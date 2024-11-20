To follow up on a preceding partnership content with Monocle, "The Art of Hosting", LG SIGNATURE now presents "The Art of Refined Living." In similar fashion largely centered around illustrations of moments spent in the house, this piece shifts its scope towards the more general scheme of one’s day-to-day. Read on, for snippets from the Monocle X LG SIGNATURE Brand book showcasing 25 ways LG SIGNATURE products elevate the eclectic and fulfilling daily life of an individual.

7 a.m. Wake up fully recharged Via Zero View mode, bask in sunrise peeking over the horizon. It’s a sight to behold, the kind minimalists dream of. Upon daybreak, shift to Line View mode to set the environment to your liking. Whether with a meditative playlist or an idyll backdrop to ease you into a soothing yoga session, OLED R, the first rollable TV, sets your day off on a radiant note.

1 p.m. Crisp sheets, well-groomed clothes Busy preparing to have guests over for the evening? No need to fuss over last-minute laundry. Operate the Washer & Dryer even from afar, let it work its own magic. In fact, its AI DD care is magical: it detects fabric types accurately on its own, treating every fabric just the way it needs to be.

3 p.m. Hands full with dinner prep? For those with too much on their to-do-list, InstaView lets you check what’s in the fridge without opening it. The ease triples when you are in full party-preparation mode.

6 p.m. Toast to a delightful evening The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, via its Multi Temperature Control feature, makes it easy to store a variety of different wines when your entertaining; with each bottle stored in conditions ideal for optimal preservation.

8 p.m. Wind down over divertissement The lifelike resolution and larger-than-life presence of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K lets you experience the pinnacle of display technology and surround sound at movie night with your family and friends. The self-lit pixels of OLED 8K takes your viewing experience to the extreme, without the restrictions of backlight technology, the LG OLED TV is a picture of innovation, from every angle.