Art inspires technology.
Technology completes art.
– Refrigerator
Representing the best of art and technology, LG SIGNATURE is launching a new digital campaign under the slogan 'Art inspires technology. Technology completes art.' Displaying a new paradigm in refrigerator design with innovative features, the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator is redefining user convenience.
The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator instantly adds a premium value to kitchens, boasting low noise levels and precise temperature control. The foundation of the fridge is the renowned Inverter Linear Compressor by LG, which, unlike a conventional compressor, uses a straight piston drive. An inspired design, the compressor is subject to less internal friction, enabling it to convert linear motion into cooling power more efficiently while also minimising temperature fluctuations. The Inverter Linear Compressor helps keep food fresher for longer, with the added benefits of low noise operation and reduced energy consumption.
OPTIMAL FRESHNESS
INSTAVIEW DOOR-IN-DOOR™
Another innovative feature, InstaView Door-in-Door™ helps reduce cold air loss and delivers greater convenience at the same time. With two quick knocks, users can see into the refrigerator's sleek glass panel, allowing them to see inside the Door-in-Door™ compartment without openings the door and letting cold air escape. And the significantly reduced number of door opening keeps the food at a constant temperature consistently and helps elevate energy efficiency. A new paradigm in refrigerator design, this LG revolutionary feature is redefining user convenience and capturing consumers' attention worldwide.