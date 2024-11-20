We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MyView 27 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite
content effortlessly with various streaming apps* and set up a
home office environment with a connected PC.
webOS 23 new home
Personalised discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore discover content on built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.*
Easily control your appliances
The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.*
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.*
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
* Feature requires a WiFi network and all applicable devices connected to the same network.
Brilliant colours, sharp picture
The 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by brining colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.
Stylish space-saving design
A variety of ports
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Curvature
NO
-
Response Time
14ms(Typ)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
14ms(Typ)
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
68.6
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
NO
-
HDMI
2EA
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
DP Version
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A 2EA)
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Camera
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
-
OneClick Stand
NO
SOUND
-
Dolby Atmos
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
5W x2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
768 x 126 x 435
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.4
INFO
-
Product name
Smart Monitor (FHD)
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V 2.1A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
YES(according to country)
-
Remote Controller
YES (White Slim)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
