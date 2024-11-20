We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
STRONGER TOGETHER : Charity Auction
LG SIGNATURE SUPPORTS CHILDREN
WITH AUTISM
LG SIGNATURE held an online charity auction, ‘STRONGER TOGETHER’ to support children with ASD, from July 8 to July 18 2021.
We are stronger when we stand together
LG SIGNATURE, in collaboration with The Amundi Evian Championship, joins world-class golfers Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park for an online fundraising event, the STRONGER TOGETHER Charity Auction.
In the lead up to The Amundi Evian Championship (22-25th July 2021), this charity auction presented a unique selection of auction items, including prized possessions of Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park, the one and only LG SIGNATURE OLED R the chance to play with stars at The Amundi Evian Championship Pro-Am Event, one night at the Hotel Royal - Evian Resort, and so much more.
All proceeds went to Sur les bancs de l'école a local charity for children with autism.
- Online Bidding Period
- July 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM - July 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM (EDT)
- Presentation Ceremony
- July 20, 2021 at Evian Resort Golf Club Évian-les-Bains, France
AUCTION ITEMS
- Custom Engraving Service
- Custom Colour Service
- Chance
to Play
with Stars
Service
Play with Stars
- LG SIGNATURE OLED R
with The Amundi Evian Championship 2022 Package
- The LG SIGNATURE OLED R with custom engraving and fabric speaker cover in a choice of colours. This masterpiece of home entertainment also comes with The Amundi Evian Championship 2022 Package consisting of 3 player tickets for the Pro-Am Event during next year’s Championship and a complimentary stay at the Hôtel Royal.
- Prized Possessions of
Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park
- From Jin Young Ko’s favourite golf clubs to cherished equipment that made all the difference for Sung Hyun Park, a unique selection of memorabilia generously donated by the expert golfers were auctioned at the event. Every item had their own uniquely-designed presentation frame.
- One night at the Hotel Royal - Evian Resort
- Overlooking the breathtaking beauty of Lake Geneva, the 245-acre estate of the Evian Resort elegantly combines the soothing embrace of Mother Nature with a unique luxurious touch. The winner will enjoy a one night stay at this premium resort which is home to the world-famous Evian Resort Golf Club. Breakfast and 2 Green Fees on The Evian Resort Golf course are included.
The Beneficiary
All proceeds from this auction went to Sur les bancs de I’école who assist in providing school education to children with autism through specialised teaching assistance. As children with autism are disproportionately affected by disruptions to education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that our contribution will help them to overcome the current crisis and learn that we are stronger when we stand together.LEARN MORE
