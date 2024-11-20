We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to use your Air Conditioner efficiently
With energy costs on the rise, ensuring that your air conditioning operates as efficiently as possible is more important than ever. There are many ways to effectively run your air conditioner.
What determines Air Conditioner energy efficiency? Why does it matter?
The Annualised Energy Efficiency Ratio (AEER) rating determines the energy efficiency of an air conditioning unit. A AEER rating measures how much cooling an air conditioner provides relative to the energy consumed and is used to indicate an air conditioner’s total yearly energy consumption. The higher the AEER, the more energy efficient the air conditioner is. Several factors contribute to the AEER rating of an air conditioner, including the type, size, and design. Air conditioners containing advanced technology, such as variable-speed compressors and programmable thermostats, can also improve the energy efficiency of an air conditioner.
2 ways to use Air Conditioners efficiently
1. Temperature controls
Avoiding making significant and sudden temperature changes is one way to maintain the efficiency of your air conditioning system. Although it can be tempting to rapidly cool or heat your home during the summer or winter, this can result in much higher energy bills. Preparing your home for the season through other methods can help your air conditioning system maintain a consistently appropriate temperature throughout seasonal weather changes. Air leaks and poor insulation can cause your air conditioner to work harder. Seal any gaps or cracks in your home's exterior, add insulation to your attic and walls to keep warm air inside during the winter, and install curtains or shades to keep sunlight out during the summer. It is also advisable to decide on a specific temperature setting for when you're awake and inside the house and a different temperature setting for when you're away from home or asleep. When maintaining a consistent indoor temperature, humidity can be easily overlooked. When the level is too high or too low it can affect your home’s temperature. Luckily, it is easy to control indoor humidity levels with your air conditioning unit. When humidity levels indoors are high, use the dry mode on your air conditioner to lower the humidity and feel more comfortable at the same temperature. This is more efficient than using a cooling mode. Some of the latest air conditioner units utilise smart technology to know the target temperature for your home based on your indoor humidity levels and can even be adjusted remotely or to a set schedule using an application on a smartphone.
2. Check your air filter
Regularly checking your air filter is an essential step in air conditioner maintenance. A dirty air filter reduces the efficiency of an air conditioner because it restricts airflow. This means the air conditioner must work harder to circulate air, which increases power consumption and decreases cooling performance. Additionally, a dirty filter can cause dust and other allergens to circulate the air. We recommend checking your air filter regularly. Cleaning the interior of the unit is also important. If dust accumulates inside the machine, the air conditioner may take more time to cool down and could consume more power. Not cleaning the interior can also cause unpleasant odors from within the machine. For ceiling-mounted air conditioner units, cleaning the external grill and dust filter yourself is possible; however, it is recommended to use a professional air conditioner cleaning company to disassemble and clean the internal parts of the air conditioning unit. In addition, different air conditioning models may have differing cleaning practices, and it is recommended that you consult a specialist if necessary. Finally, after finishing cleaning the indoor unit of the air conditioner some experts suggest selecting Fan Mode for 30 minutes to 1 hour to remove any moisture that may remain within the unit.
Features of select LG air conditioners
1. Smart monitoring with LG ThinQ®*
LG ThinQ® compatible air conditioners are a line of smart air conditioners from LG designed to provide optimal cooling while minimising power consumption. One of the key features of LG ThinQ® compatible air conditioners is the ability to remotely control and monitor the unit using the LG Smart ThinQ® app. This app allows you to adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings from your compatible smartphone or tablet. LG ThinQ® compatible air conditioners can also integrate with your other smart home devices, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, enabling you to use voice commands to control your air conditioning. Furthermore, LG ThinQ® compatible air conditioners are also equipped with several other energy-saving features that can improve power consumption, such as a programmable thermostat and Sleep mode.
*Features provided by ThinQ® may vary by country and region. ※ For our policy of continuous ThinQ® App improvement, specification, design and features are subject to change without prior notice.
2. LG Smart Inverter Compressor™
3. LG Active Energy Control
Which type of Air Conditioner is right for you?
Which size of Air Conditioner is right for you?
Accurate installation
There are many options to consider when choosing an air conditioner for your home and finding a balance between your comfort and efficiency is not always easy. We hope this article has shared some helpful tips to get you started on your journey.
For more information, check out the LG Air Conditioner Buying Guide, or read our other articles to learn more about inverter-type air conditioners or choosing the ideal temperature for your home.