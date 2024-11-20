We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Experience a Virtual Voyage Across
Three Cities on a Private Jet
Given the disruption to travel amidst the pandemic, LG
SIGNATURE presents the Voyage
A meaningful journey across three exceptional cities of
Rome, New York, and Moscow.
Reflecting LG SIGNATURE’s embrace of Art & Tech, each city delivers unique value to visitors through an impressive display of both art and technology. Through this voyage, LG SIGNATURE hopes to remind people of the beauty our world has to offer.
The Voyage begins in a private jet.
Customers can enjoy a first-class experience with premium LG SIGNATURE products, such as the Wine Cellar and OLED R, while they await their destinations.
This safe and convenient flight is everything you could desire, in an era where travel is scarce. As we hope for a near future filled with travel, join us in our voyage, sit back, and anticipate our first stop.
VSLB is a Seoul-based creative studio remastering digital experiences. Their visionary artistic team allows people to better connect to a brand with their senses through the medium of 3D art. VSLB’s blend of artistry and storytelling unravels new creative horizons for those who seek to bring artistry to life through tailored visual campaigns.
Visuals created by VSLB and Artist Giacomo Mason