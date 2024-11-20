Step 1

Place rice in a large deep 3 litre (12 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Add the boiling water and some salt. Cover with plastic wrap and vent. Place dish in the microwave. Use the SENSOR COOK MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the rice, in this case 0.2kg, and press start (this should take about 25 minutes). After cooking, fluff with a fork to separate the grains. Re-cover and set aside to keep warm.



Step 2

Place paprika, ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper and chilli powder in a 2.5 litre (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover, microwave on 100, stirring halfway through for 1 minute, or until aromatic.



Step 3

Add ghee or butter, onion, curry leaves, garlic, green chilli, ginger and tomato paste. Stir until well combined. Cover, microwave on 100, for about 5 minutes or until aromatic and the onion is soft.



Step 4

Add chicken to the spice mixture and stir to combine. Stir in coconut milk. Cover, microwave on P-70, stirring halfway through, for 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes. Microwave for 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Season well. Top with coriander. Serve with rice and pappadums.