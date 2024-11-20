Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Which type of air conditioner is right for you?

LG air conditioners offer a range of features to keep your home refreshed for all seasons. Our products deliver optimal air conditioning technology. The three types to choose from are as follows:

LG Split

LG-Split-Air-conditioner-Buying-Guide-1

Ducted Air Conditioning

Multi Split Air Conditioning

When it comes to choosing an air conditioning system for your home, the options can be overwhelming. With so many types of air conditioners on the market, it may be difficult to know which one is the right fit for your needs. In this article, we'll break down the differences between each type of air conditioning unit and other factors to consider so you can pick the right one for you.

Understanding types of air conditioners

Choosing the right air conditioning unit is crucial for your home's cooling, comfort, and power consumption. With many options available, understanding the different types of air conditioners and their pros and cons can help you make an informed decision. In this article, we'll provide a detailed overview of common types of air conditioners, including cost, installation, and efficiency considerations, to help you find the unit that meets your cooling needs and budget.

Split type air conditioners

The wind of the air conditioner cools the spacious living room

Split type air conditioners are a popular option for homeowners looking for a cost-effective and quiet alternative to central air systems. Split type air conditioners split the components of a traditional air conditioning system into two individual units—an outdoor unit containing the compressor and condenser components, and an indoor unit containing the distribution and filter components. These units are connected by copper tubing, allowing for easy installation and control of multiple indoor fans with one outdoor unit. Split type air conditioners are also more flexible and easier to install than central air systems, making them a great option for many households. But did you know there are actually two types of split air conditioners: Split and Multi Split?

1:1 Split air conditioners

1:1 Split air conditioners are a great option for those looking to efficiently cool their home without the need for extensive ductwork. These systems consist of an outdoor unit with a compressor and a condenser, as well as an indoor unit equipped with air blowers. These indoor units are small and compact, making them easy to install in individual rooms for customised temperature control. While ductless systems are more efficient than some other options available, installing one in each room can be costly. However, they can still be a great option for homes without an extensive duct system or for single-room additions. These units can also be controlled remotely through a smart device, making them even more convenient. Overall, ductless 1:1 Splits are a simple and unobtrusive solution for those looking to cool their homes affordably and efficiently.

Multi Split air conditioners

A Multi Split air conditioner is a type of air conditioning system that connects up to five indoor units to a single outdoor unit. It lets you cool different rooms in your home without needing ductwork. You can control the temperature of each room separately and use different styles and sizes of indoor units. Overall, Multi Split air conditioners are a great choice if you want to cool more than one room in your home and control the temperature of each room separately.

Factors to consider when choosing the right type of air conditioner

Choosing a new air conditioner can be overwhelming with so many options available. It's important to consider some key factors before making a decision to ensure you get the right unit for your needs. Here are some of the most important factors to keep in mind.

Power Consumption

Power consumption is a key consideration when selecting an air conditioner for your home. As energy bills continue to rise, it is essential to invest in an air conditioning unit that operates as efficiently as possible. LG technology offers a range of air conditioners designed to improve power consumption. Enjoy more reliable performance by using inverter air conditioners. LG's Smart Inverter Compressor technology is a great example of this, adjusting the compressor's speed based on temperature requirements, reducing power consumption and noise levels. Additionally, it can be remotely controlled through the LG ThinQ app, providing even greater convenience and control.

Installation

Installation is another crucial factor to consider when selecting an air conditioner. Poor installation* can lead to reduced efficiency, poor performance, and higher energy bills. It is recommended that you hire a professional to install your air conditioner to ensure it is properly sized, installed, and sealed. An incorrectly installed air conditioner can cause air leaks, which will result in higher power consumption. Additionally, an improperly installed unit may not cool your home evenly, leaving some areas too hot or too cold.*The availability of a professional installation service may vary depending on the country and region.

Performance

When choosing an air conditioner, performance is an essential factor to consider. You want to invest in a unit that will keep your space comfortable and cool without costing you a fortune in power bills or requiring constant maintenance. This is where LG's advanced technology and expertise come in. LG's Smart Inverter Compressor air conditioner unit offers unparalleled performance that sets it apart from other options in the market. With its rapid cooling and heating features, you can enjoy prompt, consistent, and comfortable cooling throughout your space. Plus, LG's Smart Inverter technology ensures that the compressor operates quietly, minimizing noise levels inside your home while also saving energy. And with the Smart Inverter Compressor's 10-year warranty, you can trust in LG's commitment to providing long-lasting, maximal performance. LG air conditioners provide both performance and peace of mind.

Maintenance

In addition to selecting a high-quality air conditioner with advanced technology, it's important to prioritise proper maintenance. Regular maintenance can prolong the lifespan of your air conditioner, prevent costly repairs, and ensure that it continues to operate at peak performance. This includes changing the air filter regularly, cleaning the unit and its components, and scheduling annual professional maintenance.* With the LG Smart Inverter Compressor air conditioner unit, maintenance is made easier with its smart diagnosis feature, which allows for easy troubleshooting and repair. By prioritising maintenance, you can enjoy the full benefits of your air conditioner and ensure that it continues to provide efficient and reliable cooling or heating for years to come.*This may vary depending on the country and product situation.

Noise

A woman resting on a sofa in the cool breeze of the air conditioner

No one wants to be disrupted by loud, distracting noises when trying to relax or sleep, so it is important to consider the noise level of an air conditioner. With LG's advanced technology, noise level is a minimal concern. The LG inverter air conditioner units are equipped with quality components and compressors that operate at low speeds, producing less noise than non-inverter air conditioners. This means that you can enjoy the full benefits of a high-quality air conditioning unit without sacrificing your peace and quiet. With LG's Smart Inverter technology, you can feel confident knowing that your unit will deliver exceptional performance and keep you cool and comfortable without causing a disturbance.We hope this guide to choosing the right air conditioner for your home has you feeling more at ease about your buying choice. To make the best decision, it's important to consider the type of unit for your home as well as factors such as energy efficiency, installation, performance, maintenance, and noise levels. LG technology offers advanced air conditioners that excel in all these areas. So, don’t sweat it! Choose LG and invest in a product that combines high-quality performance with cool, cutting-edge technology.

