the audio mix.

Dolby Atmos continues to deliver atmospheric and multi-directional sound for an incredibly immersive experience

The LG SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG models also support Dolby Atmos®, which creates a multi-directional, incredibly true to life and immersive sound experience. An advanced sound processing algorithm allows these premium Sound Bars to enhance conventional audio to a three dimensional experience. Additionally, the Sound Bars can be augmented with the SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit* for an extra 140W and 2 rear channels.

LG Sound Bars are smarter with the Google Assistant integration

The three Sound Bars also come with the convenience of AI capabilities and conversational voice recognition thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. This allows users to control the Sound Bar itself and other compatible smart home devices using natural voice commands, whilst utilising the product to perform Google searches from the comfort of the couch.

Award-winning form factors

Designed to partner with the latest LG TVs, the styling of the top-end LG Sound Bars is an exercise in premium and restrained minimalism. The SL9YG Sound Bar is just 57mm deep allowing it to be mounted to the wall for a streamlined solution. An internal gyroscope informs the Sound Bar of its positioning, so it can adjust its output accordingly for optimal sound quality. It was this fusion of form and function which led the ground-breaking SL9YG to win the ‘Best of Innovation award’ at CES 2019.

Furthermore, the SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG come with the upward firing speakers for above and around-sound creating a heightened three-dimensional soundstage.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® Connectivity & Google Assistant Compatible – share your favourite playlists out loud

The SL8YG, SL9YG and SL10YG Sound Bar models have Google Assistant built in with the SL7Y Sound Bar compatible with the Google Assistant. These models come packed with Wi-Fi connectivity. Users can cast their favourite playlists, from the streaming service of their choice, to the Sound Bar through the Google Assistant or a compatible Google Assistant device**.

The SL4Y and SL5Y Sound Bars have Bluetooth connectivity allowing music to be streamed through the Sound Bar via a compatible device.

For more details on the 2019 range of LG Audio products, please visit http://www.lg.com/au/sound-bars.

Sound Bar Pricing & Availability Model Code RRP Availability SL10YG Sound Bar $ 1,699.00 April SL9YG Sound Bar $ 1,499.00 June SL8YG Sound Bar $ 1,099.00 April SL7Y Sound Bar $ 799.00 April SL5Y Sound Bar $ 549.00 March SL4Y Sound Bar $ 399.00 March SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit $ 199.00 March

Disclaimers

*Google Assistant compatibility found in SL8YG, SL9YG and SL10YG Sound Bars only. The functionality works whilst the TV is turned off and LG AI ThinQ™ technology with Google Assistant works when the TV is turned on

**Compatible LG Rear Speaker Kit SPK8-S sold separately

**Wi-Fi connectivity required. Data charges may apply.

