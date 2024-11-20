Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34-inch UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Monitor with Built-in Webcam & Mic

34BQ77QC-B

front view with push-pull Full HD webcam
34" WQHD IPS Display

Accurate Colour and Wide Viewing Angles

The WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Monitor can deliver clear and consistent colours with accurate reproduction, while allowing viewing of content from wide angles.

WQHD IPS Display providing with wide viewing angle.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display
34" UltraWide™ WQHD IPS
HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Usability
Built-in Full HD Webcam & Mic
USB Type-C™
Convenience
Multi Ports
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ WQHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) can display multiple applications at once to help work productivity.

The UltraWide™ WQHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) displays various programs at once.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : Precise Colors and Wide View.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

sRGB is a standard colour space generally used in digital cameras, printers and the web design. Monitors supporting sRGB offer a rich, profound colour reproduction giving you accurate colour viewing when browsing photos or websites.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance like reading a paper book.

Comfortable Conditions for Reading

By reducing blue light emissions, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading. Activate Reader Mode with just a touch of a button, to comfortably read on the monitor for longer periods.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Built-in Webcam and Mic

Boost Usability & Security

The pop-up built-in Full HD webcam with integrated microphone enables meetings and video conferences*.

*To use Webcam, your computer and monitor should be connected by USB Type-C™ or USB Upstream cable.
*USB Type-C™ cable is included in the package (USB Upstream cable is NOT included).

USB Type-C™

Control and Connectivity

The USB Type-C™ port enables data transfer to a connected device and charging (up to 90W) via a single cable*.
Display.

Display

Data

Data

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

The monitor has built-in stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® to help you save desk space.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (1Up/4Down) and Headphone out port.

Multiple Ports

The monitor provides USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (1Up/4Down) and Headphone out port to support hardware connectivity*.

*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort and HDMI cable are included in the package (USB and RJ45 cable are NOT included).

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick and easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0, Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse.*

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Versatile Design

The screen can be tilted, swiveled, raised and lowered so you can adjust the screen to your preferred position.
One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.72

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Mic In

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440X1440@ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    KVM, PBP, Ethernet

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Camera

    YES

  • Mic

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    988 x 571 x 212

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 617.6 x 252.9(↑) 816.7 x 467.6 x 252.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.8

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    150W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

