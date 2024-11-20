Representing the best of art and technology, LG SIGNATURE is launching a new digital campaign under the slogan 'Art inspires technology. Technology completes art.' Displaying a new paradigm in refrigerator design with innovative features, the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator is redefining user convenience.

The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator instantly adds a premium value to kitchens, boasting low noise levels and precise temperature control. The foundation of the fridge is the renowned Inverter Linear Compressor by LG, which, unlike a conventional compressor, uses a straight piston drive. An inspired design, the compressor is subject to less internal friction, enabling it to convert linear motion into cooling power more efficiently while also minimising temperature fluctuations. The Inverter Linear Compressor helps keep food fresher for longer, with the added benefits of low noise operation and reduced energy consumption.