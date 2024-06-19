We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Experience
LG Luxury Tech Gifts & Gadgets for Her
Finding the perfect tech gift for her blends style, functionality, and the latest innovations. LG high-end gadgets present practical and stylish solutions tailored to her lifestyle, enhancing every day with unparalleled enjoyment.
Luxurious Mobility: Tech on the Go Gifts for Her
LG is revolutionising mobile connectivity and productivity with its premier offerings, notably with the LG gram 17” laptop. Tailored for the style-savvy and performance-driven individual, this laptop is a testament to the harmonious blend of fashion and function. It stands as the ultimate statement of personal flair and sophistication, ideal for modern professionals, creatives, and anyone who demands the best in both aesthetics and utility from their technology.
LG gram 17" Laptop: Sleek Designs
The LG gram 17" laptop is the epitome of sleek, refined technology tailored for those who seek the perfect balance of elegance and performance. Its ultra-lightweight and slim profile exude sophistication without compromising on functionality. This laptop is suited for various environments, from casual café work sessions to high-stakes professional meetings, offering unmatched versatility and performance in a beautifully designed package.
LG gram 17" Laptop: Vibrant Displays
Dive into exceptional visuals with the LG gram 17” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) Anti-glare IPS display, known for its vibrant colours and crisp details. The expansive screen enhances productivity and creativity, serving as a vast canvas for your ideas. Whether it's for work or leisure, the display promises an immersive experience that complements the laptop’s elegant aesthetics.
LG gram 17" Laptop: Powerful Performance
The LG gram 17” is not just a feast for the eyes; it’s a performance powerhouse equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor. This setup is optimised for video editing and beyond - so whether you're gaming or working, the LG gram elevates your experience to unprecedented heights. With features like LPDDR5x RAM, NVMe Gen4 SSD, a 1,350g lightweight design, and a 77Wh high-capacity battery, this laptop is designed to handle heavy workloads such as footage editing and 3D design effortlessly.
Gifts for Her: Sophisticated Smart Living with Style-Integrated Tech
LG is redefining home technology with smart devices that blend seamlessly into your lifestyle, marrying functionality with style. From the innovative French Door Fridge to the Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine, LG appliances are perfect for those who value both practicality and design in their daily lives. These smart devices not only make everyday tasks easier but also add a touch of elegance to your home.
LG 638L French Door Fridge: Elegance Meets Functionality
The LG 638L French Door Fridge GF-D700MBLC combines elegance with functionality, featuring the Door-in-Door® for easy access to frequently used items. It also boasts the Craft Ice™ Maker for slow-melting ice spheres, a UVnano® Water Dispenser that utilises UV LED light to reduce bacteria1, and smart control with LG ThinQ® for convenient adjustments from your smartphone2. The modern design is enhanced with a flat door and pocket handle, adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Further ensuring its efficiency and durability, it includes SurroundCooling™ for better food preservation and an Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10-year parts warranty.
1Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
2LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.
Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine: Revolutionary Cleaning Technology
The Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine WV9-1609B from LG brings revolutionary cleaning technology with a suite of advanced features. It's powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motors™ which offer quiet operation and enhanced durability due to fewer moving parts. The machine boasts a 5-Star Energy & Water Rating for efficiency, and AI DD® technology that intelligently cares for fabrics by optimising wash motions based on the load and fabric softness. Experience exceptional cleaning with 6 Motion® Direct Drive for a hand-washing effect, and Turbo Clean 360® which can wash 5kg of lightly soiled clothes in just 39 minutes. The Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ reduces allergen exposure, while the Wrinkle Care with Steam+™ relaxes wrinkles. Its large capacity drum accommodates big loads and bulky items like bedding with ease. Designed with a durable tempered glass door and a stainless steel lifter, and enhanced with LG ThinQ® for smart control and monitoring1, this washer epitomises convenience and performance, backed by a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor.
1LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.
Modern Design for the Modern Home
LG's smart appliances are designed to impress, featuring clean lines and a minimalistic aesthetic that fits perfectly into any contemporary home. These products are not just functional; they're designed to be visually appealing and easy to use, enhancing the modern lifestyle with technology that looks as good as it works.
In an era where technology seamlessly blends with daily life, LG stands at the forefront of innovation, offering stylish, luxurious products. From sleek wireless earbuds to immersive home entertainment systems and smart devices that effortlessly integrate into daily routines, LG crafts high-end tech gifts for women with unmatched precision. Each product showcases our dedication to quality, designed to enrich lifestyles with cutting-edge technology tailored for the modern woman. Elevate your gift-giving with the LG blend of technology and style. Start your journey to discover the perfect luxury tech gift for her at the LG website.