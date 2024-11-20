How to use your Air Conditioner efficiently

Avoiding making significant and sudden temperature changes is one way to maintain the efficiency of your air conditioning system. Although it can be tempting to rapidly cool or heat your home during the summer or winter, this can result in much higher energy bills. Preparing your home for the season through other methods can help your air conditioning system maintain a consistently appropriate temperature throughout seasonal weather changes. Air leaks and poor insulation can cause your air conditioner to work harder. Seal any gaps or cracks in your home's exterior, add insulation to your attic and walls to keep warm air inside during the winter, and install curtains or shades to keep sunlight out during the summer. It is also advisable to decide on a specific temperature setting for when you're awake and inside the house and a different temperature setting for when you're away from home or asleep. When maintaining a consistent indoor temperature, humidity can be easily overlooked. When the level is too high or too low it can affect your home’s temperature. Luckily, it is easy to control indoor humidity levels with your air conditioning unit. When humidity levels indoors are high, use the dry mode on your air conditioner to lower the humidity and feel more comfortable at the same temperature. This is more efficient than using a cooling mode. Some of the latest air conditioner units utilise smart technology to know the target temperature for your home based on your indoor humidity levels and can even be adjusted remotely or to a set schedule using an application on a smartphone.

