We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air Conditioners: An Efficient Home Heating Solution
While the phrase ‘air conditioner’ often brings to mind images of cooling down on a hot summer day, they are capable of more than just supplying cold air. In fact, some air conditioners can also be used for home heating. If you're curious about how this process works and what sets thermal air conditioners apart from other heating products, then read on. In this article, we'll explore the ins and outs of air conditioners that provide heating and offer some key factors to consider when purchasing one.
Can an Air Conditioner really provide heating?
While an Air Conditioner is typically used to cool indoor spaces, it can also provide heating through heat pump technology. Simply put, the Air Conditioner operates in reverse to take heat from the outside air and bring it inside to warm up a space. The process involves the use of refrigerant circulated through a series of coils and pumps that transfer heat energy. An air handler then distributes the warm air throughout the room. This method of heating can be highly efficient and cost-effective, since it uses the existing cooling system.
Heat pumps in air conditioners: How do they work?
A heat pump is a device that facilitates the transfer of thermal energy from one location to another via the process of heat exchange. This process involves moving heat energy from an area of high temperature to an area of low temperature by circulating refrigerant through a sequence of components. The essential components of a heat pump and air conditioner include a compressor, condenser, evaporator, and expansion valve.
The refrigerant begins its journey in the compressor, where it is pressurised and heated. The hot gas moves to the condenser, where it releases heat into the surrounding environment and condenses into a liquid. The liquid refrigerant then passes through the expansion valve, where it undergoes rapid expansion and pressure reduction, causing it to cool down and enter the evaporator. Here, it absorbs heat from the surrounding environment and vaporises back into a gas.
In an air conditioner cooling cycle, the evaporator is located inside the cooled room while the condenser is located outside. During a heating cycle, the process is reversed, with the refrigerant absorbing heat from the outside air and releasing it inside. By changing the direction of the refrigerant flow, a heat pump can provide both heating and cooling, making it a versatile and energy-efficient option for indoor climate control.
Heat pump air conditioners vs other heating products
Air conditioners can be a good choice for providing heating because they are more energy efficient than a boiler system using gas or oil. Air conditioners use refrigerant to transfer heat from the outdoor air to the indoor air rather than generating heat themselves, making them an efficient option for heating. Plus, air conditioning systems can be cost-effective since they provide both heating and cooling in the same unit, which makes them a versatile choice for homeowners.
Top reasons to get a heat pump air conditioner
Heat Source
Heat pumps are a type of heating and cooling system that moves heat from one place to another instead of generating it, which makes them much more power-efficient than electric or gas systems.
Maintenance Cost
Heat pumps also require less maintenance than combustion heating systems. While some parts of the heat pump may need to be checked yearly, this can typically be done by the homeowner. Generally speaking professional installers only need to check the heat pump every 3 to 5 years.
The added benefits of LG Smart Inverter Compressor technology
LG air conditioners offer a fast and efficient solution to your heating and cooling needs. With powerful and even air circulation, they create a comfortable living environment while consuming less energy. LG provides a range of technologically advanced air conditioners, including the LG Smart Inverter Compressor unit, which comes with a 10-year warranty* for lasting, maximal performance. The Smart Inverter Compressor adjusts compressor speed according to temperatures, reducing noise levels, power consumption.
*5 year parts and labour + 5 year limited parts warranty on the compressor.
Choose LG and enjoy a comfortable living environment all year round. By harnessing the power of the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor and the convenience of the LG ThinQ app, LG air conditioners can provide warmth.