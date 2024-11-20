Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Influencers and previous winners of The Block Australia, Josh Barker and Elyse Knowles in front of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. Influencers and previous winners of The Block Australia, Josh Barker and Elyse Knowles in front of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Taste Test: Bringing together
the best of the Australian wine and
food industry in person and online

The LG SIGNATURE Connecting Australia event highlighted
local producers and their world-class fare, and showcased the
best way to store it all – with LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

LG SIGNATURE partnered with some of the country's top wine experts, influencers and foodies at an event in Sydney that was streamed around the country. A celebration of Aussie food and wine culture, and the joy of togetherness, the LG SIGNATURE Connecting Australia campaign highlighted local producers and their world-class fare, and showcased the best way to store it all – with LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Master video of the LG SIGNATURE Connecting Australia event.
Play

Some of the country's top wine and culinary experts came together at the event to provide tips on entertaining at home and demonstrate how LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar (available early 2021) stores, protects and preserves both wine and food items to keep them at their mouthwatering best.

To kick things off, LG Australia transformed a luxury Sydney property into the LG SIGNATURE Home furnishing the space with the brand's premium products. With gorgeous views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge, the home proved the perfect setting for LG SIGNATURE's aesthetically stunning appliances.

Influencer @love.christina.xo sitting on the LG SIGNATURE branded swing within the LG SIGNATURE Home.

The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is an advanced storage solution which minimises temperature fluctuations, reduces vibrations, limits light exposure, and locks in humidity, so your most cherished wines can reach their aromatic potential. The Textured Steel™, scratch-resistant finish provides a minimalist style that is enhanced by the sleek mirrored glass InstaView® panel. With two quick knocks, the panel illuminates to reveal what's inside without opening the door, minimising temperature fluctuations to preserve the quality of the wine inside.

Influencers and previous winners of The Block Australia, Josh Barker and Elyse Knowles in front of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Over the course of three days, Australian influencers, retailers and media were invited to both in-person and virtual events to learn about the new Wine Cellar and other LG SIGNATURE products, and to enjoy a uniquely Australian food and wine tasting curated by Good Pair Days, Australia's fastest growing wine distributor, and Darren Robertson, chef and co-owner of several celebrated Sydney dining establishments.

Guests of the LG SIGNATURE Connecting Australia event being educated on LG SIGNATURE products by a LG representative.
Guests of the LG SIGNATURE Connecting Australia event being educated on LG SIGNATURE Fridge and Wine Cellar by a LG representative.

Good Pair Days' sommelier, Alex Anderson, together with chef Robertson created a menu featuring foods sourced from across Australia, complemented by wines from renowned Australian vineyards. Along with a deliciously decadent taste experience, the two advised the guests on how to create their own perfect pairings at home, and on the importance of proper wine storage.

Good Pair Days' sommelier, Alex Anderson serving wine to a guest at the LG SIGNATURE Home.

"We are excited to be partnering with LG as they enter the wine cellar market – it's a game-changer in any modern Australian home," said Banjo Harris-Plane, co-founder and wine buyer at Good Pair Days. "We are working together on this launch to highlight the importance of storing wines, so they can be experienced the way the winemaker intended."

On the partnership with LG and the current situation in Australia, chef Robertson commented, "The Australian food and wine industry needs our support more than ever, so I'm absolutely thrilled to be partnering with LG and Good Pair Days to showcase locally sourced Australian food and wines. Together we are showing how matching exciting food and wines can be easily achieved by the home cook."

Chef Darren Robertson preparing food at the LG SIGNATURE Home.

With interstate travel and border restrictions in place, a virtual experience was held to enable content creators and important retailers from across the country to join in and raise a glass to the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar ahead of its Australian launch.

In advance of the live streamed event, guests received a Good Pair Days box containing selected wines, and artisan cheeses – made by Australian farmers – from the Mould Cheese Collective.

LG representatives, Good Pair Days' sommelier, Alex Anderson and chef Darren Robertson, hosting the LG SIGNATURE: Connecting Australia live streamed event.

The event drew great reviews from virtual attendees as well. Geoff Quattromani, a tech journalist and commentator said, "It was so, so, so good. I loved the format, the quality of the live stream, and the wine tasting was a lot of fun."

Food, travel and lifestyle influencer, Dhanya Samuel noted "If you are passionate about wines, then the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is the perfect buy for you."

Meanwhile, influencer and digital creator, @crrystalised had this to say of LG's advanced wine storage solution, "I had a little Alice through the looking glass moment last week with this inspired masterpiece. The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar truly embodies the essence of art."

Guests of the LG SIGNATURE Connecting Australia event enjoying a food and wine pairing session at the LG SIGNATURE Home.

In the same way that wine is carefully blended to achieve unique flavours and aromas, LG Electronics Australia used a careful combination of online and physical activities to show off the strengths of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, and to support and celebrate all of the Aussie businesses working hard to create the wines and foods that make life better.

