Given the disruption to travel amidst the pandemic, LG

SIGNATURE presents the Voyage A meaningful journey across three exceptional cities of

Rome, New York, and Moscow.

Reflecting LG SIGNATURE’s embrace of Art & Tech, each city delivers unique value to visitors through an impressive display of both art and technology. Through this voyage, LG SIGNATURE hopes to remind people of the beauty our world has to offer.

The Voyage begins in a private jet. Customers can enjoy a first-class experience with premium LG SIGNATURE products, such as the Wine Cellar and OLED R, while they await their destinations.

This safe and convenient flight is everything you could desire, in an era where travel is scarce. As we hope for a near future filled with travel, join us in our voyage, sit back, and anticipate our first stop.