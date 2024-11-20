We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Art inspires technology.
Technology completes art.
– OLED TV
LG SIGNATURE is to launch a new digital campaign highlighting the extraordinary technologies at the core of its premium lifestyle products. With LG SIGNATURE OLED TV's cutting-edge features, LG SIGNATURE is enhancing consumers' lives and setting standards for technological excellence.
Extremely thin and elegant, the LG SIGNATURE TV series excels in delivering immersive viewing experiences. OLED technology by LG is a self-emissive display technology that works without a backlight to produce true blacks, an infinite contrast ratio and unbelievably lifelike images. With individual pixel control, the company's OLED provides depth, detail and clarity that sets the LG SIGNATURE range apart from its competitors.
VISUALS TRANSFORMED INTO ART
ULTRA THIN OLED DISPLAY
In addition to perfect black expression and vivid, natural colours, LG OLED technology ensures stunning detail, even in the darkest scenes, and a wide viewing angle that allows almost everyone in the room to experience stellar picture quality. OLED also offers a fast response time, increasing users' enjoyment of watching action-packed movies and sports events, and when gaming. By minimising blue light exposure, it helps to boost viewer comfort and reduce eye strain. OLED panels by LG are incredibly thin, enabling LG SIGNATURE to design TVs with incredibly slender forms that bring instant sophistication to any interior.