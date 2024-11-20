Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

An image of golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park stood back to back displayed on the screen of an LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV. An image of golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park stood back to back displayed on the screen of an LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV.

STRONGER TOGETHER : Charity Auction

LG SIGNATURE SUPPORTS CHILDREN
WITH AUTISM

LG SIGNATURE held an online charity auction, ‘STRONGER TOGETHER’ to support children with ASD, from July 8 to July 18 2021.

Interviews about the charity auction with Sur les bancs de l'école board member Justine Buisson and golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hung Park
Play
The auction highlighted LG SIGNATURE’s ongoing partnership with the Amundi Evian Championship, one of the most prestigious tournaments in professional women’s golf. Golf masters, Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park, and global ambassadors for LG SIGNATURE, donated their time and prized possessions to support the auction and raise awareness.
‘STRONGER TOGETHER’ brought in an impressive tally of US$114,825, all of which will go to Sur les bancs de l'école for children and families affected by Austism Spectrum Disorder.
As a proud supporter of the Amundi Evian Championship and Sur les bancs de l'école, LG SIGNATURE is grateful for everyone who participated in the charity auction. We are proud to deliver the message to the world, especially during these challenging times, that we’re stronger when we stand together.

We are stronger when we stand together

LG SIGNATURE, in collaboration with The Amundi Evian Championship, joins world-class golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park for an online fundraising event, the STRONGER TOGETHER Charity Auction.

A short video showing a birds eye view of a gold course, golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park, and an engraved LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV.
Play

In the lead up to The Amundi Evian Championship (22-25th July 2021), this charity auction presented a unique selection of auction items, including prized possessions of Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park, the one and only LG SIGNATURE OLED R the chance to play with stars at The Amundi Evian Championship Pro-Am Event, one night at the Hotel Royal - Evian Resort, and so much more.

All proceeds went to Sur les bancs de l'école a local charity for children with autism.

Online Bidding Period
July 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM - July 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM (EDT)
Presentation Ceremony
July 20, 2021 at Evian Resort Golf Club Évian-les-Bains, France

AUCTION ITEMS

Three LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs arranged in a dimmly lit space. Each TV is in a different mode, the central one in Zero View, one to the left in Line View, and one to the right in Full View.
  • A close up shot of the LG SIGNATURE OLED R casing with the text 'Stronger Together' engraved on it.Custom Engraving Service
  • Close up shots of the LG SIGNATURE OLED R speaker fabric in four different colors.Custom Colour Service
  • A birds eye view of a gold course, The Amundi Evian Championship.Chance to Play
    with Stars
Three LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs arranged in a dimmly lit space. Each TV is in a different mode, the central one in Zero View, one to the left in Line View, and one to the right in Full View.
A close up shot of the LG SIGNATURE OLED R casing with the text 'Stronger Together' engraved on it.Custom Engraving
Service
Close up shots of the LG SIGNATURE OLED R speaker fabric in four different colors.Custom Colour Service
A birds eye view of a gold course, The Amundi Evian Championship.Chance to
Play with Stars
next button
prev button
LG SIGNATURE OLED R
with The Amundi Evian Championship 2022 Package
The LG SIGNATURE OLED R with custom engraving and fabric speaker cover in a choice of colours. This masterpiece of home entertainment also comes with The Amundi Evian Championship 2022 Package consisting of 3 player tickets for the Pro-Am Event during next year’s Championship and a complimentary stay at the Hôtel Royal.
LEARN MORE
A head-on shot of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar against a white background.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar

LEARN MORE
A head-on shot of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator against a white background.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator

LEARN MORE
A head-on shot of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar against a white background.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar

LEARN MORE
A head-on shot of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator against a white background.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator

LEARN MORE
next button
prev button
Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park stood back to back against a blue backdrop.
A golf club set in a black display case with a small silver plaque underneath.
A gold shirt and cap set in a black display case with a small silver plaque underneath. A gold glove set in a black display case with a silver plaque underneath.
Prized Possessions of
Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park
From Jin Young Ko’s favourite golf clubs to cherished equipment that made all the difference for Sung Hyun Park, a unique selection of memorabilia generously donated by the expert golfers were auctioned at the event. Every item had their own uniquely-designed presentation frame.
A birds-eye view of the Hotel Royal, Evian Resort situated on a hillside overlooking trees and a body of water.A birds-eye view of the Hotel Royal, Evian Resort situated on a hillside overlooking trees and a body of water. * Hôtel Royal, Evian Resort
One night at the Hotel Royal - Evian Resort
Overlooking the breathtaking beauty of Lake Geneva, the 245-acre estate of the Evian Resort elegantly combines the soothing embrace of Mother Nature with a unique luxurious touch. The winner will enjoy a one night stay at this premium resort which is home to the world-famous Evian Resort Golf Club. Breakfast and 2 Green Fees on The Evian Resort Golf course are included.

The Beneficiary

The Sur les bancs de I’école logo against a white background. The Sur les bancs de I’école logo against a white background.

All proceeds from this auction went to Sur les bancs de I’école who assist in providing school education to children with autism through specialised teaching assistance. As children with autism are disproportionately affected by disruptions to education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that our contribution will help them to overcome the current crisis and learn that we are stronger when we stand together.

LEARN MORE
For more information on
STRONGER TOGETHER Charity Auction
click on the link below.
The LG SIGNATURE and The Amundi Evian Championship logos side-by-side against a white background. The LG SIGNATURE and The Amundi Evian Championship logos side-by-side against a white background.
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 