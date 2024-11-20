Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
An illustration of a high-end home supper feast with guests seated dining under a chandelier. An illustration of a high-end home supper feast with guests seated dining under a chandelier.

The Art of Refined Living:
A Day Well Spent With LG SIGNATURE

To follow up on a preceding partnership content with Monocle, "The Art of Hosting", LG SIGNATURE now presents "The Art of Refined Living." In similar fashion largely centered around illustrations of moments spent in the house, this piece shifts its scope towards the more general scheme of one’s day-to-day. Read on, for snippets from the Monocle X LG SIGNATURE Brand book showcasing 25 ways LG SIGNATURE products elevate the eclectic and fulfilling daily life of an individual.

An illustration of OLED R set against a window pane reflecting views of the nature from outside.
Illustrated is the OLED R against a similar view from a more frontal angle.

7 a.m. Wake up fully recharged

Via Zero View mode, bask in sunrise peeking over the horizon. It’s a sight to behold, the kind minimalists dream of. Upon daybreak, shift to Line View mode to set the environment to your liking. Whether with a meditative playlist or an idyll backdrop to ease you into a soothing yoga session, OLED R, the first rollable TV, sets your day off on a radiant note.

Illustrated is a side view of the Washer, open with clean towels piled atop.
Illustrated is a frontal view of the Washer in action. Visible to the side in another part of the house, the homeowner ushers in guests.

1 p.m. Crisp sheets, well-groomed clothes

Busy preparing to have guests over for the evening? No need to fuss over last-minute laundry. Operate the Washer & Dryer even from afar, let it work its own magic. In fact, its AI DD care is magical: it detects fabric types accurately on its own, treating every fabric just the way it needs to be.

An illustration of a couple and their dog, all three of them holding an abundance of groceries. To the side is the Refrigerator, open from a foot movement with no touching involved.
A closer-up illustration of the Refrigerator and its InstaView function. Upon knocking, the glass panel has lit up.

3 p.m. Hands full with dinner prep?

For those with too much on their to-do-list, InstaView lets you check what’s in the fridge without opening it. The ease triples when you are in full party-preparation mode.

An illustration of people gathered around a kitchen island, enjoying themselves over a bottle of wine. The Wine Cellar gleans in the background.
A closer-up illustration of the glass panel of the Wine Cellar, stocked with wine bottles of wide-ranging variety.
Illustrated is an angled view of the glass panel of the Wine Cellar, alongside parts of the kitchen interior.

6 p.m. Toast to a delightful evening

The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, via its Multi Temperature Control feature, makes it easy to store a variety of different wines when your entertaining; with each bottle stored in conditions ideal for optimal preservation.

Illustrated is a couple seated in front of the OLED 8K's vivid screen. They relax on the couch over popcorn.

8 p.m. Wind down over divertissement

The lifelike resolution and larger-than-life presence of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K lets you experience the pinnacle of display technology and surround sound at movie night with your family and friends. The self-lit pixels of OLED 8K takes your viewing experience to the extreme, without the restrictions of backlight technology, the LG OLED TV is a picture of innovation, from every angle.

An illustration of used plates and utensils awaiting a cleanse.
An illustration of the Dishwasher at work, with spray arms that clean with thoroughness and power from various angles.

10 p.m. Serenity for your well-earned rest

Once everyone filled their stomachs to satisfaction, you want to get the dishwashing done and dusted. No longer should you need to worry about the noise some dishwashers make. Despite the thoroughness with which the QuadWash system, Multi-Motion spray, and TrueSteam features of the Dishwasher treat your cutlery, the restful silence of the night will go undisturbed.

Learn more from the Monocle X LG SIGNATURE Brand book. Stocked on Monocle’s offline and online shops, the Brand book takes you behind-the-scenes on LG SIGNATURE design labs, its founding visionaries, and its refusal to compromise in pursuing perfection.

