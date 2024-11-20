One of the benefits of Wi-Fi-enabled control is integration with smart home devices. This allows your appliances to interact with one another. The connected devices such as smart speakers, televisions, virtual assistants, lights and even climate control systems, can be connected to your smartphone as a centralised hub. Among its many features, LG ThinQ® connects you to your LG home air conditioning system through a Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to control and monitor your home climate from anywhere using a smart device. You can adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings by simply using LG ThinQ®. The app also allows you to monitor the power consumption of your air conditioner, helping identify any changes needed to reduce energy consumption with LG ThinQ®. You can even program the air conditioner to turn on or off at certain times using LG ThinQ®’s Smart Scheduling. These features can save you time and money. Matching their air conditioning functions to your lifestyle, smart air conditioners can provide convenience by monitoring & controlling through the ThinQ® App*. They’re a simple way to upgrade your home’s climate control system with connected home innovation.