24” UltraFine™ 4K IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
24" (60.3cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ)
500cd
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1 (typ)
-
Response Time (GTG)
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Number of Colours
1.07B
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Surface Treatment
Low reflective treatment
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
Thunderbolt 3 : 2ea (in/out)
USB Upstream Port/ Daisy Chain :
via Thunderbolt
USB Downstream Port :
USB-C/3ea/ver3.0
-
Speaker
Yes (5W/2ch)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
Thunderblot, USB Type C, Wall Mount Cover
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand Weight (kg)
7.0kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
5.2kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
11.1kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
Auto Brightness, Wide Colour Gamut, On Screen Control
USB Type-C™, Thunderbolt 3, Mac Compatibility
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
140W (typ) 200W (Max)
-
Sleep Mode
1.0W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
