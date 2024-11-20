Introducing Windows 11

Downloading and installing Windows 11 will most likely take longer than a typical Windows 10 feature update. You can use your PC while you’re downloading Windows 11 and you also have the option to schedule the install to happen at a specific time when you aren’t planning on using your PC. Once it is downloaded and ready to install, you will be guided through the installation process, which includes a series of screens and prompts. There will be at least one restart. By default, all your files and data will transfer. However, we recommend backing up your files before installation. Learn more about OneDrive PC folder backup. Note that in areas where the internet is metered, ISP fees may apply. If your organization manages your PC, please contact your company’s IT department about getting Windows 11.