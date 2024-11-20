Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

How to use your Air Conditioner efficiently

With energy costs on the rise, ensuring that your air conditioning operates as efficiently as possible is more important than ever. There are many ways to effectively run your air conditioner.

What determines Air Conditioner energy efficiency? Why does it matter?

The Annualised Energy Efficiency Ratio (AEER) rating determines the energy efficiency of an air conditioning unit. A AEER rating measures how much cooling an air conditioner provides relative to the energy consumed and is used to indicate an air conditioner’s total yearly energy consumption. The higher the AEER, the more energy efficient the air conditioner is. Several factors contribute to the AEER rating of an air conditioner, including the type, size, and design. Air conditioners containing advanced technology, such as variable-speed compressors and programmable thermostats, can also improve the energy efficiency of an air conditioner.

  •  

2 ways to use Air Conditioners efficiently

  •  

1. Temperature controls

Avoiding making significant and sudden temperature changes is one way to maintain the efficiency of your air conditioning system. Although it can be tempting to rapidly cool or heat your home during the summer or winter, this can result in much higher energy bills. Preparing your home for the season through other methods can help your air conditioning system maintain a consistently appropriate temperature throughout seasonal weather changes. Air leaks and poor insulation can cause your air conditioner to work harder. Seal any gaps or cracks in your home's exterior, add insulation to your attic and walls to keep warm air inside during the winter, and install curtains or shades to keep sunlight out during the summer. It is also advisable to decide on a specific temperature setting for when you're awake and inside the house and a different temperature setting for when you're away from home or asleep. When maintaining a consistent indoor temperature, humidity can be easily overlooked. When the level is too high or too low it can affect your home’s temperature. Luckily, it is easy to control indoor humidity levels with your air conditioning unit. When humidity levels indoors are high, use the dry mode on your air conditioner to lower the humidity and feel more comfortable at the same temperature. This is more efficient than using a cooling mode. Some of the latest air conditioner units utilise smart technology to know the target temperature for your home based on your indoor humidity levels and can even be adjusted remotely or to a set schedule using an application on a smartphone.

  •  

2. Check your air filter

Regularly checking your air filter is an essential step in air conditioner maintenance. A dirty air filter reduces the efficiency of an air conditioner because it restricts airflow. This means the air conditioner must work harder to circulate air, which increases power consumption and decreases cooling performance. Additionally, a dirty filter can cause dust and other allergens to circulate the air. We recommend checking your air filter regularly. Cleaning the interior of the unit is also important. If dust accumulates inside the machine, the air conditioner may take more time to cool down and could consume more power. Not cleaning the interior can also cause unpleasant odors from within the machine. For ceiling-mounted air conditioner units, cleaning the external grill and dust filter yourself is possible; however, it is recommended to use a professional air conditioner cleaning company to disassemble and clean the internal parts of the air conditioning unit. In addition, different air conditioning models may have differing cleaning practices, and it is recommended that you consult a specialist if necessary. Finally, after finishing cleaning the indoor unit of the air conditioner some experts suggest selecting Fan Mode for 30 minutes to 1 hour to remove any moisture that may remain within the unit.

  •  

Features of select LG air conditioners

  •  

Features of select LG air conditioners

  •  

1. Smart monitoring with LG ThinQ®*

  •  

LG ThinQ® compatible air conditioners are a line of smart air conditioners from LG designed to provide optimal cooling while minimising power consumption. One of the key features of LG ThinQ® compatible air conditioners is the ability to remotely control and monitor the unit using the LG Smart ThinQ® app. This app allows you to adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings from your compatible smartphone or tablet. LG ThinQ® compatible air conditioners can also integrate with your other smart home devices, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, enabling you to use voice commands to control your air conditioning. Furthermore, LG ThinQ® compatible air conditioners are also equipped with several other energy-saving features that can improve power consumption, such as a programmable thermostat and Sleep mode.

  •  

*Features provided by ThinQ® may vary by country and region. ※ For our policy of continuous ThinQ® App improvement, specification, design and features are subject to change without prior notice.

2. LG Smart Inverter Compressor™

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ has been designed to be highly efficient. LG Smart Inverter technology adjusts the speed of the compressors based on temperature requirements, reducing power consumption. The compressors are designed to operate quietly, creating less noise inside your home and further reducing the machine’s power consumption. The compressors can also be controlled remotely through the LG ThinQ® smart application, allowing users to adjust the temperature from their compatible smartphones.

For our policy of continuous ThinQ® App improvement, specification, design and features are subject to change without prior notice. LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

3. LG Active Energy Control

  •  

LG Active Energy Control feature is available on some LG air conditioners, which helps improve the unit's energy efficiency and lower energy costs. The feature works by limiting the air conditioner's maximum power consumption, reducing it to 80%, 60%, 40% or normal, depending on selected setting. This feature is also compatible with the LG ThinQ® app*.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Which type of Air Conditioner is right for you?

LG air conditioners offer a range of features to keep your home comfortable. The three types to choose from are as follows:

LG Split

Ducted Air Conditioning

Multi Split Air Conditioning

Which size of Air Conditioner is right for you?

When an air conditioner is too large relative to its surroundings, it can cause constant on/off sequences that result in either overheating or overcooling. This ineffective functioning can cause hot spots throughout your home, leaving some rooms cool and others hot and humid. In contrast, air conditioners that are too small will run for too long, trying to reach the programmed temperature and wasting energy. When choosing the right size air conditioner for your home, you need to know the size of the space you wish to cool. Calculating the room size will help you decide on the ideal air conditioner capacity. The LG Smart Inverter air conditioners are an excellent choice if you're looking for a unit to cool a larger space. These units utilise Smart Inverter Compressor™ technology to cool large spaces quickly and efficiently. The Smart Inverter Compressors allow quicker distribution of cool air and these air conditioner units come with a 10-year warranty* on the compressor for lasting, maximal performance.

*5 year parts and labour + 5 year limited parts warranty on the compressor.

Accurate installation

It is best to entrust a professional technician to install your air conditioner. An expert will know the ideal environment and settings to ensure optimal air conditioner usage.

There are many options to consider when choosing an air conditioner for your home and finding a balance between your comfort and efficiency is not always easy. We hope this article has shared some helpful tips to get you started on your journey. 


For more information, check out the LG Air Conditioner Buying Guide, or read our other articles to learn more about inverter-type air conditioners or choosing the ideal temperature for your home.

Featured Products

LG Split Air conditioner

Ducted Air Conditioning

Multi Split Air Conditioning
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 