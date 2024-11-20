Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
MyView 27 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White

MyView 27 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White

27SR50F-W

MyView 27 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White

(0)
Front view of the 27 Inch LG MyView (27SR50F-W) White Smart Monitor with FHD resolution, webOS and a remote control
LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.

Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite

content effortlessly with various streaming apps* and set up a

home office environment with a connected PC.

LG Smart Monitor.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Work without a PC

Mirror from your devices*

Full HD IPS display

Control with ThinQ

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

webOS 23 new home

Personalised discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore discover content on built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.*

webOS 23 new home.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
* Feature requires a WiFi network and all applicable devices connected to the same network.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colours, sharp picture

The 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by brining colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

Stylish space-saving design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Multi ports

A variety of ports

Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.*

*HDMI cable is included in the package.

    Print

    Key Specs

    • Size [Inch]

      27

    • Resolution

      1920x1080

    • Panel Type

      IPS

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      250

    • Curvature

      NO

    • Response Time

      14ms(Typ)

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt

    All Spec

    DISPLAY

    • Size [Inch]

      27

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Panel Type

      IPS

    • Surface Treatment

      Anti-Glare

    • Response Time

      14ms(Typ)

    • Resolution

      1920x1080

    • Pixel Pitch [mm]

      0.3114 x 0.3114

    • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

      16.7M

    • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

      178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      250

    • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

      1000:1

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

    • Curvature

      NO

    • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

      200

    • Colour Bit

      8bit (6bit+FRC)

    • Size [cm]

      68.6

    CONNECTIVITY

    • Audio In

      NO

    • D-Sub

      NO

    • DVI-D

      NO

    • Component (Resolution)

      NO

    • Composite (Resolution)

      NO

    • HDMI

      2EA

    • Daisy Chain

      NO

    • DisplayPort

      NO

    • DP Version

      NO

    • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

      NO

    • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

      NO

    • Thunderbolt

      NO

    • USB-C

      NO

    • Headphone out

      NO

    • Mic In

      NO

    • S-Video

      NO

    • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

      NO

    • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

      NO

    • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

      NO

    • USB Downstream Port

      YES (USB-A 2EA)

    • USB Upstream Port

      NO

    • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

      NO

    • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

      NO

    • USB-C (Power Delivery)

      NO

    FEATURES

    • HDR 10

      YES

    • AMD FreeSync™

      NO

    • Auto Brightness

      Auto Brightness

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • PIP

      NO

    • PBP

      NO

    • Flicker Safe

      YES

    • NVIDIA G-Sync™

      NO

    • Reader Mode

      NO

    • VRR

      NO

    • Dolby Vision™

      NO

    • VESA DisplayHDR™

      NO

    • Camera

      NO

    MECHANICAL

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt

    • Borderless Design

      3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

    • Wall Mountable [mm]

      100x100

    • OneClick Stand

      NO

    SOUND

    • Dolby Atmos

      NO

    • DTS Headphone:X

      NO

    • Maxx Audio

      NO

    • Rich Bass

      NO

    • Speaker

      5W x2

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

    • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

      768 x 126 x 435

    • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

      611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

    • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

      611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1

    • Weight in Shipping [kg]

      7.3

    • Weight with Stand [kg]

      5.6

    • Weight without Stand [kg]

      4.4

    INFO

    • Product name

      Smart Monitor (FHD)

    • Year

      2023

    POWER

    • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

      0.5

    • Power Consumption (Typ.)

      25W

    • Power Consumption (DC Off)

      0.5

    • AC Input

      100-240V (50/60Hz)

    • Type

      External Power(Adapter)

    • DC Output

      19V 2.1A

    ACCESSORY

    • Adapter

      YES

    • Calibration Report (Paper)

      NO

    • Display Port

      NO

    • DVI-D

      NO

    • DVI-D (Color/Length)

      NO

    • D-Sub

      NO

    • HDMI

      YES

    • HDMI (Colour/Length)

      White / 1.5m

    • Power Cord

      YES(according to country)

    • Remote Controller

      YES (White Slim)

    • Thunderbolt

      NO

    • USB A to B

      NO

    STANDARD

    • CE

      YES

    • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

      YES

