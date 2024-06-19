The LG 638L French Door Fridge GF-D700MBLC combines elegance with functionality, featuring the Door-in-Door® for easy access to frequently used items. It also boasts the Craft Ice™ Maker for slow-melting ice spheres, a UVnano® Water Dispenser that utilises UV LED light to reduce bacteria1, and smart control with LG ThinQ® for convenient adjustments from your smartphone2. The modern design is enhanced with a flat door and pocket handle, adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Further ensuring its efficiency and durability, it includes SurroundCooling™ for better food preservation and an Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10-year parts warranty.

1Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

2LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.





