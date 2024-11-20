We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD IPS Multi-tasking Monitor
FULL HD IPS DISPLAY
MINI PC MOUNTING CAPABILITIES
*Bracket and PC sold separately
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:11
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (High)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:11
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (High)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
60.45
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
YES
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 @75Hz
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 @75Hz
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Crosshair
NO
-
Others (Features)
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
1.2W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
627 X 505 X 178
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
553.8 x 240 x 382.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
553.8 x 58.4 x 333.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.6
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2017
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
NO
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
Yes (DG), No (US/AP)
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
No (DG), Yes (US/AP)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
NO
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
Yes (DG)
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.