32" Class UHD 4K Monitor
*Calibrator sold separately
* DCI-P3 was defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) organization.
* Two 32UL950 monitors are required to implement daisy chain.
** Thunderbolt™ 3 on Earlier Windows PCs
Your Thunderbolt™ 3 device is certified for Windows. If you purchased a Windows PC before July 2016, make sure your PC has the most recent versions of the software listed below.
- BIOS / Thunderbolt™ 3 Driver / Thunderbolt™ 3 Firmware (if available)
Contact your PC manufacturer to confirm your system is up to date. You may also review the following website for additional information.
https://thunderbolttechnology.net/updates
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
910:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
YES(UHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
927 x 213 x 516
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.2 x 598.0 x 231.2(↑) 718.2 x 488.0 x 231.2(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.2 x 414.3 x 45.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.9
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2019
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
Our Picks for You
