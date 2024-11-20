When a certain degree of commonality can be found across the look of different brands, and when the scale of such commonalities grows to form a broad stream, a trend is said to have taken hold. Trends are celebrated by many, however, trends in fashion are becoming increasingly short-lived. Trend-driven fashion and sustainability in pursuit of enduring value are opposing notions. Some garments become outdated within a year, while others remain fashionable even after a decade of use. The latter becomes a personal classic. Here, we look at two Italian brands that have attained classic status. Over the course of many years, they have stayed true to their brand's philosophy and identity.

Craftsmanship:

Tailoring doesn't make fashion but history Every year, an estimated 5.8 million tons of textiles go to waste in Europe alone (FoE Europe, 2013). This is largely due to the proliferation of fast fashion in modern lifestyles, where garments are bought and tossed with equal ease. One brand that excels in slow fashion through its dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability is the bespoke tailor Sartoria Ciardi.

Renato Ciardi began working in suit making during the 1940s. He opened his own tailoring shop in 1955 and was joined by sons Enzo and Roberto in 1985. The business has continued to make 100% handmade bespoke suits ever since. Their suits are made from hand-cut fabrics which are then pressed and hand-sewn. Spaces for the limbs are shaped through hundreds of presses from a heavy iron, allowing for free movement without any binding across the shoulders or derriere. Such attention to detail is impossible in mass-production factories that rely on sewing machines. Anyone who has had the pleasure of wearing a top-of-the-line bespoke suit, that not only fits comfortably but also brings out one's features splendidly, will find it hard not to grow attached. All throughout the production process at Ciardi, there is virtually no need for electricity, save for the lights and the press. It also goes without saying that some power must feed the radio and espresso machine - this is an Italian business, after all.

Tailoring is an art that arose from the desire to dress the human body in such a way that ensures the greatest comfort and beauty. Counting the two fitting sessions, a single Ciardi suit takes nearly a year to finish. However, one is rewarded for the long wait with the very finest suit, which fits as comfortably as a cardigan and complements one's physique to the highest standard. Unlike fast fashion items which are built to last for a season or two, a Ciardi suit can last a lifetime. Furthermore, the most prestigious bespoke tailors, such as Ciardi, make a point of enduring wearability by leaving room for enlargements here and there so that the wearer can hardly notice any changes to the suit's silhouette after adjustments are made.

Essence:

The Foundation of Fashion

and Source of Sustainable Fashion The Italian town of Biella has many streams, making it one of the best-suited places for dyeing textiles. It is here that Vitale Barberis Canonico (VBC) has been producing textiles since 1663.

As the environmental impact of industrialisation emerged as a major issue in the 1980s, VBC focused its efforts on transitioning to eco-friendly production. They built proprietary water treatment facilities and cut back on the emission of contaminants. This reflects the brand's philosophy, which has been shaped over many generations spent living and working as a part not only of nature but also the town of Biella. Such close and lasting proximity led VBC to perceive the townsfolk it employed as an integral part of the whole environment. VBC's commitment to the environment has coalesced into solid know-how over the past four decades, culminating in the launch of H.O.P.E. (How to Optimise People and Environment), an eco-friendly collection of upcycled fabrics which has cemented the brand's status as an industry pioneer. VBC's H.O.P.E. collection introduced undyed, naturally-coloured fabrics as well as wool fabrics dyed with natural, plant-based pigments. The collection's centrepieces include Red Eri silk, obtained through cruelty-free harvesting methods from naturally-bred silk worms, and fabrics blending Spanish Moretta wool with hemp, a fibre source that consumes little water and requires no pesticides. Another point of distinction for the collection is its commitment to luxury, dispelling any preconceptions about the quality of upcycled products relative to new ones.

Laundering garments made from such high-end fabrics calls for careful attention, as both washing and drying can impact the overall lifespan of a garment. With LG SIGNATURE's TWINWash® System, you can wash such specialty loads at the same time as the main wash using the cold wash only pedestal with the appropriate wash cycle settings. This ensures that your delicates receive the care they require, while saving you valuable time.