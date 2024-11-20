We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher - Built Under
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Type
Fully Electronic
-
Installation Type
BuiltUnder
-
Control Panel
Top Control
-
Place Settings
15
APPERANCE
-
Finish
Noble Steel
-
Status Indicators
LED
-
Inner Tub Material
Stainless Steel
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Basket
Rack
-
Cutlery Rack
Yes (3 Heights)
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Delay Start
1 - 12 Hours
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express Cycle
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes (Top / Bottom)
-
High Temp. (up to 80℃)
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo Cycle
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Operating Noise(dBA)
44dbA
-
WELS Water Consumption(L)
11.1L
-
Energy Rating
4 star
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/365uses)
246
-
WELS Reg. Number
D02245
-
WELS Testing Program Name
Eco + Energy Saver
-
WELS Water Rating
5½ star
KEY FEATURE
-
LG EasyRack Plus®
Premium (Additional Tine Flexibility)
-
Aqua Stop Valve
Yes
-
Auto Open Dry
Yes
-
Drying Method
Condensing
-
Spray Arms
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash®
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
683mm x 840mm x 654mm
-
Product (WxHxD) (mm)
600mm x 815mm x 567mm
-
Product Weight (kg)
44kg
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091400215
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
-
Product
2 Years
