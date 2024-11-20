We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE OLED M
Design your space your way
Enjoy greater freedom to arrange your space the way you want with LG SIGNATURE OLED M, the World’s First 4K 120Hz Wireless AV-connected OLED TV.
A series of images related to LG OLED M. A close-up of the AV Box sitting neatly on a side table. LG OLED M hung on the wall in a tastefully decorated space free of wires around the television. A close-up of LG OLED M on a Floor Stand with a colorful image on screen. All images show the CES 2023 Innovation Award logo.
Wireless AV Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
Power cable connection to the TV screen required.
Choose your cable-hiding place
Place the AV box where it suits your interiors — the coffee table, shelf, or even a side unit. Then, connect HDMI devices such as set-top boxes, game consoles, cameras, streaming devices, and more directly to the box rather than LG SIGNATURE OLED M to keep the TV space clean and distraction-free.
